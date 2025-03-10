ADVERTISEMENT

There’s hardly anything better than cute and funny photos of animals to pick up your mood when you feel down. Cuteness and humor? Yes, please! It’s no surprise that the internet is obsessed with cats. And the ‘Cats Make Me Happy’ group on Facebook is no different. It’s in their name!

We’ve collected some of this community’s most hilarious and adorable memes to share with you, so if you’re in the mood for great content, scroll down. Oh, and don’t forget to show your fave memes to your cats, too—they’ll probably love ‘em!

#1

Collage of cat paws, teeth, nose, and tongue, showcasing cute and funny cat features.

Alishbah Cat Report

    #2

    Good Nite

    Two cats cuddling on a blanket beside a person sleeping, showcasing adorable cat companionship.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #3

    Cat memes showing a grumpy cat watching you at 3am, capturing the funny side of cat behavior.

    Cats Lover Report

    It’s incredibly likely that humankind’s fascination with cats, as well as humor, will never go the way of the dodo. In other words, they’re bound to stick around. Meme formats might change.

    Social norms and specific tastes in humor might shift. But cute animal pics and relatable, witty comments are always going to stick around, one way or another. You could probably even argue that our love for cats wouldn’t go away even if the internet disappeared.
    #4

    Cats relaxing on a gray pet bed on a front porch, bringing smiles and happiness.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #5

    He’s Not Fat, He Just Has A Big Heart

    Cat with heart-shaped marking on its side standing on grass at night, near a lamppost.

    The Cats Planet Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Sorry to be the one to say it, but that cat is carrying too much weight & is at risk of serious health problems. Yes, he’s beautiful & I’m sure loved very much by his owners but please, let’s stop promoting overweight cats as something positive. It’s unhealthy & harmful.

    #6

    Orange cat lying on a couch humorously with a remote nearby, embodying funny cat meme vibes.

    We are cat lovers Report

    The fact that cats are so adorable, cute, playful and have big eyes and fluffy hair are all major reasons why they’re so popular on the internet. They also embody lots of contrasts.

    Not only are they refined, graceful, and independent, but they can be incredibly clumsy, derpy, and goofy, too. Add their being all snuggly and lovable, and it’s hard not to become a fan of these awesome animals.
    #7

    Cat meme showing chewed bread as "the crime" and a cute cat as "the criminal."

    Alishbah Cat Report

    #8

    Cat looks startled at a dinosaur print on a shirt.

    Zlata Life Report

    #9

    Cat lying on a couch with remote controls and a roll of tape placed on it, showcasing funny cat humor.

    Nicoles Peter Report

    Cats are often very expressive, so it’s easy for people to relate to their feelings and behaviors.

    These animals are also perfect for memes because you can quite easily take a photo and add a relatable caption on top, whether it’s related to food, sleep, work, relationships, or something else entirely.

    #10

    Cats relaxing in cozy spots, appearing content and comfortable, showcasing their charm and ability to make you smile.

    Talking Catty Report

    #11

    Cat meme showing a cat on a bed next to a sleeping person, captioned "Dave, we are out of wet food," in a dark room.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #12

    A tiny kitten in hand and the same cat now grown; happy transformation thanks to care and love.

    Zlata Life , feederofcats Report

    The fact is, cats aren’t just fun to look at, though, these memes can be good for you in a very physical way.

    Animal-related content can lower your blood pressure and reduce your stress hormones, leading to better overall mental health. Meanwhile, having a pet at home can be great for your mood and health, too.
    #13

    What A Masterpiece

    Cat with an expressive face next to its portrait, bringing smiles and laughter.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #14

    A Cup Of Coffee

    Fluffy cat snugly sitting in a bowl, showcasing a humorous and adorable pose.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #15

    A surprised cat reacting to its owner meowing back, creating a funny and heartwarming moment.

    Alishbah Cat Report

    According to WebMD, pets can be “calming stress-fighters,” and spending time with them and developing meaningful relationships with them is good for you. For one, you’re much more physically active when you spend time playing with your dog or cat.

    But even if you don’t go outside, you feel connected to your pet, worry less, and get a bigger sense of belonging and meaning. On top of that, having pets can make you more social, as other people naturally want to learn more about the animal.
    #16

    Funny cat meme with glowing arm reaching from a laptop screen towards a black and white cat, making someone smile.

    Cats Lover Report

    #17

    Cat lying on a windowsill as a kitten and an adult, with a curious expression that hasn't changed.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #18

    Man smiling in a car with a kitten snuggled beside him, capturing a joyful cat moment.

    Talking Catty Report

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Cat Distribution System, making victims every day.

