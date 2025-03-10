‘Cats Make Me Happy’: 80 Cat Memes To Make You Smile And Laugh
There’s hardly anything better than cute and funny photos of animals to pick up your mood when you feel down. Cuteness and humor? Yes, please! It’s no surprise that the internet is obsessed with cats. And the ‘Cats Make Me Happy’ group on Facebook is no different. It’s in their name!
We’ve collected some of this community’s most hilarious and adorable memes to share with you, so if you’re in the mood for great content, scroll down. Oh, and don’t forget to show your fave memes to your cats, too—they’ll probably love ‘em!
Good Nite
It’s incredibly likely that humankind’s fascination with cats, as well as humor, will never go the way of the dodo. In other words, they’re bound to stick around. Meme formats might change.
Social norms and specific tastes in humor might shift. But cute animal pics and relatable, witty comments are always going to stick around, one way or another. You could probably even argue that our love for cats wouldn’t go away even if the internet disappeared.
He’s Not Fat, He Just Has A Big Heart
Sorry to be the one to say it, but that cat is carrying too much weight & is at risk of serious health problems. Yes, he’s beautiful & I’m sure loved very much by his owners but please, let’s stop promoting overweight cats as something positive. It’s unhealthy & harmful.
The fact that cats are so adorable, cute, playful and have big eyes and fluffy hair are all major reasons why they’re so popular on the internet. They also embody lots of contrasts.
Not only are they refined, graceful, and independent, but they can be incredibly clumsy, derpy, and goofy, too. Add their being all snuggly and lovable, and it’s hard not to become a fan of these awesome animals.
Cats are often very expressive, so it’s easy for people to relate to their feelings and behaviors.
These animals are also perfect for memes because you can quite easily take a photo and add a relatable caption on top, whether it’s related to food, sleep, work, relationships, or something else entirely.
The fact is, cats aren’t just fun to look at, though, these memes can be good for you in a very physical way.
Animal-related content can lower your blood pressure and reduce your stress hormones, leading to better overall mental health. Meanwhile, having a pet at home can be great for your mood and health, too.
What A Masterpiece
A Cup Of Coffee
According to WebMD, pets can be “calming stress-fighters,” and spending time with them and developing meaningful relationships with them is good for you. For one, you’re much more physically active when you spend time playing with your dog or cat.
But even if you don’t go outside, you feel connected to your pet, worry less, and get a bigger sense of belonging and meaning. On top of that, having pets can make you more social, as other people naturally want to learn more about the animal.
Meanwhile, humorous internet content is also great for your physical, mental, and emotional health. When you laugh often, you improve your health and tend to live longer.
You’re less stressed, strengthen your heart and immune system, and have better memory and creativity. Humor can also ease pain.
Mine don't like fish. Now offer them cheese, on the other hand....That, or a scone. (This is the same one that licks plastic.)
Roughly 1 billion felines live around the world, of which 350 million are indoor pet cats, around 480 million are strays, and 100 million are wild cats.
As per the World Population Review, 74 million cats live in the United States, while 53 million can be found in China, 15.2 million in Germany, 15 million in France, and 12 million in the United Kingdom.
The Council Shall Decide Your Fate
He Looks So Proud Of Himself
The ‘Cats Make Me Happy’ online project is fairly fresh. Created in November 2023, it has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year and a half.
As of the time of writing, 656.6k internet users from all around the world follow the public group on Facebook for their latest dose of cute, wholesome, and witty feline content.
Her Name Is Ethel And She Is Gorgeous
Which of these cat memes resonated with you the strongest? Which ones made you smile and go ‘aww’ the most, dear Pandas? Do you have any pets at home? If so, how did they come into your lives?
From your personal perspective, why are cat memes such a massive hit on social media, no matter how many years go by? If you have a moment, let us know what you think in the comments. Meanwhile, tell your cats we said ‘hi!’
My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure
He Is Melting In My Arms
Strategic Trap Catches Orange Noise-Maker
I Want To Be Like You When I Grow Up
But... where are the extra/spare parts, the manual and the charging cable?
If I Fits , I Sits
My Cat During Night
Someone has to guard the NomNoms and I don't see you fitting into this cupboard, Michael.