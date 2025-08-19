Teacher Reveals Racist Thoughts During “Unconscious Bias” Training, New Hire Wonders About Reporting

ADVERTISEMENT

Difference is such a beautiful thing that it deserves to be celebrated, but the world we live in is not really accepting of it. Whether it be a different idea or even a different person, diversity is frowned upon, and some people are even shamelessly vocal about it.

There was “unconscious bias” training at the school where the original poster (OP) is a new hire. However, the event turned quite hypocritical after a racist teacher made some disgusting remarks, which clearly hurt another new hire, who is Black. Read on to find out what the poster plans to do about it!

Racist people are literally like dementors, as they suck out the joy from everything

The poster was hired as a trainee teacher, and during induction, there was “unconscious bias” training after racism was reported in the school

Suddenly, racist teachers started mocking the whole thing with some devious remarks, while another new hire, who’s Black, was quietly sitting between them

The poster was shocked by how hurtful these remarks were, while nobody said a word against them, and she also felt terrible for the other new hire

She also saw him sitting alone in the staff room and not speaking to anyone, and now she’s pondering whether to report the whole thing as racist

Today’s story is actually quite distressing because of the blatant racism displayed by some people. It begins with the poster informing us that she has recently joined as a trainee teacher at a school. Apparently, a few kids had reported racism in a student survey, so they had unconscious bias training on her induction day.

The teachers were divided into groups so they could discuss scenarios where they came across racism. This is where the plot thickens, as some of the teachers started defending their racist behavior and even mocked being accused of it. No wonder they had unconscious bias training, because these people definitely need it.

The poster also noticed that there was another new hire, who is Black, and he was sitting quietly between these bigots. Nobody could say anything when they were spouting their racist opinions, but then, one teacher just crossed all boundaries. She stated that it’s a “cultural thing that black people are so aggressive,” and the poster was uncomfortably shell-shocked!

Who wouldn’t be? That’s a really terrible thing to say, and OP was worried that such a person is actually teaching kids with different ethnicities. Besides, she also saw the new hire sitting alone in the staff room, not even speaking with anyone. Imagine facing such an atrocity right on his first day!

The poster felt awful about it, and she was wondering whether she should report this woman for racism. Folks were horrified when she vented online and urged her to do it immediately, as nobody would want a racist person to teach their kids, right?

According to Harvard Medical School, racism is like a disease that can adversely impact the well-being of kids. I am pretty sure that the pupils who reported facing racism in school might have had some encounters with this teacher in particular. This can also have an impact on the other kids who are watching the actions of this woman.

To better understand how it can affect children, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years. She explained that the little ones are like sponges, as they literally soak in everything they see around them, especially during their developmental stages.

“It’s not just their parents or teachers that they love to copy, but also their peers. It almost turns into a herd mentality as they want to do the exact same things they see others do. Also, kids are sharper than they are given credit for. They pick up not just what’s been said openly, but also notice when someone covertly discriminates against them,” she added.

Our expert also believes that when it comes to the new hire, if he is treated differently by the racist teachers, the kids may also pick up on that and do the same thing themselves. “This will just create a vicious circle, where racism literally gets transformed from one generation to the next,” Jyoti noted.

Now I feel terrible not just for the new hire, but also for the kids, and the poster should definitely report the woman. Don’t you think so, too? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were horrified that such a racist woman teaches little kids, and they urged the poster to report her ASAP

