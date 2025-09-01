Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Racial Assault Against Filipino Nurse In UK Park Sparks Massive Outrage
Angry elderly woman in a UK park involved in a racial assault against Filipino nurse sparking massive outrage.
Entitled People, Society

Racial Assault Against Filipino Nurse In UK Park Sparks Massive Outrage

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Moorhouse, a nurse who has worked in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) for 15 years after moving from the Philippines, was subjected to racial violence while walking with her family in Manor Heath Park, Halifax. 

The incident began when she asked a man to properly handle his unleashed dog, which had frightened her young daughter. 

Highlights
  • A Filipino NHS nurse walking with her family was racially abused in a Halifax park.
  • The attack escalated after she voiced concerns about an unleashed dog.
  • Police arrested a man and woman in their 60s on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

The situation quickly escalated, ending in assault and later, arrests.

RELATED:

    What started as a concern for safety turned into racial assault

    Two older men argue in a UK park with trees and grass visible, linked to racial assault against Filipino nurse outrage.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    In a Facebook post. Apple explained that her father and 6-year-old daughter were heading to the park’s play area when a small dog began barking and following them. 

    Her daughter clung to her grandfather in fear. When Apple suggested the dog should not be off its lead in a public space, the owners, a man and woman in their 60s, responded withanger instead of understanding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Filipino nurse and others standing in a UK park amid outrage over racial assault incident outdoors.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    “They found it funny that their dog was making my daughter uncomfortable and unsafe,” she said. 

    What followed was a torrent of racist remarks. The woman sneered that Apple couldn’t “even speak English.” 

    The man also mimed rowing a boat, saying: “Did you come across the channel? Ban the immigrants.” He then urged his dog to “k*ll” her.

    Angry woman in a UK park gesturing and speaking intensely amid racial assault outrage against Filipino nurse.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    Despite Apple’s calm reply that she worked in healthcare and cared for people in the community, the abuse escalated further, according toMetro UK

    “Why don’t you just f*ck off,” the man told her. When Apple began recording theconfrontation, the couple turned violent, as*aulting her, her mother, and a bystander who stepped in to help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police responded to the incident and shared wider concerns over rising racial tensions

    Close-up of an elderly woman with glasses, related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park controversy.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man and woman had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, according to theDaily Mail

    Both remain in custody as investigations continue. “A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter,” police said in a statement.

    Man in a UK park with tattoos throwing water from a container, related to racial assault against Filipino nurse outrage.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    For Apple, the attack was a turning point. In a social media post, she admitted the incident validated her decision to leave. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I love what I do, but some people aren’t worth my time or my care. Justice must be served,” she noted.

    Filipino nurse confronting a woman during a racial assault incident in a UK park sparking massive public outrage.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    The Halifax attack is not anisolated case. Just days earlier, Essex Police arrested a man after a viral video showed two individuals painting England flags on buildings in Basildon while shouting racist slurs at a mother walking with her child. 

    That video, which spread to over 5.8 million views on X, sparked outrage across the country.

    Man in park attacking another person on ground as racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park sparks outrage.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses and conspiracy to commit criminal damage. He has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apple reflects on the painful aftermath of the racially charged incident

    Man pulling another man up from the ground in a UK park during a racial assault against Filipino nurse incident.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    Speaking later, Apple said she regretted how the confrontationunfolded, but stood by her instinct to protect her daughter. 

    “I don’t normally confront people, but I felt like I had to,” she explained. 

    Woman in a park involved in a racial assault against Filipino nurse incident, sparking massive outrage in the UK.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    “I was raised to respect the elderly, and that kept my cool down. I could have fought back, but I didn’t because I still respected her like she’s my mother.”

    She admitted feeling guilty after struggling with the woman during the assault. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a grey shirt physically assaulting a Filipino nurse in a UK park in a racial assault incident.

    Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

    “When I pushed her and struggled to get up, I felt so bad about it. I didn’t expect that it was going to get out of proportion. I’m just thinking now, if I hadn’t said anything, this shouldn’t have happened.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens shared their support for Apple on social media. 

