Who Is Barry Manilow? Barry Manilow is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for crafting timeless pop ballads. His distinctive voice and elaborate arrangements have earned him a devoted global following throughout his six-decade career. His breakout moment arrived in 1974 with the chart-topping single “Mandy,” which instantly cemented his status as a major recording artist. This romantic anthem resonated deeply with audiences, launching his prolific run of hits.

Full Name Barry Manilow Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Garry Kief Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Eastern District High School, City College of New York, New York College of Music, Juilliard School Father Harold Kelliher Mother Edna Manilow Kids Kirsten Kief

Early Life and Education Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Barry Manilow loved music. His mother, Edna Manilow, and stepfather nurtured his early passion for accordion and piano lessons. Manilow pursued formal training at the New York College of Music. He also attended the prestigious Juilliard School, writing jingles to support his studies at CBS.

Notable Relationships A string of private relationships marked Barry Manilow’s personal journey before his long-term partnership with manager Garry Kief. The couple began dating in 1978, forming a bond they kept private for many years. Manilow married Kief in a private Palm Springs ceremony in 2014, making their decades-long commitment legal. He also helped raise Kief’s daughter, Kirsten, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Barry Manilow’s career took off with enduring hits like “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” and “Can’t Smile Without You,” selling over 85 million records worldwide. These pop anthems became fixtures on adult contemporary radio. He consistently embarked on successful world tours and held acclaimed, long-running residencies in Las Vegas. His theatrical stage presence captivated audiences for decades, establishing his reputation as a formidable live performer. Manilow has collected a Grammy Award, two Emmy Awards, and a special Tony Award for his Broadway concerts. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002.