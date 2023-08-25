Celebrating The Fifth Anniversary Of Golden Bridge, A Modern, Man-Made Wonder Of The World (5 Pics)

I still remember the first time when I saw the image of Golden Bridge 5 years ago. I was very surprised when in the world there is a bridge as beautiful as stepping out of a fantasy movie.

Five years on, this singular landmark is still a global phenomenon and internet sensation.

When people first see Golden Bridge, they are always amazed. There is an otherworldly magnificence to the sky-high walkway, which looks like something that might have been dreamed up for a fantasy film.

Adding to the mystique, the giant, God-like hands that appear out of the mountainside to cup the bridge are weathered, as if they were constructed by an ancient civilization yet Golden Bridge is just five years old.

Suspended almost 1,400 meters above sea level, the bridge combines eight sections and stretches for over 150 meters in the Truong Son mountains, which overlook the East Sea and the coastal city of Danang.

The bridge was first created to construct a ‘pathway’ that connected the Marseille Station to the Garden of Eden and the Le Jardin D’Amour (The Garden of Love) at Sun World Ba Na Hills. Set against the lush greenery of nature, and often shrouded in a misty air, when you look at the bridge from a distance it’s as if two giant hands are pulling a golden thread from the mountainside.

Opening to the public in 2018, the bridge instantly took the internet by storm.

Two renowned online magazines, Bored Panda and Unilad, both likened the bridge to a real-life setting from the blockbuster movie “The Lord of the Rings.” In 2022, this cinematic charm was translated into reality. Global audiences watching the Netflix series “The Sandman” were thrilled to discover a scene that perfectly captured the intricate details of Golden Bridge.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the bridge has put Danang on the map for hundreds of millions of tourists across Asia and beyond. Indeed, Danang is now synonymous with Golden Bridge (called ‘Cau Vang’ in Vietnamese), and is one of the best known symbols in Vietnam, along with Ha Long Bay. Some might even go as far as saying it’s one of the world’s most iconic man made wonders.