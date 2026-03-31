53 Times Cats Got Into Places That Are Not For Them
Anyone who’s ever spent time around cats knows that these proud and noble creatures will do whatever they like, whenever they like it. And they truly enjoy making themselves comfortable in some of the most random and bizarre places ever. In other words, if they fit somewhere, they’ll sit there. And there’s nothing you can do but take out your camera and snap a pic.
We want to bring some humor, wholesomeness, and good vibes into your life, so our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of photos of cats sitting in the (un)likeliest of things. Grab your pet, and check out the pics together with them.
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Misunderstood The Assignment
In general, cats will often seek out confined spaces because it makes them feel both protected and sheltered.
“By nature cats seek out small, confined spaces where they can hide from potential threats. This behavior stems from their instincts shaped in the wild, where staying out of sight helps them avoid predators or pounce on unsuspecting prey,” Encyclopædia Britannica explains.
Boxes, however, take the cake.
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A box, which is both confined and provides shelter, is a great place for felines to sit inside. This hideaway allows them to observe their surroundings while also feeling protected because they won’t be seen as easily by other animals, including potential predators and prey.
On top of that, boxes can also serve other important functions. For instance, they can be good stress relievers.
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“When faced with unfamiliar or stressful situations, a cat may retreat into a box to regain a sense of control and to feel at ease. Boxes are also helpful during conflicts—cats are not adept at resolving disputes and would rather take refuge in the safe space of a box. This behavior can help reduce anxiety and promote well-being,” Encyclopædia Britannica states.
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Furthermore, boxes are great for providing warmth, which many cats crave. Most cats typically want to be in temperatures that are 30℃ to 36℃ (86℉ to 97℉).
Because boxes are often made out of cardboard, a good material for insulation, they allow cats who are inside them to retain their body heat. So, they are great for creating cozy and warm environments.
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Aside from offering confined shelters, stress-relief, and warmth, boxes also appeal to felines’ natural sense of curiosity. Broadly speaking, cats are inquisitive animals. So, seeing a box gives them an opportunity to explore and be playful.
“They can jump in and out of a box, hide inside, feel its texture, use it for scratching, and even ambush toys or other pets from within. This playful interaction with boxes can be both mentally and physically stimulating for cats.”
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The BBC also stresses the fact that cats want safe hiding places because they are solitary animals who can spend around 18 hours a day sleeping. Boxes also help them stay warm and toasty.
“Cats are happy in room temperatures around 14°C warmer than is comfortable for humans, and if there isn’t a convenient sunbeam to lie in, they will make do with a cosy shoebox.”
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According to Dr. Karen van Haaften, a clinical behavior resident at UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, cats instinctively prefer sleeping and hiding in small spaces so that they’re not targeted by species that might prey on them, like large birds or carnivores.
Another reason is that tight spaces help cats stay warm and allow them to feel touched by their environments. “There might be something rewarding just about having that pressure surrounding their body,” van Haaften explained to Chewy.
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Certified cat behavior consultant Mikel Delgado stressed to Chewy that it’s best to offer your cat several choices where they can hide, have privacy, and decompress. Notice where your pet naturally feels safe, and craft a small space for it to be in there.
You could, for instance, feed your cat in a specific area of your home, or place cat threats where you want it to feel safe, too.
If you want to make a cat crate or carrier more inviting, add comfortable blankets or towels inside it.
“What is most important is that the cat is most relaxed there. They’re not hiding in some dingy, dark corner of your house,” Delgado points out.
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If He Fits He Sits
“If you have a cat who spends a lot of time hiding in the closet [or] under the bed, that’s not necessarily a desirable situation for the cat, but it’s an indicator that they don’t feel safe. That’s a situation where I would recommend adding safe areas that are a little more social,” Delgado advised.
Meanwhile, if you want to keep your cat away from unsafe and undesired small spaces, you can use plexiglass or storage bins to cover those areas. Also, remember to keep the doors to unwanted areas closed.
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Once you’ve enjoyed this list of photos to the fullest and upvoted the images you liked the best, we’d like to turn the conversation over to you.
What are your pets’ favorite places to chill, rest, and nap? What are the weirdest and most unlikely places that you’ve spotted your cats sitting?
Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this list! If you’re feeling particularly social, share your pet pics, too. Oh, and don’t forget to tell your pets we said ‘hi!’
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