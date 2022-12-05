There’s nothing quite like British comedy. Though it’s got its fabulous fans and cranky critics, there’s no doubt that this particular brand of rapier-sharp wit and self-aware and self-deprecating humor has had a major impact on the world. The United Kingdom’s soft power arsenal is vast and far-reaching indeed.

But British joke culture is more than just about Blackadder, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and endless quips about scones. The closer you look at daily life in the UK, the more you realize just how bizarre things can get. The ‘No Context Britain’ Facebook page documents some of the funniest memes about daily British life. And anyone who’s ever lived there will probably find them incredibly relatable.

Check out the funniest pics below, upvote the ones that you liked the most, and let us know which of these got you chuckling and thinking how much you’d love a Sunday roast right about now. Cheerio!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#2

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
*insert lyrics from that one song here*

#3

No-Context-Britain-Funny

Mate, do you want to be seen or not?

No Context Britain

At the time of writing, ‘No Context Britain’ had just shy of 11k followers on Facebook. British memes and daily comedy are actually very popular topics on social media. Naturally, there’s a bit of competition for internet users’ attention.

For instance, here on Bored Panda, we’ve featured ‘Casual UK,’ ‘No Context Brits,’ and ‘No Context UK.’ Give ‘em a read if you’re in the mood for some more Albion-esque wit and quips, once you’re done enjoying this list.
#4

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#5

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have probably seen this image 5 times on this site, still never gets old!

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Quite a few of the pics shared by the founder of ‘No Context Britain’ might evoke deep and thoughtful questions, such as: ‘What?’, ‘Huh?’, And, ‘What in the King’s name is going on?!’

More context would be lovely to have. Without it, though, we’re free to make up our interpretations. On the flip side, anyone who’s lived in the UK for an extended period of time might pick up on the context.

Someone who only visited London for a few days while on vacation, however, might not. Thankfully, this is the internet we’re talking about, and there are tons of people who’d be more than happy to explain the memes to you.
#7

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wave your hands in the air. Flush the toilet like you just don't care.

#8

No-Context-Britain-Funny

Another juggler gives up on his dreams.

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here lies my broken hopes and dreams:

#9

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who DOES live in Spain, they have the right to be scared

A while ago, Bored Panda had gotten in touch with British comedy writer and journalism expert Ariane Sherine, for a chat about the UK, its food, and the weather.

She described the character of the British as “witty, grumpy, cynical, endearing, passive-aggressive, repressed, kind, tolerant, and reserved."
#10

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#11

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#12

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Limey Cheesehead
Limey Cheesehead
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am mad at myself for not thinking of this myself...

According to British comedy expert Ariane, the UK (at least to her) means: “National Trust historic properties, Grade II-listed houses, Routemaster buses, ancient magazines in doctors' waiting rooms, people moaning about the weather (and also moaning about public transport and celebrities and the government)... queues, sunburn, red postboxes, the Royal family, pop music, and great jokes.”
#13

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never seen them in the same room together, just saying

#14

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Ren Karlej
Ren Karlej
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone leaves with wet hands...

#15

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

The comedy pro shared her recommendations for when it comes to sampling a bit of British cuisine. "Go to the seaside town of Whitby and try fish and chips. Or a steak and kidney pie with gravy. You can thank me later," she suggested to anyone who’s visiting the UK for the very first time.
#16

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could set him up for a viagra ad?

#17

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#18

No-Context-Britain-Funny

Please don’t season pigeons.

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ferb, I know what we're gonna do today.

Meanwhile, before that, writer Ariane was kind enough to share her take on the state of journalism in the UK. She shared her thoughts about tabloids (aka ‘red tops’) with Bored Panda.

“I think the British press, particularly the sensationalist yellow press uses a lot more wordplay, humor, and puns in headlines—and also employs shock to grab the reader,” she said.
#19

No-Context-Britain-Funny

Rod Stewart is looking well

No Context Britain

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He actually commented on this

#20

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#21

No-Context-Britain-Funny

He was ahead of his time.

No Context Britain

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is from Hamlet, wasn't it?

“You’ve also got our tabloid the Daily Sport, which I wouldn’t even class as a newspaper as it’s mostly made up for entertainment and titillation!” the writer said.

“I definitely think people read the Sport purely for cheeky entertainment and to look at scantily clad women, as it’s only meant for that.”
#22

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Esperidoeidiphobic Cat!

#23

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#24

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

She noted that “a lot of people get all their news from the Sun or Star, which is a bit worrying. They definitely believe everything they read in those papers—and they shouldn’t!”

When it comes to writing a good, catchy headline, it really depends on the topic that’s being covered. “What’s the human interest angle? What would grab my attention? You have to distill the story into its essence in one sentence. What makes it entertaining?”
#25

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Joey Marlin
Joey Marlin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a great party though and the mopeds didn't regret a thing next morning.

#26

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It's over! Employees of London Underground! I have the high ground!" -Goose (probably)

#27

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you not realize that, seriously

And no collection of memes is ever complete without at least referring to one bizarre British headline. The puns, angles, as well as the topics themselves, are usually second-to-none. And they’re usually prime examples of how humor in the UK works.
#28

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a genetic thing where thermostats are always under the control of the dads?

#29

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Anyone is stumped, it is to do with the cost of warming your house in the winter

#30

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Which of these memes confused you the most? Were there any that made you chuckle and forward them to your pals? What, dear Pandas, is quintessentially 'British' to you? We'd love to hear what you think, so pop down by the comment section and spill the (baked) beans.
#31

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spoiler: The lettuce won!

#32

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#33

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need therapy after reading this

#34

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Ren Karlej
Ren Karlej
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PLEASE Vote for Larry. He'd do a much better job, we all know it.

#35

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, they both caused terror?

#36

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Were they expecting a whole tin on their pizza? I have had these pizzas, they are okay, just ad spam, or ham and pineapple.

#37

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#38

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We feel this across the pond, too.

#39

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like Donald Trump too.

#40

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's sent by Dad, not much of a surprise!

#41

No-Context-Britain-Funny

Remember Clippy? This is him now.

No Context Britain

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see you are about to wipe your a**e?

#42

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Satan: "I just wanna let you know, I'm a big fan"

#43

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Henry, James and Hetty... a love triangle.

#44

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#45

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say chap, what blasphemy is this? It a truth unervsaly acknowledged that the clolour of England is of course influenced by the ceaseless rain!

#46

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it's not a bag so compliant with this stupid rule

#47

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

SkankHunt42
SkankHunt42
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this before, only it said coffee instead of porridge.

#48

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spoof poster that's always good for a laugh.

#49

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Curly potato
Curly potato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You get a better view being stuck in the traffic jam alongside it

#50

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who doesn’t make up creative narratives while travelling a repetitious route.

#51

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly photoshopped. And badly, at that.

#52

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#53

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#54

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if they're like "PLEASE, SIR, PLEEEEEEASE"?

#55

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#56

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#57

No-Context-Britain-Funny

No Context Britain

#58