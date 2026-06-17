Who Is Greg Kinnear? Gregory Buck Kinnear is an American actor and television host, recognized for his charming versatility across comedic and dramatic roles. His relaxed demeanor often belies a keen ability to inhabit complex characters with depth and nuance, making him a consistent presence in Hollywood. He gained widespread public attention with his Academy Award nomination for playing Simon Bishop in the 1997 film As Good as It Gets. This critically acclaimed performance solidified his transition from popular television host to a respected film actor.

Full Name Gregory Buck Kinnear Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Scots-Irish American Education University of Arizona Father Edward Kinnear Mother Suzanne Buck Kinnear Siblings James Kinnear, Steven Kinnear Kids Lily Katherine, Audrey Mae, Kate Grace

Early Life and Education A nomadic upbringing marked Gregory Buck Kinnear’s early life, as his father’s diplomatic career for the US State Department led the family to reside in diverse locales like Beirut and Athens. This international exposure shaped his worldview, fostering an early interest in communication and performance. He later enrolled at the American Community Schools in Athens, where he first hosted a radio show titled “School Daze With Greg Kinnear.” Returning stateside, Kinnear pursued broadcast journalism at the University of Arizona, graduating in 1985 and setting the foundation for his media career.

Notable Relationships Gregory Buck Kinnear has been married to Helen Labdon since May 1, 1999, forging a long-term partnership away from extensive public scrutiny. Their enduring relationship stands as a quiet fixture in the often-turbulent world of celebrity unions. The couple shares three daughters: Lily Katherine, Audrey Mae, and Kate Grace. Kinnear often speaks warmly of his family life, emphasizing a focus on personal routines over the Hollywood social circuit.

Career Highlights Gregory Buck Kinnear secured an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his acclaimed role in the 1997 film As Good as It Gets. This performance launched his film career, leading to memorable appearances in You’ve Got Mail and Little Miss Sunshine, which earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Prior to his celebrated acting career, Kinnear established himself as a charismatic television host, notably as the inaugural host of E!’s Talk Soup from 1991 to 1995. He then helmed his own NBC late-night talk show, Later with Greg Kinnear, further showcasing his quick wit and on-air presence.