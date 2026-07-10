Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story
A man, a woman with blonde hair, and a fluffy dog pose for a picture. This image relates to the NY mom found lifeless story.
Crime, Society

Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday morning (July 7), Jamey Carney’s battered body was found underneath a duvet in her bedroom by her 13-year-old daughter in the Irish town of Killarney.

Carney, who worked at a healthcare consulting company, had moved with her daughter from Westchester County, New York, to Ireland in 2021.

According to The Post, the main suspect in her slaying is her boyfriend, a Middle Eastern man identified as Ahmad Alsaqer, who is believed to have fled Ireland after the crime.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Jamey Carney, a woman from Westchester County, New York, was slain at the home she shared with her 13-year-old daughter in Ireland.
    • The main suspect is her partner, a Middle Eastern man she reportedly met at a political protest.
    • Identified as Ahmad Alsaqer, the suspect is believed to have fled Ireland for Turkey after the crime.

    A New York mother who moved to Ireland in search of a better life was found lifeless in her home
    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of violence that may be distressing to some readers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Neighbors reportedly heard a loud argument coming from Carney’s rented home on Monday, hours before her body was discovered.

    Police believe that the New York native was fatally attacked in a fit of jealous rage.

    She and the 28-year-old suspect reportedly met at a pro-Palestinian rally in Ireland a year and a half ago.

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: SonyaKelle8943

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: Tbones223

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 43-year-old mother suffered multiple wounds to her head and was initially believed to have lost her life as a result of the beating.

    However, according to The Irish Times, a postmortem examination revealed that while Carney was the victim of an a*sault and suffered head injuries, the cause of her passing was suffocation.

    Investigators believe the suspect caught an early-morning bus from Killarney to Dublin Airport before boarding a flight to Turkey. He is believed to have already been on the flight hours before Carney’s body was discovered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities are working with Interpol to locate the suspect, the victim’s boyfriend, Ahmad AlsaqerInvestigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Irish police have requested assistance from both Europol and Interpol as they try to establish whether Alsaqer boarded a connecting flight from Istanbul to another country in the Middle East or remains in Turkey.

    The man is understood to have extensive contacts in the region, including in Syria and Jordan. He is fluent in Arabic, French, and English.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is unclear how Alsaqer could have fled Ireland as he reportedly would not have had access to his passport due to his pending asylum application, per The Post.

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: CAGoldNSilver

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: lyons_wins99749

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The suspect sought asylum after arriving in Ireland in 2024 and had been living in an IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) center.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Carney’s cousin Ryan Fox said the victim, a third-generation Irish-American, “was looking for a beautiful country with like-minded people to raise her daughter.”

    Jamey Carney’s cousin described her as a devoted mother who had a “heart of gold”Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    He said the mother had “a heart of gold” and “worked as hard as she could to offer everything to her beautiful daughter.”

    Carney’s mother and sister have traveled from the US to Ireland to be with the 13-year-old girl.

    Fox said he never received any message from Carney in which she expressed fear for her safety and if he had, he “would have done whatever was in my power to protect her.”

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: Jamey Carney/Facebook

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: AllaC83

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: LiteralTwatler

    Referring to the suspect, he asked people “not use this to become bigoted or racist or prejudiced in any way.”

    Fox said his cousin “was taken from the people that love her and we’re all going to do everything in our power to make sure that this doesn’t happen to more people because nobody, nobody deserves this.”

    Locals in Killarney said Carney was proud of her Irish ancestry and was active in local sports and heritage groups. She had worked in Tralee for RelateCare for the last four and a half years.

    Image credits: Jamey Carney/Facebook

    Killarney councillor Martin Grady, who was a friend of Carney, called the crime “an appalling tragedy.” He described the victim as a “loving, caring mother” who was “always happy and smiling.”

    Eoin Brosnan, the chairman of Dr Crokes GAA football club, told Radio Kerry that the club will provide support to her family.

    “There’s definitely been a dark cloud over Killarney in the past couple of days,” he said. Brosnan also said his thoughts were with the 13-year-old girl, who played underage football for the club and has been “an integral part” of the community.

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: Bob72270

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: jeffersszn

    High school friends of Carney have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her daughter’s future expenses.

    In addition to analyzing forensic evidence from Carney’s house, investigators are examining CCTV footage from various locations along Muckross Road, where the victim and her daughter lived, as well as surveillance footage from other parts of Killarney.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    They have also contacted telecommunications companies to examine the man’s mobile phone activity and establish his movements at the time of the incident and afterward.

    Regarding DNA evidence, technical experts explained that the fact that the suspect frequently visited the victim’s home could complicate this aspect of the investigation.

    “It would be different if he was an intruder or had never been there before – he might be struggling to explain his DNA in that scenario,” a source told The Irish Times.

    Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, phone records, and forensic evidenceInvestigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: Liveshow730

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: Alpha_2020_No1

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Irish politician Ivana Bacik said violence against women has become an “epidemic.”

    “It’s become a cliché to describe violence against women as an epidemic and fatal violence against women as femicide, but that’s the reality,” she stated.

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    The Labour leader noted that nearly 90% of crimes against women were committed by men who knew them, with Ireland’s housing crisis “trapping women and children in violent homes.”

    The National Women’s Council of Ireland added, “Our hearts are so heavy this morning as we mourn the d*ath of Jamey Carney, another woman k*lled in violent circumstances on our island.

    ”We extend our deepest sympathies to her friends, family and wider community at this unimaginably difficult time. Women everywhere deserve to live free from fear and violence.”

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Image credits: carney_jamey/Instagram

    Carney had applied for Irish citizenship and had plans to start her own business.

    A number of flower bouquets were left at her rented residence following the tragedy.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-6671160.

    People were horrified by the case that took place in the town of Killarney
    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Investigators Believed One Theory About NY Mom Found Lifeless In Ireland, The Postmortem Told A Different Story

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging from the photos, I’m thinking he was mad she got the surgery to yank the corners of her eyes up in the crazy way we’ve been seeing lately. She may have looked like a demon to him. 😞 I’m horrified at the thought of a kid finding a parent beaten and strangled like that; I can’t imagine the trauma that’d create in a kid. Hell; it’s creating trauma in ME, and I’m OLD. That poor thing. I think of Irish folks as loving, so I hope everyone’s hugging her and supporting her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, it's always the woman's fault in one way or another/s.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Judging from the photos, I’m thinking he was mad she got the surgery to yank the corners of her eyes up in the crazy way we’ve been seeing lately. She may have looked like a demon to him. 😞 I’m horrified at the thought of a kid finding a parent beaten and strangled like that; I can’t imagine the trauma that’d create in a kid. Hell; it’s creating trauma in ME, and I’m OLD. That poor thing. I think of Irish folks as loving, so I hope everyone’s hugging her and supporting her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, it's always the woman's fault in one way or another/s.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT