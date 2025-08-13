Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Calls Obnoxious Coworker’s Bluff And Throws Her A Retirement Party, Forcing Her To Quit
Older woman in office setting, wearing glasses and blazer, appearing serious with documents in hand, coworker retirement party concept
Relationships, Work

Person Calls Obnoxious Coworker's Bluff And Throws Her A Retirement Party, Forcing Her To Quit

Interview With Expert
In many workplaces, there’s at least one person whose presence is a constant source of friction. They may not be outright hostile, but their habits, attitude, or unwillingness to adapt make working with them a challenge. Over time, these behaviors can create tension that slowly erodes team morale.

That was the reality for today’s Original Poster (OP) starting their first job after college. They found themselves paired with an older colleague who resisted change, avoided tasks she didn’t like, and made sure others’ mistakes never went unnoticed. She also had a thing for “quitting,” so one day, the OP made sure it was permanent.

More info: Reddit

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author started their first corporate job and worked closely with  an older, fussy secretary who was resistant to using computers and often made a scene over small mistakes

    Image credits: 10S_NE1

    Image credits: stockieimage / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The coworker frequently exaggerated problems, complained loudly, and “quit” as a manipulation tactic whenever things didn’t go her way

    Image credits: 10S_NE1

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, when she pulled her usual quitting stunt, they seized the opportunity to plan a big retirement party for her

    Image credits: 10S_NE1

    Surprised and unable to manipulate the situation, the coworker retired

    When the OP joined her first post-college job in a secretarial role, she quickly met an older colleague inching toward retirement. While another secretary in the office was pleasant enough, this colleague seemed to have made it her mission to be memorable.

    She couldn’t handle the early days of computers and was punctual only when it suited her. The colleague also usually made a scene if the OP was even a few minutes late back from lunch, yet often arrived late herself. However, the OP quickly noticed that the colleague had a signature move: whenever something upset her, even mildly, she would declare she was quitting.

    It was never permanent, and their boss’s boss would coax her back every time. So, one day, their boss did something that annoyed her, and the colleague pulled her “I quit” stunt again. This time, however, fate and their absent boss’s boss handed the OP the perfect opportunity to do something about it.

    They moved at lightning speed, planning a full-blown retirement party for the colleague, complete with congratulations from co-workers and growing excitement. The social snowball effect worked beautifully, and there was no graceful way for the colleague to back out. At that point, she actually had to retire, and just like that, the office waved goodbye to its most dramatic star.

    To understand why some employees use the “I quit… or do I?” tactic, Bored Panda spoke with HR expert Emmanuel Michael, who explained that it happens more often than many realize. “It’s usually less about leaving and more about testing the waters for a raise, promotion, or better conditions,” he said.

    He, however, noted that while this approach can sometimes work, it’s risky as “it can strain relationships, erode trust, and occasionally backfire.”

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When asked how managers can respond when faced with this behavior, Michael highlighted that “managers who catch it early can often address the real issues through open communication, recognition, and fair treatment,” he explained. “It’s about understanding the situation rather than panicking at a dramatic resignation.”

    This then led us to ask about handling employees who repeatedly threaten to quit. “First off, I’d say to stay composed. Reacting impulsively only encourages the behavior,” he advised before emphasizing the importance of uncovering whether concerns are genuine or manipulative, setting clear boundaries, focusing on solutions, and documenting interactions.

    “The key is balancing empathy with firmness. Of course, the employee should be heard and should feel heard, but we all know that the workplace doesn’t operate on threats,” he joked.

    When it comes to coworkers who constantly complain or spotlight mistakes, Michael suggested practical strategies. “In my experience, I’ve seen that employees who complain a lot often do this from insecurity or a need for control,” he said.

    He recommended steering conversations toward solutions, documenting facts when necessary, and redirecting criticism into constructive feedback. “Another skill I often insist that HR specialists must learn is listening without getting drawn in. It’s important to be empathetic, but never allow the drama of others to hijack your work life.”

    Netizens found the situation both satisfying and relatable, cheering the OP for turning the tables. They also appreciated the humor in their approach, stating that people who constantly point out the mistakes of others at work are exhausting.

    What do you think about what happened? Do you think the OP was right to stage the retirement party, or was it too harsh? We would love to know your thoughts!

    The author then advised their boss not to replace her since her workload was minimal anyway, and netizens applauded their approach

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

