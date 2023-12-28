The 2023 Budapest International Foto Awards Has Revealed The Winning Nature Images (20 Pics)
The Budapest International Foto Awards (BIFA) 2023 winners have just been announced, marking another successful edition with outstanding winners across diverse categories such as Nature, People, Fine Art, and Advertisement. These winning images from the Nature category transport us to the enchanting realms of the natural world, vividly portraying its beauty, diversity, and raw power.
In the 2023 edition's Nature category, BIFA recognized a main category winner along with numerous talented photographers contributing captivating macro, landscape, and animal photographs in both professional and non-professional categories. Join us in congratulating them as we showcase a collection of some of the most stunning winning nature photos!
"Dawn's Whispers: Graceful Hoopoe Silhouette At Sunrise" By Hermis Haridas
Gold in Nature / Wildlife
A Hoopoe took flight with its wings spread in a smooth motion across the canvas of the early-morning sky that was illuminated by the sunrise's bright hues. I saw that this bird would occasionally grab its prey in the air and other times on the ground. Additionally, I observed that each time it caught a prey, it flew in the same direction to a nearby tree. That's when I had the idea to photograph the bird against a background with light and dark sides to represent the dark and light sides of existence.
"Flamingo Heaven" By Jacob Griese
Silver in Nature / Sunset
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia. I encountered this group of flamingos during their evening foraging. The massive salt lake is wetted with a thin layer of water during the rainy season, making it the largest natural mirror on Earth.
Landscape and nature photography took me to beautiful places all over the world. I try to create isolated and natural images where the viewer can follow the story within the photograph.
"Underwater Kaleidoscope" By Iryna Vozniak
1st Place in Nature
Allow yourself to be entranced by the vivid colors and ethereal movements of these underwater wonders. This series is a celebration of the vibrant, mysterious, and awe-inspiring realm of the jellyfish, a testament to the wonders of our planet's oceans.
"Clouded Leopard Heat" By Carol Lyon
Gold in Nature / Wildlife
This female leopard looks angry. However, it's a glimpse of a female in heat without a male in the vicinity.
"The Commute Home" By Mr. Janis Miglavs
Gold in Nature / Flowers
On one photography safari into our suburban-sized backyard, I aimed my Nikon at some sunflowers. But I wanted real close ups to show all those hairs on the flower. To get that kind of detail from just a few centimeters (inches) away, I needed to shoot many exposures, changing the focal plane slightly from one frame to the next. Focus stacking. I think this image combines 23 stacked exposures. During that time, an ant, without consideration for the photographer, walked into the picture. And with a little (actually a lot of) work, behold this photograph.
"Green - The Color Of Hope" By Anne Geier
Gold in Nature / Pets
In the photo, you can see the rescued Podenco Robert. Not much is known about Robert's past, but he probably didn't have the best experiences with humans so far. At first, it was difficult for him to trust people, but he began to open up to his new owner. He is no longer so suspicious of strangers and presented a very self-confident side during the photoshoot. It was incredibly nice to see that Robert, with the right people at his side, has learned to trust again and can now start his new life.
My name is Anne and I live in a small village surrounded by mountains in Austria. I have studied geography and sustainable regional and urban development. Since 2018 I have followed my true passion and work as a professional dog photographer. My first dog Cindy was the reason why I started with dog photography. At first, I just wanted to take photos of her to create memories, but then a real passion arose. Now I have two lovely rescued dogs called Yuri and Finn. My vision about dog photography is to capture the character of the dog as well as possible in the photos and try to make the emotion of the picture.
"Supercell #2" By Bob Newman
Silver in Nature / Landscapes
April through July is storm season in the Great Plains. Tornadoes and rain storms are common. This image was captured in West Texas in June 2023.
"The Gaze Of The Whale" By Wen Hua Chen
2nd Place in Nature
Within the pupils lie oceans vast and deep, Reflecting this planet's sapphire hue. In them, tiny beings, as grains of sand keep watching, lingering in awe of you. Long one may gaze, yet loathe to part, From those fathomless depths of the eye, For they hold within a world apart, Of grandeur and mystery nigh.
I am Zola Chen, a photographer specializing in marine ecosystems. I previously worked as a multimedia designer. I learned diving and free-diving in 2010. Since then, I have been going underwater with my camera to capture wonderful ecosystems beneath the sea surface and also the diversified culture and customs on land. I have been continuously recording images of marine ecosystems wherever I go.
"Aurora Bubbles" By William Preite
Bronze in Nature / Landscapes
Air bubbles frozen in time in the Lofoten Islands. Amazing reflections form on the ice as the green lady starts to dance in the sky.
Italian Landscape Photographer based in North Italy in love with wilderness.
