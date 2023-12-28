Gold in Nature / Pets



In the photo, you can see the rescued Podenco Robert. Not much is known about Robert's past, but he probably didn't have the best experiences with humans so far. At first, it was difficult for him to trust people, but he began to open up to his new owner. He is no longer so suspicious of strangers and presented a very self-confident side during the photoshoot. It was incredibly nice to see that Robert, with the right people at his side, has learned to trust again and can now start his new life.



My name is Anne and I live in a small village surrounded by mountains in Austria. I have studied geography and sustainable regional and urban development. Since 2018 I have followed my true passion and work as a professional dog photographer. My first dog Cindy was the reason why I started with dog photography. At first, I just wanted to take photos of her to create memories, but then a real passion arose. Now I have two lovely rescued dogs called Yuri and Finn. My vision about dog photography is to capture the character of the dog as well as possible in the photos and try to make the emotion of the picture.