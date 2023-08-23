Any cat owners out there? Today, we're excited to share more of Nick Filippou's work. This artist is known for his relatable comics that capture the everyday reality of living with a cat. While the author's cat Minnie is undeniably his biggest muse, some of his new strips also feature additional characters - a dog and even a baby! As you can imagine, having this wonderful trio around must be truly inspiring and, at times, quite challenging.

In our previous interview, the artist told us about his comic series: “Art is expression. Most of my comics are inspired by real events. These comics are an outlet of what I’m feeling and it’s helped me with all the highs and lows of real life."

More info: iizcat.com | Instagram | Facebook