Who Is Bobby Farrelly? Robert Thomas Farrelly is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer, widely recognized for his distinctive comedic vision. Alongside his brother, Peter, he pioneered a style of gross-out humor that redefined mainstream comedy. His breakout moment arrived with the 1994 smash hit Dumb and Dumber, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The film’s immense box office success cemented the Farrelly brothers’ status as influential comedic filmmakers.

Full Name Robert Thomas Farrelly Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Lana Cheng Farrelly Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Father Robert Leo Farrelly Mother Mariann Farrelly Siblings Peter Farrelly, Cynthia Farrelly Gesner Kids Anna Farrelly, Tiffany Farrelly, Abe Farrelly

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Robert Thomas Farrelly grew up in a family with his brother Peter, where early life influences subtly shaped his creative path. His father, Dr. Robert Leo Farrelly, was a doctor, and his mother, Mariann, worked as a nurse practitioner. Farrelly attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, entering on a hockey scholarship, where he majored in geological engineering. This academic background, though unrelated to film, preceded his eventual pivot to screenwriting and directing.

Notable Relationships Currently, Robert Thomas Farrelly is married to Lana Cheng Farrelly, whom he wed in 2025. He was previously married to Nancy Farrelly in 1990, a marriage that concluded in divorce in 2022. With his former wife Nancy, Farrelly shares three children: Anna, Tiffany, and Abe. He also had a son, Jesse, who passed away in 2012.

Career Highlights Robert Thomas Farrelly’s career is marked by a string of iconic comedies co-directed with his brother Peter, including the enduring 1994 hit Dumb and Dumber. This film, along with There’s Something About Mary in 1998, propelled their unique brand of humor to massive box office success, with *There’s Something About Mary* earning over $369 million worldwide. More recently, Farrelly made his solo directorial debut with the 2023 sports comedy-drama Champions, a film lauded for its commitment to inclusive casting. This project earned him and Peter the Morton E. Ruderman Award for their sensitive depictions of people with differing abilities. Beyond filmmaking, Farrelly is also credited with co-creating the concept for the *Seinfeld* episode “The Virgin.”