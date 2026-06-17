Who Is Will Forte? Will Forte is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer, recognized for his distinctive blend of absurdism and heartfelt performances. He consistently brings a unique energy to both sketch comedy and dramatic roles. Forte’s breakout moment arrived as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where his unforgettable characters, especially MacGruber, earned widespread acclaim. The popular sketches even led to a feature film adaptation and a television series.

Full Name Orville Willis Forte IV Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Acalanes High School, University of California, Los Angeles Father Orville Willis Forte III Mother Patricia C. Stivers Siblings Michelle Forte Kids Zoe Douglas Forte, Cecilia Forte

Early Life and Education Family life shaped Orville Willis Forte IV early on in Moraga, California, with his artist mother Patricia and financial broker father Orville III. He moved to Lafayette at age 13.

He attended Acalanes High School, where he participated in varsity football and swimming, before earning a history degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships Will Forte is married to Olivia Modling, whom he wed in July 2021 during a surprise ceremony in New Mexico. They had been engaged since 2019. Forte and Modling share two daughters, Zoe Douglas Forte, born in February 2021, and Cecilia, born approximately 18 months later.

Career Highlights Will Forte’s career launched significantly with an eight-season tenure as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2010. During this time, he developed iconic characters, including MacGruber, which garnered enough popularity for a 2010 film adaptation and a 2021 limited series. Beyond sketch comedy, Forte created and starred in the critically acclaimed Fox sitcom The Last Man on Earth, which ran from 2015 to 2018. For his work on the series, he received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations, recognizing his acting and writing. Forte also showcased his dramatic range in the 2013 film Nebraska, earning critical praise for his performance. He continues to lend his voice to animated projects and appears in various comedic roles.