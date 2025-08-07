Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Worker Confronts Woman Over Bizarre Lunchtime Ritual, Office Claims She Went Too Far With Criticism
Woman enjoying lunch with a slice of pizza indoors, reflecting a bizarre lunchtime ritual in the office setting.
Worker Confronts Woman Over Bizarre Lunchtime Ritual, Office Claims She Went Too Far With Criticism

Every workplace has its oddballs. Someone who hums while typing, the one who claps at the end of Zoom calls, the one who taps their pens nonstop. At first, it’s weirdly endearing until it’s happening every single day.

That’s where today’s Original Poster (OP) found themselves with one colleague who had a quirky habit of talking to her food. One day, they decided to say something about it, and what followed was a surprisingly tense fallout, raising the classic question: When does being honest make you the bad guy?

More info: Reddit

    The thing about quirks is that they often add flavor by turning bland routines into something a bit more human, but sometimes, what starts as charming can become too much

    Image credits: fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author noticed that their colleague at work had a habit of narrating everything she ate out loud during lunch breaks

    Image credit: Doctoroff-Anoel

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Initially amusing, the behavior became distracting and hard to ignore for them

    Image credit: Doctoroff-Anoel

    Image credits: Mike Jones / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One day, they gently pointed out the habit to the coworker, who then became quiet and embarrassed and stopped speaking during her lunch in the coming days

    Image credit: Doctoroff-Anoel

    Other coworkers then said their comment ruined the vibe, leaving them feeling guilty despite their good intentions

    In an office of 15 people, the OP noticed that their colleague developed a quirky and persistent habit of narrating her lunch as if it were a live cooking show—full-on commentary that wasn’t directed at anyone else, just her lunch.

    At first, it was amusing. However, the novelty wore off as the running commentary became a daily feature. It was distracting, and eventually, the OP brought it up as kindly as possible to the colleague, asking if she realized she talked to her food out loud every day. The coworker laughed awkwardly and then went quiet.

    Since then, the colleague has barely spoken at all during meals, and others have started to notice the silence. Some coworkers weren’t thrilled with the OP’s honesty, accusing them of ruining the vibe and that the colleague was just being quirky. Now, the OP feels guilty, worried they may have publicly shamed her coworker for something harmless, even if it was distracting.

    Psychology Fanatic explains that people often develop unusual quirks, which are distinctive behaviors or habits that reflect their individuality. These can range from humming, tapping, packing while deep in thought, and talking to inanimate objects to repeated behaviors like always ordering the same meal, biting one’s lip while thinking, or avoiding automatic doors.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, these quirks can become annoying. Stylist highlights that people’s quirks clash with our psychological needs, such as our desire for peace, order, or feeling respected. For example, loud chewing or repetitive habits may irritate us because they disrupt our sense of control or highlight personality mismatches.

    They explain that these reactions often reflect our stress levels, personal boundaries, and differences in upbringing or communication styles, making irritation less about the behavior itself and more about our internal thresholds and expectations.

    According to Indeed, managing others’ annoying quirks requires self-awareness, empathy, and communication. They suggest controlling your initial reactions and practicing empathy to understand where the behavior might come from. It’s also important to identify exactly what bothers you and communicate your concerns respectfully.

    Furthermore, they advise setting boundaries, finding common ground, and using personal coping mechanisms to help reduce frustration. Remaining patient and respectful, adjusting your own behavior if needed, and recognizing when it’s best to disengage are all part of maintaining healthy interactions while preserving your peace.

    Netizens felt that the OP’s approach was unnecessarily public and shaming, suggesting that it could have been handled with more empathy and discretion. Rather than finding her annoying, they compared her favorably to far more disruptive lunchroom behaviors they’ve experienced in the past.

    What do you think about this situation? Was the OP speaking up the right move, or should they have just let the quirk slide? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed understanding of the author’s frustration, but also stated that the colleague wasn’t harming anyone and shouldn’t have been called out publicly

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    BP title says she narrates every bite while the OP only mentions what sounds like a few lines every break. If BP was telling the truth rather than lying she would be unbearable. But since BP chose to lie about the event we know the person likely says only a few things every lunch, which feels more like a quirk and no one else seemed bothered by it.

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Sure, it's a "quirk", but I can see how that would quickly become a highly annoying irritant especially in a small office if everyone is eating at their desks. OP pointed it out, the woman stopped doing it........where is the problem?

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

