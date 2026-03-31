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Anyone who’s ever spent time around cats knows that these proud and noble creatures will do whatever they like, whenever they like it. And they truly enjoy making themselves comfortable in some of the most random and bizarre places ever. In other words, if they fit somewhere, they’ll sit there. And there’s nothing you can do but take out your camera and snap a pic.

We want to bring some humor, wholesomeness, and good vibes into your life, so our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of photos of cats sitting in the (un)likeliest of things. Grab your pet, and check out the pics together with them.