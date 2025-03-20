These 35 Cat Memes Are Proof That Cats Make The Internet A Better Place
While we’ve got absolutely nothing against doggos, we think it’s fair to say that cats rule the internet right about meow. Whether they’re being playful, lazy, derpy, or getting a case of the zoomies at 3AM, netizens can’t get enough of felines doing their furry thing.
One Instagram page, @CatLandsCentral, is dedicated to giving kitties from all over the web their 15 minutes of internet fame, posting daily cat memes for their whopping 823K followers. Kick back and scroll through this collection of our favorites.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Cats have captivated humans for thousands of years, earning a place in history as beloved companions, cultural icons, and even heroes. From ancient times to the internet age, some felines have risen above the rest, though. These legendary cats prove that our furry friends aren’t just adorable—they’re capable of making history, too.
One of the earliest celebrity cats was Ta-Miu, the beloved pet of Egyptian prince Thutmose. Ancient Egyptians worshiped cats, believing they had divine qualities, and Ta-Miu was no exception. When she passed away, she was honored with an elaborate burial and remains one of the earliest known pet cats to be given a grand farewell.
Then we have Unsinkable Sam, a cat with nine lives to spare. This fearless feline survived not one, not two, but three shipwrecks during World War II. He first served on the German battleship Bismarck, which sank, then moved to a British ship, which also sank. His last ship met the same fate, but Sam miraculously survived it all.
Politics has also had its fair share of famous felines. Socks, the rescued tuxedo cat of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, ruled the White House in the 1990s as an official “First Cat,” Socks was often photographed and even had his own fan mail. He became a symbol of presidential pets and won the hearts of many with his dignified demeanor.
Across the pond, the UK has Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. A brown-and-white tabby, Larry has served under multiple Prime Ministers at 10 Downing Street, including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Rishi Sunak. His job? Keeping the famous residence rodent-free, of course. With an X account dedicated to his daily antics, Larry has become a political icon in his own right.
Of course, no list of famous cats is complete without Grumpy Cat, the viral sensation whose permanently grumpy expression made her a global star. Originally named Tardar Sauce, she became a meme in 2012 and quickly rose to fame, appearing in commercials, TV shows, and even her own merchandise line, proving that sometimes, looking a little unimpressed can make you incredibly popular.
Another feline internet celebrity was Maru, a playful Scottish Fold from Japan known for his love of boxes. Maru’s YouTube videos, featuring him squeezing into impossibly small spaces, have been watched millions of times. His adorable antics made him one of the first viral pet sensations, proving without a doubt that the internet truly belongs to cats.
As of 2025, That Little Puff holds the title of the most famous cat on the internet. Boasting over 33 million followers on TikTok and more across various platforms, Puff's videos—often featuring him "assisting" in cooking and other tasks—have enthralled audiences across the globe. His popularity has even led to merchandise lines and mobile games, solidifying his status as a top feline influencer.
So, there you have it - cats have been making history for centuries, whether as fearless explorers, political icons, or internet celebrities. Their grace, charm, and, let’s face it, often absurd antics continue to capture hearts worldwide, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
What do you think of the cat memes in this list? Do you know a cat that could be the next internet sensation? Upvote your favorites, and don’t forget to leave a comment on the ones you found silliest!