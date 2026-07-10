Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

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On Tuesday morning (July 7), Jamey Carney’s battered body was found underneath a duvet in her bedroom by her 13-year-old daughter in the Irish town of Killarney.

Carney, who worked at a healthcare consulting company, had moved with her daughter from Westchester County, New York, to Ireland in 2021.

According to The Post, the main suspect in her slaying is her boyfriend, a Middle Eastern man identified as Ahmad Alsaqer, who is believed to have fled Ireland after the crime.

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Highlights Jamey Carney, a woman from Westchester County, New York, was slain at the home she shared with her 13-year-old daughter in Ireland.

The main suspect is her partner, a Middle Eastern man she reportedly met at a political protest.

Identified as Ahmad Alsaqer, the suspect is believed to have fled Ireland for Turkey after the crime.

A New York mother who moved to Ireland in search of a better life was found lifeless in her home



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Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of violence that may be distressing to some readers.

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Neighbors reportedly heard a loud argument coming from Carney’s rented home on Monday, hours before her body was discovered.

Police believe that the New York native was fatally attacked in a fit of jealous rage.

She and the 28-year-old suspect reportedly met at a pro-Palestinian rally in Ireland a year and a half ago.



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The 43-year-old mother suffered multiple wounds to her head and was initially believed to have lost her life as a result of the beating.

However, according to The Irish Times, a postmortem examination revealed that while Carney was the victim of an a*sault and suffered head injuries, the cause of her passing was suffocation.

Investigators believe the suspect caught an early-morning bus from Killarney to Dublin Airport before boarding a flight to Turkey. He is believed to have already been on the flight hours before Carney’s body was discovered.



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Authorities are working with Interpol to locate the suspect, the victim’s boyfriend, Ahmad Alsaqer

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Irish police have requested assistance from both Europol and Interpol as they try to establish whether Alsaqer boarded a connecting flight from Istanbul to another country in the Middle East or remains in Turkey.

The man is understood to have extensive contacts in the region, including in Syria and Jordan. He is fluent in Arabic, French, and English.

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It is unclear how Alsaqer could have fled Ireland as he reportedly would not have had access to his passport due to his pending asylum application, per The Post.

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The suspect sought asylum after arriving in Ireland in 2024 and had been living in an IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) center.

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Carney’s cousin Ryan Fox said the victim, a third-generation Irish-American, “was looking for a beautiful country with like-minded people to raise her daughter.”

Jamey Carney’s cousin described her as a devoted mother who had a “heart of gold”

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He said the mother had “a heart of gold” and “worked as hard as she could to offer everything to her beautiful daughter.”

Carney’s mother and sister have traveled from the US to Ireland to be with the 13-year-old girl.

Fox said he never received any message from Carney in which she expressed fear for her safety and if he had, he “would have done whatever was in my power to protect her.”

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Referring to the suspect, he asked people “not use this to become bigoted or racist or prejudiced in any way.”

Fox said his cousin “was taken from the people that love her and we’re all going to do everything in our power to make sure that this doesn’t happen to more people because nobody, nobody deserves this.”

Locals in Killarney said Carney was proud of her Irish ancestry and was active in local sports and heritage groups. She had worked in Tralee for RelateCare for the last four and a half years.



The community rallied to support the victim’s 13-year-old daughter, who discovered her mother’s body

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Killarney councillor Martin Grady, who was a friend of Carney, called the crime “an appalling tragedy.” He described the victim as a “loving, caring mother” who was “always happy and smiling.”

Eoin Brosnan, the chairman of Dr Crokes GAA football club, told Radio Kerry that the club will provide support to her family.

“There’s definitely been a dark cloud over Killarney in the past couple of days,” he said. Brosnan also said his thoughts were with the 13-year-old girl, who played underage football for the club and has been “an integral part” of the community.



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High school friends of Carney have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her daughter’s future expenses.

In addition to analyzing forensic evidence from Carney’s house, investigators are examining CCTV footage from various locations along Muckross Road, where the victim and her daughter lived, as well as surveillance footage from other parts of Killarney.



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They have also contacted telecommunications companies to examine the man’s mobile phone activity and establish his movements at the time of the incident and afterward.

Regarding DNA evidence, technical experts explained that the fact that the suspect frequently visited the victim’s home could complicate this aspect of the investigation.

“It would be different if he was an intruder or had never been there before – he might be struggling to explain his DNA in that scenario,” a source told The Irish Times.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, phone records, and forensic evidence

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Irish politician Ivana Bacik said violence against women has become an “epidemic.”

“It’s become a cliché to describe violence against women as an epidemic and fatal violence against women as femicide, but that’s the reality,” she stated.

Politicians and women’s advocacy groups said the crime highlights Ireland’s ongoing “epidemic” of violence against women

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The Labour leader noted that nearly 90% of crimes against women were committed by men who knew them, with Ireland’s housing crisis “trapping women and children in violent homes.”

The National Women’s Council of Ireland added, “Our hearts are so heavy this morning as we mourn the d*ath of Jamey Carney, another woman k*lled in violent circumstances on our island.

”We extend our deepest sympathies to her friends, family and wider community at this unimaginably difficult time. Women everywhere deserve to live free from fear and violence.”

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Carney had applied for Irish citizenship and had plans to start her own business.

A number of flower bouquets were left at her rented residence following the tragedy.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-6671160.