    Meanwhile, humorous internet content is also great for your physical, mental, and emotional health. When you laugh often, you improve your health and tend to live longer.

    You’re less stressed, strengthen your heart and immune system, and have better memory and creativity. Humor can also ease pain.

    #19

    Cat with mullet haircut, making people smile and laugh with its unique hairstyle.

    Talking Catty Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Front is not business, shaved sides. Cat doesn't have a mullet, that is a mohawk.

    #20

    Woman working from home with a cat peeking out, humorously captioned about pets and remote work.

    The Cats Planet Report

    lmappleton65 avatar
    Witch with a B
    Witch with a B
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Mine don't like fish. Now offer them cheese, on the other hand....That, or a scone. (This is the same one that licks plastic.)

    #21

    Cat hiding in plastic grocery bags, looking surprised and playful.

    Cat Meems Report

    Roughly 1 billion felines live around the world, of which 350 million are indoor pet cats, around 480 million are strays, and 100 million are wild cats.

    As per the World Population Review, 74 million cats live in the United States, while 53 million can be found in China, 15.2 million in Germany, 15 million in France, and 12 million in the United Kingdom.
    #22

    Stick figure meme of a person with a cat on their head pushing someone labeled "People who don’t like cats" off a cliff.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #23

    The Council Shall Decide Your Fate

    A man sitting at a table surrounded by cats in chairs, creating a humorous scene.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #24

    He Looks So Proud Of Himself

    Cat gazing happily at its reflection in a mirror.

    Talking Catty Report

    The ‘Cats Make Me Happy’ online project is fairly fresh. Created in November 2023, it has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year and a half.

    As of the time of writing, 656.6k internet users from all around the world follow the public group on Facebook for their latest dose of cute, wholesome, and witty feline content.
    #25

    Cat in a wooden carrier labeled "Al-Cat-Raz," referencing a meme about taking the cat to the vet for laughs.

    Talking Catty Report

    #26

    Sleeping person with multiple cats lying on them, creating a funny cat meme that makes you smile.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #27

    Her Name Is Ethel And She Is Gorgeous

    Adorable cat standing on a patterned rug, looking happy and content at home.

    Talking Catty Report

    Which of these cat memes resonated with you the strongest? Which ones made you smile and go ‘aww’ the most, dear Pandas? Do you have any pets at home? If so, how did they come into your lives?

    From your personal perspective, why are cat memes such a massive hit on social media, no matter how many years go by? If you have a moment, let us know what you think in the comments. Meanwhile, tell your cats we said ‘hi!’
    #28

    My Cat Turned 19. He Loves Pancakes

    Cat excitedly looking at a birthday cake with a lit candle, ready to make you smile and laugh.

    Zlata Life Report

    #29

    One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure

    A cat snuggles with a giant teddy bear on the sidewalk, creating a humorous and heartwarming scene.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #30

    Close-up of a grumpy cat staring, with a sleeping person blurred in the background. Perfect for cat memes.

    Talking Catty Report

    #31

    Happy cat holding a spray bottle with quote, “Have a seat Dave, we need to talk.”

    We are cat lovers Report

    #32

    Cats gathered at a door, accompanied by a funny quote about feeding them, perfect for a "cats make me happy" meme.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #33

    He Is Melting In My Arms

    A tabby cat being held gently, evoking happiness and smiles, perfect for feel-good cat memes.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #34

    Cat sleeping on a computer monitor showing a reflection of itself, surrounded by green plants.

    Gulafsha Shaikh Report

    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    The good old days when a monitor was large enough for a nap

    #35

    Cat with striking eyes and meme text about built-in winged eyeliner, making people smile.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #36

    Two cats lying on the floor by a fireplace, one using the other as a blanket, showcasing classic cat meme humor.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #37

    Cat lying on a glass table with paws tucked in, viewed from below, evoking smiles and laughter.

    Talking Catty Report

    #38

    Cat meme featuring a smug tabby with text: "I am not your pet, you are mine," to make viewers happy and laugh.

    Talking Catty Report

    #39

    Soldiers smiling in a vehicle holding a serious-looking cat, with humorous text above.

    Cat Meems Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    He came because he heard someone opening up a fresh can of whoopass

    #40

    Sterile cat meets kitten, reacts humorously in two-panel meme—cats make me happy.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #41

    Cats meme with keys, phone, wallet, and three cats, humorously illustrating a relatable moment.

    Cat Meems Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Yep, because they are off somewhere being a little terror :P Like Orange being up on the cupboard again, eating random fluff, with Void biting his ear while sat over him.

    #42

    Strategic Trap Catches Orange Noise-Maker

    A cat sitting in a small box inside a workshop, creating a humorous scene.

