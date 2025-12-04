15 Celebrities Who Were Arrested In 2025, And Why
Celebrity arrests in 2025 felt less like isolated headlines and more like a drumbeat that never let up. It felt like week after week, another familiar name surfaced with a mugshot, some from childhood sitcoms, others from blockbuster franchises, viral fame, or Olympic glory.
What made this year’s wave so shocking wasn’t just the volume, but the range of stories behind each incident. There were DUIs in snowstorms, domestic violence allegations, livestream meltdowns, drug-related charges, chaotic public disturbances, and even warrants stretching across state lines.
Fans watched in disbelief as actors they grew up with, singers who once dominated charts, and athletes idolized on national stages suddenly appeared in police reports.
In many cases, footage went viral within hours, with bodycam clips, late-night livestreams, or bystander videos showing the moments leading up to a celebrity's arrest. At the same time, some incidents unfolded quietly, with details only being revealed after court records surfaced or police departments released sparse statements.
Here are 15 celebrity arrests that shaped the year 2025.
Chris Brown
Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester, England, in May in connection with a February 2023 incident at a London nightclub, London Metropolitan Police confirmed.
The 36-year-old singer faces suspicion of “grievous bodily harm” following allegations that he attacked music producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw with a tequila bottle and stomped on him, leaving Diaw hospitalized with head lacerations and torn leg ligaments, among other injuries.
Diaw filed a $16 million lawsuit against Brown in October 2023, accusing him of “ruthlessly” inflicting severe injuries. “He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well,” Diaw said, adding that Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” that resulted in “serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma.”
Police said the investigation was being led by the Central West Area Basic Command Unit, according to Rolling Stone. The arrest came ahead of Brown’s 20th anniversary tour, which included UK dates.
Akon
Akon, the 51-year-old singer whose early hit “Locked Up” became an anthem about brushes with the law, found himself in real-life trouble in Georgia this fall.
In September, police stopped his Tesla Cybertruck, which had fully discharged in the middle of the road. Officers discovered his license was suspended due to a missed court appearance the previous year. Akon was fined, and the truck was towed.
At the time, numerous netizens poked fun at the singer because Teslas like the Cybertruck trigger loud audible and visual alerts when their batteries are about to run out. They also signal drivers to take them to nearby charging locations. Akon, for whatever reason, managed to ignore all of these warnings.
Just weeks later, on November 7, Akon was taken into custody on a DeKalb County warrant. He spent several hours in jail but was released the same day, with authorities reporting no incident during his detention.
The exact reason for the warrant has not been disclosed. Fans quickly took to social media, dubbing the sequence of events “Locked Up 2.0,” noting the ironic echo of the lyrics that once chronicled his legal struggles.
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment’s arrest at Mammoth Mountain shocked fans after bodycam footage showed the 37-year-old Sixth Sense star visibly intoxicated, disoriented, and lashing out at officers.
Police said they responded to a call about an allegedly impaired guest at the ski resort, finding Osment struggling to stay balanced and refusing to identify himself. His ski pants were even slipping as officers tried to take him into custody.
During the chaotic encounter, Osment yelled accusations at police and hurled antisemitic insults—audio that was later censored in the video. Officers also reported finding suspected substance residue on cash inside his ski helmet. He was booked on misdemeanor charges and released shortly after.
Hours later, Osment told The Post he was “horrified” by his actions, citing months of emotional turmoil after losing his home in the Altadena wildfire. He also profusely apologized to the Jewish community, saying he felt devastated and committed to making amends.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning rapper behind Old Town Road, was arrested in Los Angeles in August after allegedly charging at police while walking down Ventura Boulevard in just his underwear and cowboy boots, according to the BBC.
Officers responded around 5:30 a.m., placing the singer under arrest on suspicion of battery before he was taken to a hospital for possible ov**dose treatment, police said.
Unverified video shared online shows Lil Nas X dancing in the street and inviting passersby to “come to the party,” highlighting the bizarre scene that eventually led to his detainment.
The rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, made history as the first openly gay man to win a Country Music Association award and has long courted controversy for his music videos and bold public persona. His song Old Town Road in 2019 won two Grammys and broke the record for the longest-running number one song on the Billboard Hot 100, following 17 weeks at the top of the charts.
