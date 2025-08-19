Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teacher Reveals Racist Thoughts During “Unconscious Bias” Training, New Hire Wonders About Reporting
Teacher helping student with homework, representing unconscious bias training and concerns about racist thoughts.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Teacher Reveals Racist Thoughts During “Unconscious Bias” Training, New Hire Wonders About Reporting

Interview With Expert
Difference is such a beautiful thing that it deserves to be celebrated, but the world we live in is not really accepting of it. Whether it be a different idea or even a different person, diversity is frowned upon, and some people are even shamelessly vocal about it.

There was “unconscious bias” training at the school where the original poster (OP) is a new hire. However, the event turned quite hypocritical after a racist teacher made some disgusting remarks, which clearly hurt another new hire, who is Black. Read on to find out what the poster plans to do about it!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Racist people are literally like dementors, as they suck out the joy from everything

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was hired as a trainee teacher, and during induction, there was “unconscious bias” training after racism was reported in the school

    Text excerpt about a trainee teacher attending unconscious bias training after reports of racism in a school.

    Text excerpt describing a team discussing race-related scenarios during unconscious bias training involving a new hire considering reporting.

    Text excerpt discussing a teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training session.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Suddenly, racist teachers started mocking the whole thing with some devious remarks, while another new hire, who’s Black, was quietly sitting between them

    Teacher reveals racist thoughts during unconscious bias training, new hire considers reporting unfair targeting behavior.

    Text excerpt showing a teacher revealing racist thoughts about black pupils during unconscious bias training.

    Alt text: Excerpt revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training, prompting a new hire to consider reporting the teacher.

    Image credits: puttynomo

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was shocked by how hurtful these remarks were, while nobody said a word against them, and she also felt terrible for the other new hire

    Text excerpt from article about teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training while new hire considers reporting the issue.

    Text excerpt from new hire about feeling uncomfortable and shocked after teacher reveals racist thoughts during unconscious bias training session.

    Text about a new hire unsure whether to report a teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training.

    Text on white background expressing concern over reporting a staff member revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training.

    Image credits: puttynomo

    She also saw him sitting alone in the staff room and not speaking to anyone, and now she’s pondering whether to report the whole thing as racist

    Today’s story is actually quite distressing because of the blatant racism displayed by some people. It begins with the poster informing us that she has recently joined as a trainee teacher at a school. Apparently, a few kids had reported racism in a student survey, so they had unconscious bias training on her induction day. 

    The teachers were divided into groups so they could discuss scenarios where they came across racism. This is where the plot thickens, as some of the teachers started defending their racist behavior and even mocked being accused of it. No wonder they had unconscious bias training, because these people definitely need it.

    The poster also noticed that there was another new hire, who is Black, and he was sitting quietly between these bigots. Nobody could say anything when they were spouting their racist opinions, but then, one teacher just crossed all boundaries. She stated that it’s a “cultural thing that black people are so aggressive,” and the poster was uncomfortably shell-shocked!

    Who wouldn’t be? That’s a really terrible thing to say, and OP was worried that such a person is actually teaching kids with different ethnicities. Besides, she also saw the new hire sitting alone in the staff room, not even speaking with anyone. Imagine facing such an atrocity right on his first day! 

    The poster felt awful about it, and she was wondering whether she should report this woman for racism. Folks were horrified when she vented online and urged her to do it immediately, as nobody would want a racist person to teach their kids, right?

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to Harvard Medical School, racism is like a disease that can adversely impact the well-being of kids. I am pretty sure that the pupils who reported facing racism in school might have had some encounters with this teacher in particular. This can also have an impact on the other kids who are watching the actions of this woman.

    To better understand how it can affect children, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years. She explained that the little ones are like sponges, as they literally soak in everything they see around them, especially during their developmental stages.

    “It’s not just their parents or teachers that they love to copy, but also their peers. It almost turns into a herd mentality as they want to do the exact same things they see others do. Also, kids are sharper than they are given credit for. They pick up not just what’s been said openly, but also notice when someone covertly discriminates against them,” she added.

    Our expert also believes that when it comes to the new hire, if he is treated differently by the racist teachers, the kids may also pick up on that and do the same thing themselves. “This will just create a vicious circle, where racism literally gets transformed from one generation to the next,” Jyoti noted.

    Now I feel terrible not just for the new hire, but also for the kids, and the poster should definitely report the woman. Don’t you think so, too? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens were horrified that such a racist woman teaches little kids, and they urged the poster to report her ASAP

    Comment expressing that a teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training should be reported by a new hire.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training.

    Comment discussing reporting a teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training in a school setting.

    Comment on unconscious bias training revealing racist thoughts, discussing whether a new hire should consider reporting.

    Comment discussing how unconscious bias training may worsen prejudices and advice on reporting racist thoughts in a workplace setting.

    Comment on unconscious bias training highlights concerns about racist thoughts and the dilemma of reporting by new hires.

    Screenshot of a forum comment urging a report of racist thoughts revealed by a teacher during unconscious bias training.

    Comment suggesting to report racist thoughts revealed during unconscious bias training in a school setting.

    Comment discussing a teacher revealing racist thoughts during unconscious bias training and concerns about reporting it.

    Comment discussing conscious bias and overt racism revealed during unconscious bias training by a teacher in front of a new hire.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don't believe this story at all. The writer is supposed to be a trainee teacher but writes like a ten-year-old.

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe this story at all. The writer is supposed to be a trainee teacher but writes like a ten-year-old.

