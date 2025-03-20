ADVERTISEMENT

While we’ve got absolutely nothing against doggos, we think it’s fair to say that cats rule the internet right about meow. Whether they’re being playful, lazy, derpy, or getting a case of the zoomies at 3AM, netizens can’t get enough of felines doing their furry thing.

One Instagram page, @CatLandsCentral, is dedicated to giving kitties from all over the web their 15 minutes of internet fame, posting daily cat memes for their whopping 823K followers. Kick back and scroll through this collection of our favorites.

More info: Instagram

#1

Sisyphus pushing a giant cat up a hill, a humorous cat meme from Catlandscentral.

catlandscentral Report

    #2

    Cute kitten with "we on the same freakuency" text, exemplifying cat memes from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #3

    A tired cat in a meme, sitting in grass with text about wanting sleep, relating to Cat Memes on Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    Cats have captivated humans for thousands of years, earning a place in history as beloved companions, cultural icons, and even heroes. From ancient times to the internet age, some felines have risen above the rest, though. These legendary cats prove that our furry friends aren’t just adorable—they’re capable of making history, too.

    One of the earliest celebrity cats was Ta-Miu, the beloved pet of Egyptian prince Thutmose. Ancient Egyptians worshiped cats, believing they had divine qualities, and Ta-Miu was no exception. When she passed away, she was honored with an elaborate burial and remains one of the earliest known pet cats to be given a grand farewell.
    #4

    A man stands in front of a mirror that shows a cat's face; funny cat meme from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #5

    Cute kitten lying down with text "meow (in a romantic way)" overlayed, perfect for cat memes.

    catlandscentral Report

    #6

    Cute cat looking out window with funny meme text.

    catlandscentral Report

    Then we have Unsinkable Sam, a cat with nine lives to spare. This fearless feline survived not one, not two, but three shipwrecks during World War II. He first served on the German battleship Bismarck, which sank, then moved to a British ship, which also sank. His last ship met the same fate, but Sam miraculously survived it all. 

    Politics has also had its fair share of famous felines. Socks, the rescued tuxedo cat of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, ruled the White House in the 1990s as an official “First Cat,” Socks was often photographed and even had his own fan mail. He became a symbol of presidential pets and won the hearts of many with his dignified demeanor.
    #7

    Cat memes featuring a cat wearing a sombrero and a fake mustache, captioned "olé" while sitting on a chair.

    catlandscentral Report

    #8

    Kitten in a pink outfit curled up on a couch, embodying a funny cat meme from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #9

    Smiling cat with eyes closed on purple background, text about introverts. Cat memes humor from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    Across the pond, the UK has Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. A brown-and-white tabby, Larry has served under multiple Prime Ministers at 10 Downing Street, including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Rishi Sunak. His job? Keeping the famous residence rodent-free, of course. With an X account dedicated to his daily antics, Larry has become a political icon in his own right.

    Of course, no list of famous cats is complete without Grumpy Cat, the viral sensation whose permanently grumpy expression made her a global star. Originally named Tardar Sauce, she became a meme in 2012 and quickly rose to fame, appearing in commercials, TV shows, and even her own merchandise line, proving that sometimes, looking a little unimpressed can make you incredibly popular.
    #10

    Close-up of a cat with humorous text about memory loss, from Cat Memes on Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #11

    Cats in a box meme with equation, featuring cute cats symbolizing Cat Memes from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #12

    Close-up of a funny cat with blue eyes labeled "deep sea creature," showcasing a popular cat meme.

    catlandscentral Report

    Another feline internet celebrity was Maru, a playful Scottish Fold from Japan known for his love of boxes. Maru’s YouTube videos, featuring him squeezing into impossibly small spaces, have been watched millions of times. His adorable antics made him one of the first viral pet sensations, proving without a doubt that the internet truly belongs to cats.

    As of 2025, That Little Puff holds the title of the most famous cat on the internet. Boasting over 33 million followers on TikTok and more across various platforms, Puff's videos—often featuring him "assisting" in cooking and other tasks—have enthralled audiences across the globe. His popularity has even led to merchandise lines and mobile games, solidifying his status as a top feline influencer.
    #13

    Cute kitten standing upright humorously, resembling a soldier; perfect for cat memes on Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #14

    Fluffy cat sitting on a chessboard, humorously blocking the game. Cat memes highlight delightfully quirky behavior.

    catlandscentral Report

    #15

    Adorable kitten on back with caption "ITS YOU," embodying cat memes humor.

    catlandscentral Report

    So, there you have it - cats have been making history for centuries, whether as fearless explorers, political icons, or internet celebrities. Their grace, charm, and, let’s face it, often absurd antics continue to capture hearts worldwide, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

    What do you think of the cat memes in this list? Do you know a cat that could be the next internet sensation? Upvote your favorites, and don’t forget to leave a comment on the ones you found silliest!

    #16

    Cat memes: a kitten sitting inside a wine glass on a table, with text overlay "free my slime" and a heart emoji.

    catlandscentral Report

    #17

    Cat in a helmet with text joke comparing washing dishes to going to war, showcasing a humorous cat meme.

    catlandscentral Report

    #18

    Cat meme with a sign saying "Nuclear War is Bad for Kittens" above a cute kitten image.

    catlandscentral Report

    #19

    A cat stares intently at a plate of lasagna, with text humorously referencing Garfield, from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #20

    Two cats intently stare at a computer keyboard, embodying a humorous cat-meme scenario.

    catlandscentral Report

    #21

    Cat meme with a confused expression, questioning the need for birth certificates in a humorous setting.

    catlandscentral Report

    #22

    Cute black and white kitten behind bars with text "what are his crimes," highlighting a humorous cat meme.

    catlandscentral Report

    #23

    Reflective cat meme humor on birthday cards with money.

    catlandscentral Report

    #24

    Grumpy cat meme with text above its ears, showcasing classic Cat Memes humor.

    catlandscentral Report

    #25

    Confused black cat with straightened fur; humorous cat meme from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #26

    Tiny kitten meme with labeled bottle, part of Cat Memes on Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #27

    Cat meme with a wide-eyed cat, captioned about using maximum coughs in class.

    catlandscentral Report

    #28

    A standing cat raises a paw in the snow, featuring text that humorously refers to yogurt, embodying cat memes fun.

    catlandscentral Report

    #29

    Cat meme showing an orange and white cat with a humorous caption in a kitchen setting from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #30

    Cat with a lord title certificate looks unimpressed.

    catlandscentral Report

    #31

    Cat memes featuring a cat sitting by a beer, relatable with humor text about bringing the "realist."

    catlandscentral Report

    #32

    Cute kitten with a pink bow in a meme from Catlandscentral.

    catlandscentral Report

    #33

    Cat meme featuring a white and black cat with a “Salad” tag, playfully sticking out its tongue.

    catlandscentral Report

    #34

    Orange cat with wide eyes, captioned with a humorous text about a tomato reacting to ketchup addition. Cat memes humor.

    catlandscentral Report

    #35

    Close-up of a cat making a funny face with humorous text about gasoline, perfect for cat memes fans.

    catlandscentral Report

