You know that moment when someone gives you vague feedback, and you take in their feedback, but then you go full throttle on that interpretation just to prove a point and maybe teach them a lesson in the process?

Office communication is a delicate dance between efficiency and, well, not sounding like a bot. And when today’s Original Poster (OP) was told to strip the humanity out of their emails, they decided to deliver robotic realness that would make chatbots proud.

RELATED:

We’ve all struggled with striking the right tone in work emails, but it’s more interesting when your boss suddenly bans all greetings and sign-offs

Image credits: Jep Gambardella / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s manager instructed them to remove all personal touches from emails, including greetings and sign-offs

Image credit: alinkacarter

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In the following days, they decided to follow the instruction to the letter, sending very brief, robotic emails with just the essential information

Image credit: alinkacarter

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After about a week, the manager complained that the emails sounded cold and suggested adding greetings back in

Image credit: alinkacarter

After that, they continued sending emails like they did before

The OP and their team were constantly fielding help tickets from other departments. In an effort to streamline communication, their usually chill manager suddenly declared that emails should be bare-bones, to the point, with no greetings, no sign-offs, and definitely no friendliness.

Once the new directive was in place, the OP transformed into a human bot. Their emails were stripped of any and all personality, including punctuation. Their manager, copied on several emails, began to see the monster she’d created.

After a few days of receiving these grim, punctuation-optional messages, the manager had had enough. She complained that the emails were too “cold and abrupt.” That’s when the OP casually reminded her that they were only doing exactly what she had asked.

Eventually, the manager backtracked and asked the OP to add greetings again. Now, the emails were back to normal after their message was loud and clear: there really is a fine line between professionalism and sounding like the Terminator.

Image credits: George Milton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Business Management Daily states that one of the ways to reduce malicious compliance in workplaces, as a growing technique from employees in recent times, is to thoroughly review policies to eliminate any vague language or loopholes that could be exploited. They are also encouraged to listen openly to employee concerns and to show trust in their judgment sometimes.

Regarding this situation, Dovetail Digital acknowledges that digital transformation has significantly changed the way people communicate at work. As interactions move away from face-to-face conversations and into virtual platforms, interpreting tone has become more challenging, as it can lead to misunderstandings even in the workplace.

Risk management expert Olson Duncan also emphasizes that maintaining the right tone in professional communication requires balance. He highlights that starting off too formally can feel distant, but becoming informal too quickly may come across as disrespectful or unprofessional.

According to him, it’s important to stay polite, professional, and include a bit of a personal touch, like enthusiastic greetings. These practices help ensure that emails and messages are received positively and are clearly understood.

Netizens expressed their frustration over rigid communication expectations at work, particularly from management. They pointed out that being too robotic can also lead to criticism, highlighting a no-win situation.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s possible to strike the perfect balance between a professional and personable tone at work? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens found the situation laughable, insisting that no one should be penalized for having a natural, friendly tone at work

