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Anyone who’s ever spent time around cats knows that these proud and noble creatures will do whatever they like, whenever they like it. And they truly enjoy making themselves comfortable in some of the most random and bizarre places ever. In other words, if they fit somewhere, they’ll sit there. And there’s nothing you can do but take out your camera and snap a pic.

We want to bring some humor, wholesomeness, and good vibes into your life, so our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of photos of cats sitting in the (un)likeliest of things. Grab your pet, and check out the pics together with them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Built Our Cat A Tank Out Of Leftover Cardboard

We Built Our Cat A Tank Out Of Leftover Cardboard

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lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is lovely, but does it really belong on this list?

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RELATED:
    #2

    Misunderstood The Assignment

    Misunderstood The Assignment

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    #3

    My Cat In A Basket

    My Cat In A Basket

    Shabkabab Report

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    In general, cats will often seek out confined spaces because it makes them feel both protected and sheltered.

    “By nature cats seek out small, confined spaces where they can hide from potential threats. This behavior stems from their instincts shaped in the wild, where staying out of sight helps them avoid predators or pounce on unsuspecting prey,” Encyclopædia Britannica explains.

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    Boxes, however, take the cake.

    #4

    I Don't Always Lounge In This Box. But When I Don't, I'm Lounging In Another Box

    I Don't Always Lounge In This Box. But When I Don't, I'm Lounging In Another Box

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    #5

    Filed Under T For Trouble

    Filed Under T For Trouble

    -Honey-Jack- Report

    19points
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    #6

    Cleaned The Aquarium And 5 Minutes Later

    Cleaned The Aquarium And 5 Minutes Later

    Zeewild Report

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    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She fits so she sits.

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    A box, which is both confined and provides shelter, is a great place for felines to sit inside. This hideaway allows them to observe their surroundings while also feeling protected because they won’t be seen as easily by other animals, including potential predators and prey.

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    On top of that, boxes can also serve other important functions. For instance, they can be good stress relievers.
    #7

    Not The Best Cat

    Not The Best Cat

    big_daddy_73 Report

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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely is the best cat. How could this cat possibly be improved?

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    #8

    Keeping An Eye On You

    Keeping An Eye On You

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    #9

    Smudge Got Stuck In The Trash Bin. Again

    Smudge Got Stuck In The Trash Bin. Again

    Biscuit is terribly worried about his baby. I am too but for different reasons.

    MissHissss Report

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Damnit Smudge, we've talked about this!

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    “When faced with unfamiliar or stressful situations, a cat may retreat into a box to regain a sense of control and to feel at ease. Boxes are also helpful during conflicts—cats are not adept at resolving disputes and would rather take refuge in the safe space of a box. This behavior can help reduce anxiety and promote well-being,” Encyclopædia Britannica states.

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    #10

    The Cat Trap Worked Better Than Expected

    The Cat Trap Worked Better Than Expected

    d2xdy2 Report

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    #11

    There's Only One Left, Should I Buy It?

    There's Only One Left, Should I Buy It?

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    #12

    A Trap For Each Cat

    A Trap For Each Cat

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    Furthermore, boxes are great for providing warmth, which many cats crave. Most cats typically want to be in temperatures that are 30℃ to 36℃ (86℉ to 97℉).

    Because boxes are often made out of cardboard, a good material for insulation, they allow cats who are inside them to retain their body heat. So, they are great for creating cozy and warm environments.

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    #13

    Important Update

    Important Update

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    #14

    Makita's New Cat-Carrying Case Is Looking Good

    Makita's New Cat-Carrying Case Is Looking Good

    karatekid_kyoji Report

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    #15

    Taken About 3 Seconds After I Said, “That Cat Better Not Be In That Trash Can”

    Taken About 3 Seconds After I Said, “That Cat Better Not Be In That Trash Can”

    WhaleF00d Report

    17points
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    Aside from offering confined shelters, stress-relief, and warmth, boxes also appeal to felines’ natural sense of curiosity. Broadly speaking, cats are inquisitive animals. So, seeing a box gives them an opportunity to explore and be playful.

    “They can jump in and out of a box, hide inside, feel its texture, use it for scratching, and even ambush toys or other pets from within. This playful interaction with boxes can be both mentally and physically stimulating for cats.”

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    #16

    My Parents Saved A Kitten From Being Run Over By Cars. This Is The Blurry Photo My Brother Sent Me With Zero Context

    My Parents Saved A Kitten From Being Run Over By Cars. This Is The Blurry Photo My Brother Sent Me With Zero Context

    sofsbear Report

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    #17

    This Is Lil Bit, My Sassy Queen

    This Is Lil Bit, My Sassy Queen

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    16points
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    #18

    I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled

    I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled

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    The BBC also stresses the fact that cats want safe hiding places because they are solitary animals who can spend around 18 hours a day sleeping. Boxes also help them stay warm and toasty.

    “Cats are happy in room temperatures around 14°C warmer than is comfortable for humans, and if there isn’t a convenient sunbeam to lie in, they will make do with a cosy shoebox.”

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    #19

    I Have Never Met A Cat Who Loves Cat Traps As Much As Gary

    I Have Never Met A Cat Who Loves Cat Traps As Much As Gary

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    #20

    The Cat Traps Are Working Eerily Well

    The Cat Traps Are Working Eerily Well

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    #21

    Warming Up The Eggs

    Warming Up The Eggs

    rererowr Report

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    According to Dr. Karen van Haaften, a clinical behavior resident at UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, cats instinctively prefer sleeping and hiding in small spaces so that they’re not targeted by species that might prey on them, like large birds or carnivores.

    Another reason is that tight spaces help cats stay warm and allow them to feel touched by their environments. “There might be something rewarding just about having that pressure surrounding their body,” van Haaften explained to Chewy.

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    #22

    If I Fits I Sits

    If I Fits I Sits

    reddit.com Report

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    #23

    I Love Him

    I Love Him

    djalil_ Report

    15points
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    #24

    Accidentally Created A Living Still Life

    Accidentally Created A Living Still Life

    Sharonxls Report

    15points
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    Certified cat behavior consultant Mikel Delgado stressed to Chewy that it’s best to offer your cat several choices where they can hide, have privacy, and decompress. Notice where your pet naturally feels safe, and craft a small space for it to be in there.

    You could, for instance, feed your cat in a specific area of your home, or place cat threats where you want it to feel safe, too.

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    If you want to make a cat crate or carrier more inviting, add comfortable blankets or towels inside it.

    “What is most important is that the cat is most relaxed there. They’re not hiding in some dingy, dark corner of your house,” Delgado points out.

    #25

    Took A Bathroom Break After 5 Hours Of Building This Puzzle And Came Back To This

    Took A Bathroom Break After 5 Hours Of Building This Puzzle And Came Back To This

    ryuubaby Report

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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why else would you have been building it?

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    #26

    Puddin, Who Turned 4 Today

    Puddin, Who Turned 4 Today

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    #27

    If He Fits He Sits

    If He Fits He Sits

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    “If you have a cat who spends a lot of time hiding in the closet [or] under the bed, that’s not necessarily a desirable situation for the cat, but it’s an indicator that they don’t feel safe. That’s a situation where I would recommend adding safe areas that are a little more social,” Delgado advised.

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    Meanwhile, if you want to keep your cat away from unsafe and undesired small spaces, you can use plexiglass or storage bins to cover those areas. Also, remember to keep the doors to unwanted areas closed.

    #28

    Catsitting! These 2 Are Terrified And Huddling In Their Carrier (Voluntarily)

    Catsitting! These 2 Are Terrified And Huddling In Their Carrier (Voluntarily)

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    #29

    Why Does She Still Hate Me, I Built Her A Ship?

    Why Does She Still Hate Me, I Built Her A Ship?

    Dlsagreed Report

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    #30

    She Rejected Every Cat Bed, But Loves The $2 Turkey Pan

    She Rejected Every Cat Bed, But Loves The $2 Turkey Pan

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    Once you’ve enjoyed this list of photos to the fullest and upvoted the images you liked the best, we’d like to turn the conversation over to you.

