Who Is Tory Burch? Tory Burch is an American fashion designer and businesswoman known for her preppy-boho aesthetic. Her influential brand created a distinctive style that resonates globally. Her breakout moment arrived in 2005 when Oprah Winfrey endorsed her collection, calling it “the next big thing in fashion.” This televised boost caused her website to crash from eight million hits.

Full Name Tory Burch Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Agnes Irwin School, University of Pennsylvania Father Ira Earl Robinson Mother Reva Schapira Robinson Siblings Robert Robinson, James Robinson, Leonard Robinson Kids Henry Burch, Nicholas Burch, Sawyer Burch, Alexandra Burch, Elizabeth Burch, Louisa Burch

Early Life and Education Tory Burch grew up in a Georgian farmhouse near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, instilled with a keen sense of style by her parents, Reva and Ira Robinson. Her father was a wealthy investor, and her mother was a former actress. She attended the Agnes Irwin School, then pursued art history at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1988. These early experiences provided a foundation for her future in the fashion industry.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tory Burch’s personal life, including a brief marriage to William Macklowe in 1993, and a later marriage to J. Christopher Burch from 1996 to 2006. She also dated Lance Armstrong in 2007. Burch shares three sons, Henry, Nicholas, and Sawyer, with J. Christopher Burch, and has three stepdaughters from his previous marriage. She married Pierre-Yves Roussel in November 2018, and he became CEO of her company in 2019.

Career Highlights Tory Burch launched her eponymous fashion label in February 2004, opening a boutique in Manhattan’s Nolita district that sold out most of its inventory on the first day. Her brand became globally recognized for its signature tunics and the iconic “Reva” ballet flat. Beyond her fashion empire, Burch established the Tory Burch Foundation in 2009, dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs. This initiative provides access to capital, education, and mentoring opportunities, supporting women in business. She has collected numerous accolades, including the 2008 Council of Fashion Designers of America award for Accessories Designer of the Year and consistent recognition on Forbes’ list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, cementing Burch as a fixture in modern fashion and philanthropy.