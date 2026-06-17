Who Is Newt Gingrich? Newton Leroy Gingrich is an American politician and author, known for his impactful conservative leadership. He has shaped national discourse through decades in public service. He rose to national prominence as the architect of the “Contract with America” in 1994, which led Republicans to a historic House majority; Time magazine named him Man of the Year in 1995.

Full Name Newton Leroy Gingrich Gender Male Relationship Status Married Callista Gingrich Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Baker High School, Emory University, Tulane University Father Robert Gingrich, Newton Searles McPherson Mother Kathleen Daugherty Siblings Candace Gingrich, Susan Gingrich, Roberta Brown, Randy McPherson Kids Jackie Gingrich Cushman, Kathy Lubbers

Early Life and Education Born Newton Leroy McPherson in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Newt Gingrich was adopted by his stepfather, Robert Gingrich, a career Army officer. His early years involved frequent moves across the US and Europe, sparking an interest in history. He graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Georgia, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Emory University. Gingrich then pursued master’s and doctoral degrees in European history from Tulane University.

Notable Relationships Newt Gingrich has been married three times, most recently to Callista Bisek, whom he married in 2000. He was previously married to Marianne Ginther from 1981 to 2000, and to Jackie Battley from 1962 to 1981. Gingrich shares two daughters, Jackie and Kathy, with his first wife, Jackie Battley. He remains married to Callista Gingrich, who served as US Ambassador to Switzerland during the Trump administration.

Career Highlights Newt Gingrich is widely recognized as the architect of the “Contract with America,” a legislative agenda that propelled the Republican Party to control of the US House of Representatives in 1994, a historic shift after forty years. He served as the 50th Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1999, overseeing welfare reform and a capital gains tax cut. Gingrich has also authored 24 books, including numerous New York Times best-sellers. His political career also includes an unsuccessful bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, where he won the South Carolina and Georgia primaries.