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    What are your pets’ favorite places to chill, rest, and nap? What are the weirdest and most unlikely places that you’ve spotted your cats sitting?

    Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this list! If you’re feeling particularly social, share your pet pics, too. Oh, and don’t forget to tell your pets we said ‘hi!’
    #31

    My Barn Cats When It's -35°c

    My Barn Cats When It's -35°c

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    #32

    Ordered Takeout, Got This Instead

    Ordered Takeout, Got This Instead

    ResponsibleLead4492 Report

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much better than any takeout.

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    #33

    The Banana At Our Cat Shelter

    The Banana At Our Cat Shelter

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    #34

    My Girlfriend Took The Cutest Picture Of My Cat Tina

    My Girlfriend Took The Cutest Picture Of My Cat Tina

    Bertuthald_McMannis Report

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    laugh avatar
    Laugh or not
    Laugh or not
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Monstera are poisonous for cats. I hope Tina doesn’t munch of leaves.

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    #35

    I Haven't Even Built It Yet

    I Haven't Even Built It Yet

    skeletonclock Report

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    #36

    Does This Count As A Trap?

    Does This Count As A Trap?

    UnderscoreGreg Report

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    #37

    He Realized The Bag He Entered Is No Longer Stationary

    He Realized The Bag He Entered Is No Longer Stationary

    kyndragarten Report

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    #38

    Taco's Tacos

    Taco's Tacos

    ClicheNerdy Report

    14points
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    #39

    Perfect Fit

    Perfect Fit

    Misuro Report

    14points
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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolu *ahem* tely.

    1
    1point
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    #40

    There's Too Much Snow Outside So We Have To Find Things To Do Inside

    There's Too Much Snow Outside So We Have To Find Things To Do Inside

    AintNobodygotime13 Report

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    #41

    Just A Pokemon

    Just A Pokemon

    Apprehensive-Pop1090 Report

    14points
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    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 30 years this will be worth millions

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    #42

    Am Carry-On

    Am Carry-On

    bongroli Report

    14points
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    danflo avatar
    Dan Flo
    Dan Flo
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats are the cheat blocks in the game of real life Tetris.

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    #43

    Took In A Feral And Now I'm Caring For A Litter Of Kittens

    Took In A Feral And Now I'm Caring For A Litter Of Kittens

    NerdyCuban Report

    13points
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    #44

    My Niece Is Fostering Kittens, And Her Daughter Left A Toy On The Floor

    My Niece Is Fostering Kittens, And Her Daughter Left A Toy On The Floor

    LinguisticTerrorist Report

    13points
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    #45

    This Is Gary! He’s A Fat Boy Who Will Try To Sit In Any Sized Box

    This Is Gary! He’s A Fat Boy Who Will Try To Sit In Any Sized Box

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    #46

    Hubert Shubert Dubois A.k.a Hubie

    Hubert Shubert Dubois A.k.a Hubie

    thefinalpeanut Report

    12points
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We interrupt your regular scheduled programming to bring you...Whiskers!

    0
    0points
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    #47

    I Hope This Isn't A Crime. He Insisted

    I Hope This Isn't A Crime. He Insisted

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    12points
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    #48

    I’m Going With You

    I’m Going With You

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    12points
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    #49

    I Fits, I Sits

    I Fits, I Sits

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    11points
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    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what a sweet snout ! ♥

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    #50

    My Shopping Trip Was Successful

    My Shopping Trip Was Successful

    katato_tot Report

    11points
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    #51

    My Kitten The First Day I Got Her

    My Kitten The First Day I Got Her

    kevpatts Report

    10points
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    #52

    I Took One Piece Of My New Chair Out Of The Box And Immediately Discovered That I Wouldn't Be Taking Any More Out

    I Took One Piece Of My New Chair Out Of The Box And Immediately Discovered That I Wouldn't Be Taking Any More Out

    Shade_39 Report

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    #53

    Ollie Loves His Basket

    Ollie Loves His Basket

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