    Police announcement of arrests related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park with handcuffs in focus.

    Image credits: WestYorksPolice

    “Appalling behavior and in front of a child. I hope both get a stiff sentence. Apple you didn’t deserve this, nobody does. I hope you and your family are OK,” one commenter wrote.

    “On the off chance she sees this: I am so sorry Apple. I’d say please don’t leave. Only the brainless feel this way. However, I can absolutely understand why you want to go,” wrote another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apple also shared her appreciation to netizens who have given her support. 

    “I am overwhelmed with all your love and support. Thinking back to what happened still upsets and shakes me, but reading all your messages, I know I have a massive support behind me and that makes me feel stronger,” she wrote.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the Filipino nurse’s experience on social media

    Comment praising NHS nurses from the Philippines and others, amid racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park outrage.

    Comment supporting Filipino, African, Indian, and Polish nurses working in a hospital, reacting to racial assault news.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment describing racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK, highlighting racism and traumatic experience during the pandemic.

    Comment by Christopher Moyle expressing support for nurses amid racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park controversy.

    Comment praising a caring Filipino nurse, amid discussion of racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park sparking outrage.

    Facebook comment by Jo Estévez - Etienne expressing outrage with angry face emojis about racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Carol Parr praising Filipino nurses as efficient and lovely NHS members amid racial assault outrage.

    Comment by Sally-Anne Matthews praising Filipino nurses and the NHS amid racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park outrage.

    Comment praising Filipino nurses’ work ethic and compassion amid racial assault outrage against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    Comment by Sue Phillips on social media, discussing equality, related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park outrage.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Chris Scott on rising racism and misinformation fueling racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    Comment by Dave Nimmo criticizing a 14-year-old school bully involved in racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    Comment by Waaris Michael expressing concern about England's regression, related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    Comment on social media about respect and connection related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park sparking outrage.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Russell Bailey saying imagine their next trip to hospital in a social media post about racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    Comment by Arturas Ramanauskas expressing anger related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    Comment by Shaun Lee expressing support for Filipino nurse amid racial assault outrage in UK park.

    Comment by Maria Oreilly expressing hope for arrests and charges related to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Romano Hendry reading That is so disgusting, reacting to racial assault against Filipino nurse in UK park outrage.

    Comment by Lee Churchill highlighting support from a Filipino nurse and diverse NHS staff amid racial assault outrage.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw this video on Twitter. Utterly disgusting treatment of this nurse. People are being stirred up to hate by Reform, by Tommy Robinson and the like. Elon Musk absolutely amplifies this on Twitter. He shiit-stirs the migrant issue repeatedly by spreading lies and misinformation. They want people to hate, they want protests to descend into violence. To harm the UK and its people. Farage wanting us to come out of the ECHR, to repeal the Human Rights Act and these racist fools fall for his nonsense not realising that all that will do is harm them. It's terrifying. Example of just one of Musk's campaign of disinformation: Musk-lies-...nsored.jpg Musk-lies-68b6138d2dcef__censored.jpg

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Constant, blatant lies and amplification of posts that support his campaign, and suppression of views against. Musk-re-pr...4cc664.jpg Musk-re-protest-arrest-68b616e4cc664.jpg

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw this video on Twitter. Utterly disgusting treatment of this nurse. People are being stirred up to hate by Reform, by Tommy Robinson and the like. Elon Musk absolutely amplifies this on Twitter. He shiit-stirs the migrant issue repeatedly by spreading lies and misinformation. They want people to hate, they want protests to descend into violence. To harm the UK and its people. Farage wanting us to come out of the ECHR, to repeal the Human Rights Act and these racist fools fall for his nonsense not realising that all that will do is harm them. It's terrifying. Example of just one of Musk's campaign of disinformation: Musk-lies-...nsored.jpg Musk-lies-68b6138d2dcef__censored.jpg

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Constant, blatant lies and amplification of posts that support his campaign, and suppression of views against. Musk-re-pr...4cc664.jpg Musk-re-protest-arrest-68b616e4cc664.jpg

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT