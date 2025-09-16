Domestic Violence Victim Reveals How Siri Saved Her Life During Horrifying Attack

ADVERTISEMENT

A UK woman has stated that her iPhone’s Siri voice assistant saved her life after connecting her to the police during a violent attack.

Emma-Louise Kelly recently recounted how her ex-partner physically as*aulted her after a night out, leaving her fearing she might not survive.

She was able to call emergency services using Siri, allowing officers to reach her in time. The attacker later pleaded guilty and received a prison sentence.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of domestic violence and s*xual a*use. Reader discretion is advised.

She noticed warning signs before the night turned violent

Young woman smiling in casual striped shirt, symbolizing a domestic violence victim whose life was saved by Siri.

Emma-Louise Kelly

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, Emma-Louise admitted that there had been “red flags” in the relationship leading up to theattack.

She described her partner as increasingly jealous and controlling, particularly about what she wore and how she interacted with others.

Speaking to presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway, she recalled how the mood shifted suddenly on New Year’s Eve after they met friends, according to a report fromUnilad.

Smartphone displaying Siri activation on screen, highlighting how domestic violence victim used Siri during attack for help.

Image credits: omid armin/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“He went home to take the car, and we went to meet some friends for some drinks, and when he came back from that, he was just different,” she said.

“He was getting possessive and jealous about other people that were saying ‘Happy New Year.’ He wasn’t happy with any of it.”

That tension escalated when they returned home separately. Emma-Louise said the confrontation quickly turnedviolent.

Domestic violence victim with long blonde hair shares how Siri helped during a frightening attack in an interview setting.

Good Morning Britain

“I walked in and he just started to attack me verbally and then it became violent. He was punching me, kicking me, strangling me until I passed out. S*xual a*sault followed after that and it was horrific,” she said.

Garraway asked if she thought she might lose her life that night.

Emma-Louise replied, “Yeah, I knew that I needed help. I didn’t know how I was gonna get that help because it was just relentless and I kept passing out, and all I could think about was my little girl and making sure that I was OK for her.”

A desperate call to Siri connected her to police

Couple sitting closely together in a restaurant, highlighting domestic violence victim story with Siri intervention.

Good Morning Britain

In the middle of the attack, Emma-Louise relied on a habit she often used in everyday life.

“I shouted to my phone. I use it a lot when I’m busy, when I’m cooking, and luckily it connected and (the police) literally came and saved my life,” she said.

Overall, it took officers around 20 minutes to arrive at the property, where her ex-partner was still present.

Domestic violence victim with facial injuries showing how Siri helped during a horrifying attack.

Good Morning Britain

She admitted she had no idea if her desperate voice command would work.

“It all happened really quickly. I was shouting to Alexa and to my phone, I didn’t know if it would work.

“I know that I use it to call my contacts and people, but I didn’t know if it would work. It was sheer desperation.”

Close-up of a domestic violence victim’s neck showing bruises and marks, highlighting the impact of the attack.

Good Morning Britain

She added that her attacker actually tried to destroy any technology that could connect her to the outside world.

“He smashed up all the Alexas just in case. But my phone, when I did find it, it was somewhere in the corner in the room, so it connected from wherever I’d shouted.”

Comment highlighting the need for AI help in domestic violence cases, emphasizing awareness and justice for victims.

Emma-Louise later listened to the recording of her desperate call at court.

According to theDaily Mail, the call was so alarming that even emergency personnel were shocked.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing how Siri helped change perspective on domestic violence victim safety.

“When I listened back to the call recording atcourt, you can hear the operator saying, ‘Oh my God he’s going to k*ll her,’” Emma-Louise stated.

She suffered aconcussion, a cut on her forehead, and bruising as a result of the attack.

The attacker was sentenced to more than nine years

Woman with long blonde hair speaking in an interview about a domestic violence victim who credits Siri for saving her life

Good Morning Britain

The court later held her attacker accountable. On August 14, at Preston Crown Court, he pleaded guilty and received a sentence of nine years and four months.

That included six years and four months behind bars, followed by three years on license.

Emma-Louise has since reflected publicly on her ordeal in hopes of raising awareness about the warning signs of domestic ab*se and the unexpected ways technology can make a difference.

Woman in a red jacket and festive headband, symbolizing a domestic violence victim saved by Siri during an attack.

Emma-Louise Kelly

For her, it was Siri that made survival possible.

“I thought I was going to die. I was desperate and helpless. I’m so grateful for Siri for connecting to the police as if she didn’t, I might not be here. She saved my life,” she said.

Her appearance on Good Morning Britain resonated widely with viewers, sparking conversations about how smart devices are used in emergencies.

“In old times, I reached for my phone to call 911 & had my phone taken away from me, & thrown. Absolutely utilize these times with technology,” one commenter wrote.

“This is why my house is completely wired with Alexa and Facebook all to my phone,” wrote another.