"In The Garden" By Oleksandra Mykhailutsa
Gold in Nature / Seasons
Fabulous atmosphere of spring flowering trees and singing birds.
"Flowers Of The Future" By Jovita Ambrazaityte
Silver in Nature / Flowers
These are plant simulations that are created from flower petals, multiple exposures, and mirror reflection, which are captured by choosing a certain shooting point. Reality combined with illusion - this could be the plants of the future. Maybe humanity will create them from leftover plant parts and a digital image. Flowers of fantastic beauty, as if beautifying our guilt-free reality. The guilt that a part of nature is not preserved sinks into an unrealistic illusory beauty. It is easy to get lost in this fantastical beauty, and the actual reality is less painful and confusing.
In 2005, I graduated from photo and media studies at the Vilnius Academy of Arts. Since then, I have participated in various joint and personal exhibitions. Since 2007, I have been working at Vilnius College and teaching photography. Photographing plants is a new hobby of mine that was born during the pandemic. Plants became close to me because they were my creative material during that period. While photographing plants, I began to think more and more about their position in today's world. And Macro photography gave me a wide field of exploration.
"Nallihan" By Serkan Dogus
Bronze in Nature / Aerial
Located in the Nallihan district of Ankara, the 'Kiz Tepesi Natural Monument' creates sights worth seeing with its soil structure in red, brown, gray, and yellow tones. Nallihan Bird Sanctuary, located in front of the Kiz Tepesi Natural Monument, offers an ideal environment for nature photography and bird watchers with its bird communities and geological values that it hosts in all seasons, while the colorful hills formed 10 million years ago, rising behind the lake, dazzle its guests with a riot of colors and enrich the tourism potential of the region. adds.
"Fata Morgana" By Judith Kuhn
Silver in Nature / Sunset
At sunset, the dunes around the desert resort of Qasr al Sarab are besieged by romantics who want to enjoy the spectacle. Everyone, everyone without exception, makes the mistake of leaving the dunes as soon as the ball of the sun has disappeared from the sky. Until then, however, everything is quite unspectacular, due to the heavy haze, the sun is often no longer visible for some time before the actual sunset. If you wait about half an hour, you still get to see a nice play of colors.
Hello! I am Judith... I would like to call myself an “ambitious amateur photographer”. My main focus is nature and landscape photography, but I also like to make detours to other genres. Everything I know about photography is self-educated. A few books here, some internet research there, inspiration from the works of other photographers, and a lot, really a lot of trying things out has brought me to where I am today. My great happiness is my home on beautiful Lake Constance. I have a lot of photo spots right on my doorstep and the way to the Austrian, Swiss, and Italian Alps is not too far.
"Fire Lily" By William Preite
Silver in Nature / Flowers
Rare Fire Lilies flowers in the Dolomites.
Italian Landscape Photographer based in North Italy in love with wilderness.
"Revelation" By Gabriel Jakab
2nd Place in Nature
Revealing peaks of Hight Tatras after a heavy morning rain.
"Mount Fuji Maple Leaf" By Estrella Chuang
Silver in Nature / Seasons
Romantic autumn and Mount Fuji.
"Gods’s Wrath" By Giovanna Fleming
Bronze in Nature / Sunset
Taken from the Mont Blanc mountain range looking down into the village of Courmayeur. This sunset was very troubling and beautiful but not peaceful. It looked to me like Mount Olympus when Zeus was forging a sword
Born amidst breathtaking mountains in Italy, Gio Fleming captures the emotive essence of landscapes. She translates mood changes into captivating photos, inspiring preservation. The world’s wild places are under increasing pressure, both from climate change and the relentless intrusion of human activities. She conveys not only the inherent beauty but also the fragility of these environments, inspiring individuals to become advocates for their preservation. Her photography serves as a reminder to protect and conserve our planet's landscapes.
"Herbarium Evanescente" By Julia Gonzalez Liebana
Gold in Nature / Flowers
La serie HERBARIUM EVANESCENTE, está formada por una serie de 30 fotografías de plantas y vegetales. Pretendo mostrar una percepción de la naturaleza personal e íntima. Es un trabajo de observación y de contemplación de la naturaleza. Descontextualizo estas plantas y vegetales para mostrar la belleza casi escultórica de alguna de estas plantas, la belleza de sus formas, de sus texturas y también la belleza de su decadencia que nos hace reflexionar sobre el paso del tiempo y la Muerte.
"And Then There Was None" By Giorgio Scala
Silver in Nature / Wildlife
African Elephants are under threat because of poaching and conflict with the human population. Can we risk losing such an Iconic animal?
"Happy Encounter" By Manami Kuriyama
Silver in Nature / Underwater
A group of dolphins slowly turned and headed towards me. I don't know why they changed direction, but I was very happy to meet them.