    Talking Catty Report

    #43

    I Want To Be Like You When I Grow Up

    Cute kitten looks up at adult tabby cat, both sitting on a tiled floor.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #44

    Black and white cat with a kitten, humorously showing cats making you happy through unexpected surprises.

    Talking Catty Report

    #45

    A kitten in an orange carrier during a car ride, bringing smiles with its cuteness.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #46

    Cat lounging humorously in a litter box, mirroring a statue's pose, capturing playful cat memes essence.

    Talking Catty Report

    #47

    Cat sitting happily in a customized chicken coop converted into a playful cat house.

    Talking Catty Report

    #48

    A toddler and an orange cat touch heads, creating a heartwarming moment on a play mat with toys nearby.

    Talking Catty Report

    #49

    Cat humor: A ginger cat curled up in a cardboard box, resembling original packaging, with a playful caption above.

    We are cat lovers Report

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited)

    But... where are the extra/spare parts, the manual and the charging cable?

    #50

    If I Fits , I Sits

    Cute kitten in a small cardboard box, embodying the joy and happiness that cats bring.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #51

    Happy cat meme showing a laughing tabby cat with a proud expression.

    Cat Meems Report

    #52

    Grumpy cat sitting up, looking displeased after being disturbed; a funny cat meme to make you smile.

    Talking Catty Report

    #53

    Dog and cat owners comparing breeds humor meme; showcases how cats make people happy with laughter.

    Talking Catty Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Orange is an apt description for my orange, that is why he is named Orange :P

    #54

    Cat sprawled on an office chair, captioned "Personal space? Never heard of it," for a humorous cat photo.

    Cat Meems Report

    #55

    A cozy cat snugly tucked in its owner's sweater, looking content and happy.

    Talking Catty Report

    #56

    Cats piled in a small cardboard box, creating a humorous scene.

    Talking Catty Report

    #57

    Cat setup with pink bed and food, prepared in driveway for stray cat.

    Talking Catty Report

    #58

    Cat resting contentedly on a person's hand, highlighting the joy and happiness cats bring to life.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #59

    My Cat During Night

    Cat peeking from shelf, surrounded by canned food, looking surprised.

    Talking Catty Report

    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Someone has to guard the NomNoms and I don't see you fitting into this cupboard, Michael.

    #60

    Cat peeking into bathroom through window, making a woman smile.

    Cat Memes Report

    #61

    Close-up of a cat's face on a phone lock screen with humorous text overlay.

    Charlie Wedges Report

    #62

    Orange cat stepping off a bus in a humorous scene related to cat memes.

    Talking Catty Report

    #63

    Kitten sitting on a large chair, humorously referred to as "Her Majesty, Empress Clawdia" in a playful cat meme.

    Talking Catty Report

    #64

    Child and cat peeking around the door, mimicking each other's pose, creating a funny cat moment.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #65

    Man sleeping with three cats on his head, making a cozy and humorous scene.

    Zlata Life Report

    #66

    Cat lounging atop kitchen cabinets, looking happy while staring at the ceiling.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #67

    Cat sitting on a grass-covered car, looking relaxed and content.

    Talking Catty Report

    #68

    Cat meme with a grumpy face and text "I'm not mad" to make you smile.

    Lovely meows Report

    #69

    Grumpy cat by rocks, exuding confidence and humor.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #70

    Man working at a computer while a white cat sleeps comfortably under a blanket, capturing a humorous cat meme.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #71

    Its A Heart Shape

    Cute cat lounging with funny expression, next to a pack of tissues, humorously posed to make you smile.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #72

    Black cat in a party hat, enjoying cake; a fun meme to make you smile.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #73

    Cat sleeping comfortably in a busy market, surrounded by produce, bringing smiles and laughter.

    Talking Catty Report

    #74

    Cat loaf meme with a ginger cat curled in a bread pan by a window, resembling a loaf of bread, surrounded by small pots.

    Talking Catty Report

    #75

    Movie Night!

    Three cats watching a cartoon on TV, each sitting in a cozy bed, capturing a humorous moment.

    The Cats Planet Report

    #76

    Five cats sitting on a bed with a funny caption about closing the door, creating a humorous cat meme.

    Talking Catty Report

    #77

    Sneaky cat hiding under a cardboard box with only tail and paws visible.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #78

    Cat Shoes

    Two small cats sitting on shoes next to a person in jeans, showcasing a humorous cat moment.

    We are cat lovers Report

    #79

    Four cats with amusing facial markings, each with unique expressions, guaranteed to make you smile.

    Cute Kitty Report

    #80

    Kitten looking shy with a diamond ring on its paw, showcasing cute cat meme humor.

    Alishbah Cat Report

