Happy birthday to Kendrick Lamar , Barry Manilow , and Will Forte ! June 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper Kendrick Lamar, 39 An American rapper and songwriter, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth has redefined hip-hop with his introspective lyrics and powerful storytelling. His albums like Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and DAMN. have garnered widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Beyond his musical achievements, Lamar also co-founded PGLang and has been recognized for his philanthropic efforts within his community.



Little-known fact: His first-grade teacher encouraged him to pursue writing after he correctly used the word “audacity.”

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Barry Manilow, 83 Renowned for his heartfelt ballads, Barry Manilow is an American singer, songwriter, and producer. His extensive career includes numerous chart-topping hits and sold-out concerts worldwide, establishing him as a beloved pop icon. Manilow is also a dedicated advocate for music education through his Manilow Music Project.



Little-known fact: He composed many iconic commercial jingles, including the memorable "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there."

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#3 American Actor, Comedian, and Screenwriter Will Forte, 56 Known for an unpredictable comedic style, American actor Will Forte spent eight seasons as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live. He later created and starred in the acclaimed series The Last Man on Earth, earning Emmy nominations for his unique blend of humor and depth.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Will Forte initially intended to become a financial broker, following in his father's footsteps.

#4 American Actor, Television Presenter, and Producer Greg Kinnear, 63 Known for a versatile acting range and charming screen presence, American actor and television host Gregory Buck Kinnear has starred in numerous acclaimed films. His career spans from early hosting success to an Academy Award nomination for As Good as It Gets, alongside roles in You've Got Mail and Little Miss Sunshine.



Little-known fact: As a student at the American Community Schools in Athens, he hosted his own radio show titled “School Daze With Greg Kinnear.”

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#5 English Actress Jodie Whittaker, 44 An English actress from West Yorkshire, Jodie Whittaker became a global sensation as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. She is celebrated for her powerful performances, notably her role as Beth Latimer in the acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch.

Her career highlights include starring in the film Venus and taking on diverse roles across film, television, and theatre.



Little-known fact: Jodie Whittaker was named after the acclaimed American actress Jodie Foster.

#6 New Zealand Actor Kj Apa, 29 New Zealander actor and musician KJ Apa captured global attention with his leading role in The CW's Riverdale series. Apa's passion for music is evident through his film roles and independent album release, showcasing his diverse artistic talents. He continues to explore creative ventures beyond acting.



Little-known fact: KJ Apa is not a natural redhead and dyes his hair regularly to play his iconic character Archie Andrews.

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#7 American Actor Thomas Haden Church, 66 An American actor known for his distinctive voice and grounded performances, Thomas Haden Church has carved a unique path in Hollywood. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in the film Sideways and further cemented his versatile talent in the Spider-Man movie franchise.



Little-known fact: Thomas Haden Church initially aspired to be a rancher and continues to own and manage a large ranch in Texas.

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#8 American Historian and Politician Newt Gingrich, 83 An influential American politician, Newt Gingrich is best known as the architect of the "Contract with America" that led to a Republican majority in the US House of Representatives in 1994. He served as the 50th Speaker of the House and has authored multiple New York Times best-selling books.



Little-known fact: Newt Gingrich married his high school geometry teacher, Jackie Battley, when he was 19 and she was 26.

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#9 American Fashion Designer and Philanthropist Tory Burch, 60 An American fashion designer and businesswoman, Tory Burch is celebrated for her distinctive preppy-boho aesthetic and global lifestyle brand. She launched her eponymous label in 2004, achieving widespread recognition after an endorsement from Oprah Winfrey.



Burch has expanded her influence beyond fashion by establishing the Tory Burch Foundation, which empowers women entrepreneurs through access to capital and mentorship. Her philanthropic efforts underscore a commitment to supporting women in business.



Little-known fact: Before launching her own brand, Tory Burch worked in public relations and advertising for renowned designers like Vera Wang and Ralph Lauren.

#10 American Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Bobby Farrelly, 68 A distinctive comedic voice in American cinema, Robert Thomas Farrelly has shaped modern comedy through his work as a film director, screenwriter, and producer. His collaborative efforts, primarily with his brother Peter, yielded blockbusters like Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary. Farrelly also directed the critically acclaimed 2023 film Champions.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on his celebrated film career, Robert Thomas Farrelly earned a degree in geological engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

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