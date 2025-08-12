Man Says Wife Can Find A Job As Being SAHM For Teens And Doing No Chores Doesn’t Count, She’s Livid

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage often means navigating a shifting balance of responsibilities, and sometimes those shifts can catch you off guard.

After 15 years together, today’s Original Poster (OP) thought it was the right time to rethink their household roles. With his military career coming to an end and the kids becoming more independent, he suggested a role reversal, but his wife wasn’t about it.

People have said that marriage is a constantly evolving journey, and sometimes, the balance of roles and responsibilities rarely stays the same for long

After fifteen years of marriage and raising two kids, the author plans to retire from the military and become a stay-at-home dad

He suggests his wife, who’s never worked outside the home, start a job now that the kids are older

The wife, who doesn’t enjoy cooking or cleaning, spends her days at the gym, socializing, and only cooks dinner

When he brought up staying home while she got a job, she accused him of being ungrateful, leading to her giving him the cold shoulder

The OP and his wife have been together for fifteen years, raising a 14 year-old and a 12 year-old together. He has served 20 years in the military and is nearing retirement, and with both children in school for most of the day, he thought it might be time to rethink their household dynamic.

For context, the wife has been a stay-at-home wife all through these fifteen years and since he was nearing retirement, he suggested to his wife that since the kids no longer need constant supervision, she could get a job. Meanwhile, he would take on the cooking and cleaning, aiming to improve their diet and reduce takeout.

He explained that his wife doesn’t particularly enjoy cooking or cleaning. and that her daily routine, after sending the kids off to school, involves the gym, yoga, coffee outings, social media, shopping trips, and beauty appointments. Despite bringing it up as gently as possible, his wife did not take the suggestion well.

His wife accused him of being ungrateful and not appreciating her contributions to the household, and now, the air between them feels icy. She’s acting distant, and he’s left wondering if he was wrong for making that suggestion.

Re-entering the workforce after years as a stay-at-home parent can feel like learning to ride a bike all over again, only now there are more gears to shift and new rules to master. Career coach Ronke Adesina explained to Bored Panda, that one of the biggest challenges is rebuilding confidence while catching up with evolving technology and workplace culture.

“Balancing family responsibilities alongside a job requires patience and flexibility,” she noted. Yet, employers often value the unique problem-solving, multitasking, and resilience stay-at-home parents bring. With the right mindset and support, this transition can be “an exciting chance for personal growth and rediscovery.”

However, how realistic is it to find a well-paying job with benefits despite having no prior experience? According to Adesina, landing a well-paying job with benefits can be challenging but is definitely achievable with the right strategy and patience.

“While many employers look for proven experience, some industries value enthusiasm and transferable skills just as much,” she stated before adding that starting in an entry-level role that offers benefits may not be glamorous, but it can open doors to better opportunities down the line. It’s all about taking it step by step and keeping a long-term perspective.

Navigating these career shifts isn’t just about job hunting; it also means addressing changes in household roles, as is the case with the OP. According to Adesina, productive conversations about these transitions work best when couples approach them as a team rather than opponents.

She emphasized the importance of “creating a safe space” where both partners can openly share their thoughts and truly listen to each other. “Flexibility is also crucial, with an understanding that agreements may need to evolve as circumstances change. Ultimately, the goal is finding solutions that support both partners and keep the household running smoothly.”

Netizens sympathized with the OP’s intention but expressed their doubt in the practicality of his plan, pointing out that his wife’s lack of work experience will make finding a decent job extremely challenging. They stated that the conversation came too late and highlighted the emotional strain and financial concerns of retirement, advising him to manage expectations and communicate openly.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s realistic to expect a stay-at-home parent to jump into the workforce after a long break? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed sympathy for the author, but also stated that this conversation should have come up earlier, as it might be difficult for his wife to find a good job now