Zachery Ty Bryan
Zachery Ty Bryan’s legal troubles deepened yet again in late November when the Home Improvement alum, 44, was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, marking his sixth arrest in just five years.
Jail records showed he was taken into custody for allegedly violating the terms of his probation from a previous domestic violence conviction, and he was held without bail.
His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested the same day on five separate charges, including DUI and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. The incident added another chapter to Bryan’s escalating history of violence and substance-related arrests.
Earlier in January, he had been charged with second-degree domestic violence after Cartwright told police he choked and punched her while their children were inside the home. That case followed two DUIs in 2024 and a 2023 felony domestic violence conviction that resulted in probation instead of a year-long jail sentence.
Bryan’s probation is set to run until 2026, but this latest arrest may change that.
Darius Mccrary
Darius McCrary, best known as Eddie Winslow from the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, ended up being held in San Diego jail after U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested him on a felony fugitive warrant. The 49-year-old actor was taken into custody in October and was being held without bail ahead of a scheduled San Diego Superior Court appearance.
The warrant originated in Michigan, where McCrary reportedly failed to appear in court over unpaid child support. According to previous filings, he had been ordered in 2019 to pay $1,366 a month following his divorce from actress and former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner.
His arrest marked a dramatic turn for the former sitcom star, whose childhood role in Family Matters from 1989 to 1998 once made him a household name.
Jack Doherty
Jack Doherty, 22, the popular YouTuber and livestreamer with over 14 million subscribers, was arrested in November in Miami Beach after allegedly stepping into the street and interfering with traffic while filming content.
Bodycam footage showed Doherty and his entourage standing in the middle of Washington Avenue around 3:12 a.m., “blocking traffic and creating a dangerous situation for drivers and himself.”
Doherty then refused officers’ commands to move, reportedly responding, “Once I’m done with this bet.” Police searched Doherty and reportedly found suspected can**bis and an amp***amine pill, charging him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of can**bis under 20 grams, and resisting an officer without violence, according to News Channel 8.
He posted bond that night and told WTVJ-TV it was “the worst 24 hours ever,” claiming there was no traffic at the time.
This isn’t his first legal trouble in South Florida. Doherty was also involved in a controversial livestream-related crash on the Florida Turnpike that resulted in his Kick account getting banned. Back in October, Doherty’s ex, McKinley Richardson, claimed that the YouTuber manipulated her to terminate her pregnancy.
Kim Delaney
Former NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney, 65, and her husband, James Morgan, 54, were both arrested in April after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance at their Marina del Rey home.
Delaney was booked on suspicion of felony a**ault and held without bail until her scheduled arraignment, while Morgan was booked on suspicion of domestic violence and released shortly after with a $20,000 bail, according to NBC News.
Prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges against either of them, citing insufficient evidence. Delaney’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment, and it remained unclear whether the couple had legal counsel.
Tom Welling
Tom Welling, the 47-year-old heartthrob who embodied Clark Kent on Smallville for a decade, started 2025 with a police record. According to a TMZ report, Welling was arrested in January for driving under the influence in Yreka, California.
Found speeding 75 mph in a 45 zone during a snow squall on Interstate 5, deputies pulled over the actor's SUV just after midnight. Breathalyzer results clocked his blood al**hol level over the 0.08 limit, leading to the actor's booking into the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
He was later released with a bail bond, and his original DUI charges were dismissed after he pleaded no contest to a less serious offense in May 2025. Welling was later asked to pay $619 in fines, $150 in restitution, and attend a DUI program. He was also sentenced to one year of probation.
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley, the 29-year-old American sprinter and two-time Olympic 100m medalist, was arrested in May for allegedly striking hurdler and former girlfriend Alaysha Johnson in the face, police reported.
Johnson told authorities the incident occurred at a hotel where she had a conditioning appointment, claiming Kerley became aggressive and hit her, causing her nose to bleed. The arrest report confirmed her injuries were “consistent with her statements,” and Kerley was charged with one count of “battery-touch or strike.”
