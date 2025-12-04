ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity arrests in 2025 felt less like isolated headlines and more like a drumbeat that never let up. It felt like week after week, another familiar name surfaced with a mugshot, some from childhood sitcoms, others from blockbuster franchises, viral fame, or Olympic glory.

What made this year’s wave so shocking wasn’t just the volume, but the range of stories behind each incident. There were DUIs in snowstorms, domestic violence allegations, livestream meltdowns, drug-related charges, chaotic public disturbances, and even warrants stretching across state lines.

Fans watched in disbelief as actors they grew up with, singers who once dominated charts, and athletes idolized on national stages suddenly appeared in police reports.

In many cases, footage went viral within hours, with bodycam clips, late-night livestreams, or bystander videos showing the moments leading up to a celebrity's arrest. At the same time, some incidents unfolded quietly, with details only being revealed after court records surfaced or police departments released sparse statements.

Here are 15 celebrity arrests that shaped the year 2025.