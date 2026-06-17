Who Is Kendrick Lamar? Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American rapper and songwriter, celebrated for his deeply introspective and socially conscious lyrics. His impactful storytelling often explores themes of African American culture and personal struggle. He first rose to prominence with his 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, which became one of the longest-charting hip-hop studio albums on the Billboard 200. Lamar is also known for his understated style and preference for a neutral color palette.

Full Name Kendrick Lamar Duckworth Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Centennial High School Father Kenneth Duckworth Mother Paula Oliver Siblings Kayla Sawyer, two younger brothers Kids two children

Early Life and Education His parents, Kenneth Duckworth and Paula Oliver, relocated from South Side, Chicago, to Compton, California, in 1984, seeking to escape gang violence. Lamar was described as a loner during his early years. Kendrick attended Centennial High School, where an early interest in writing blossomed into crafting lyrics. His passion for music was ignited at age eight after witnessing the filming of Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre’s “California Love” music video.

Notable Relationships Kendrick Lamar has been engaged to his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford, since April 2015. The couple maintains a private personal life, with their relationship being a steady presence throughout his career. Lamar and Alford share two children, with whom they co-parent. The rapper rarely discusses his family publicly, preferring to keep their lives out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Kendrick Lamar’s career is marked by critical acclaim and commercial success, earning him the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018 for his groundbreaking album DAMN. This historic achievement made him the first non-classical or jazz musician to receive the prestigious award. Beyond his solo work, Lamar co-founded the creative company PGLang and curated the soundtrack for the 2018 film Black Panther, which earned an Academy Award nomination. He has collected a record 27 Grammy Awards, making him the most awarded rapper in Grammy history. His album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City became the longest-charting hip-hop studio album on the Billboard 200, and recent singles like “Not Like Us” have topped charts.