As a result, Kerley was removed from the Grand Slam Track event in Miami, where he had been scheduled for the 100m and 200m races, according to The Guardian. The Grand Slam Track circuit, created by Olympic legend Michael Johnson as a rival to the Diamond League, confirmed the arrest.
William Levy
Telenovela star William Levy found himself surrounded by flashing lights and cameras after being arrested in Weston, Florida, on charges of disorderly public intoxication and trespassing. Local outlets reported the 44-year-old was “highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside a restaurant,” resulting in the manager telling him not to return.
Officers later took him into custody and booked him into Broward County’s Main Jail. He appeared before a judge the next afternoon, posted his $500 bond, and tried to slip past reporters waiting for him outside.
Levy told cameras he had only been trying to break up an argument when things escalated and he ended up in handcuffs. The actor, who moved from Cuba to Miami as a teen, rose to fame through major telenovela hits like Acorralada, Triunfo del amor, and La Tempestad, eventually branching into films such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and K*lling Sarai.
Alix Lapri
Alexus Lapri Geier, 28, reportedly better known as actress Alix Lapri from Starz’s Power and Power Book II: Ghost, was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, in August on charges of third-degree child cruelty and disorderly conduct. She spent just over 24 hours in custody before being released.
According to an NBC News report, the charges stemmed from a public fight between Lapri and her sister, which happened to be witnessed by a minor.
Lapri is best known for her role as Effie Morales in the Power franchise and has appeared in Den of Thieves and other series including Read Between the Lines and Red Band Society. The actress, who moved from Topeka, Kansas, to Atlanta at 13 to pursue acting, did not immediately address her arrest despite remaining active on Instagram and TikTok.
Max Ehrich
Max Ehrich, best known from The Young and the Restless and his short-lived 2020 engagement to Demi Lovato, was arrested in Florida after a disturbing early morning incident.
PEOPLE confirmed that the 34-year-old was booked on a domestic violence charge involving a family member over 65. He paid his $1,000 bond hours later and was released that afternoon, but the details stunned fans.
According to police reports cited by TMZ, Ehrich had allegedly been ab*sing nitrous oxide before turning violent, at one point even livestreaming himself hurting his mom at their home in Florida. A neighbor called authorities after his mother fled to their home for help. His arrest record referenced the Baker Act, hinting at concerns about his mental state.
Just days earlier, Ehrich had been posting erratically online, sharing emotional messages and even listing his mom’s phone number while asking followers to send her money. This type of behavior was enough to push numerous fans and netizens to urge him to seek immediate help.
Marcus Jordan
Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, faced a dramatic arrest in Florida in February after police found his car stuck on railroad tracks and alleged he was impaired. Initially charged with DUI and possession of coc**ne, subsequent tests revealed the substance in his pocket was ke**mine, a third-degree felony, though it remains illegal in Florida.
He also faced misdemeanor charges for resisting an officer without violence and DUI with property damage. Police reports noted that Jordan declined to provide a breath sample, and officers conducted sobriety tests before taking him into custody. He was later released on bond but did not speak to reporters.
The State Attorney’s Office has not detailed why the original c**aine charge was changed, though TMZ noted that ke**mine and c**aine share a similar color and texture, which may explain the false positive. Jordan kept a pretty low profile following his arrest, stating that he would be focusing on his business and not his personal life.
Eric Mabius
Eric Mabius, 53, the Ugly Betty alum and star of Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise, was arrested in Florida around 2 a.m. in February on misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting arrest without violence, PEOPLE reported. Court records showed he pleaded not guilty four days later.
According to police, Mabius was reportedly “extremely intoxicated and kept trying to yell at everyone” at a bar and allegedly knocked two women, including Jennifer Moreno, to the ground, pulling a handful of hair from one victim until bystanders intervened. When officers arrived, he resisted simple commands, requiring deputies to accompany him back and place him under arrest.
A no-contact order was later issued for the alleged victim, Amelia Bell, restricting him from approaching her or contacting her in any form. Fans of the actor were stunned by the reports, as Mabius has long been celebrated for his charismatic portrayal of Daniel Meade on the hit series and his several Hallmark projects.