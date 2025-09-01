Racial Assault Against Filipino Nurse In UK Park Sparks Massive Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Moorhouse, a nurse who has worked in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) for 15 years after moving from the Philippines, was subjected to racial violence while walking with her family in Manor Heath Park, Halifax.

The incident began when she asked a man to properly handle his unleashed dog, which had frightened her young daughter.

The situation quickly escalated, ending in assault and later, arrests.

What started as a concern for safety turned into racial assault

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

In a Facebook post. Apple explained that her father and 6-year-old daughter were heading to the park’s play area when a small dog began barking and following them.

Her daughter clung to her grandfather in fear. When Apple suggested the dog should not be off its lead in a public space, the owners, a man and woman in their 60s, responded withanger instead of understanding.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

“They found it funny that their dog was making my daughter uncomfortable and unsafe,” she said.

What followed was a torrent of racist remarks. The woman sneered that Apple couldn’t “even speak English.”

The man also mimed rowing a boat, saying: “Did you come across the channel? Ban the immigrants.” He then urged his dog to “k*ll” her.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

Despite Apple’s calm reply that she worked in healthcare and cared for people in the community, the abuse escalated further, according toMetro UK.

“Why don’t you just f*ck off,” the man told her. When Apple began recording theconfrontation, the couple turned violent, as*aulting her, her mother, and a bystander who stepped in to help.

Police responded to the incident and shared wider concerns over rising racial tensions

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man and woman had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, according to theDaily Mail.

Both remain in custody as investigations continue. “A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter,” police said in a statement.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

For Apple, the attack was a turning point. In a social media post, she admitted the incident validated her decision to leave.

“I love what I do, but some people aren’t worth my time or my care. Justice must be served,” she noted.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

The Halifax attack is not anisolated case. Just days earlier, Essex Police arrested a man after a viral video showed two individuals painting England flags on buildings in Basildon while shouting racist slurs at a mother walking with her child.

That video, which spread to over 5.8 million views on X, sparked outrage across the country.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses and conspiracy to commit criminal damage. He has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Apple reflects on the painful aftermath of the racially charged incident

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

Speaking later, Apple said she regretted how the confrontationunfolded, but stood by her instinct to protect her daughter.

“I don’t normally confront people, but I felt like I had to,” she explained.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

“I was raised to respect the elderly, and that kept my cool down. I could have fought back, but I didn’t because I still respected her like she’s my mother.”

She admitted feeling guilty after struggling with the woman during the assault.

Image credits: Apple Moorhouse/Facebook

“When I pushed her and struggled to get up, I felt so bad about it. I didn’t expect that it was going to get out of proportion. I’m just thinking now, if I hadn’t said anything, this shouldn’t have happened.”

Netizens shared their support for Apple on social media.

Image credits: WestYorksPolice

“Appalling behavior and in front of a child. I hope both get a stiff sentence. Apple you didn’t deserve this, nobody does. I hope you and your family are OK,” one commenter wrote.

“On the off chance she sees this: I am so sorry Apple. I’d say please don’t leave. Only the brainless feel this way. However, I can absolutely understand why you want to go,” wrote another.

NHS Worker Assaulted and Racially Abused in Halifax Park Apple, a dedicated NHS worker from the Philippines with 15 years of service, was racially abused and assaulted while walking with her family in Manor Heath Park, Halifax, on 28 August. In a social media post, she shared… pic.twitter.com/SXSPTqz0U0 — Yapp (@YappAppLtd) August 30, 2025

Apple also shared her appreciation to netizens who have given her support.

“I am overwhelmed with all your love and support. Thinking back to what happened still upsets and shakes me, but reading all your messages, I know I have a massive support behind me and that makes me feel stronger,” she wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Filipino nurse’s experience on social media

