Siblings’ Disturbing New Allegations Against Michael Jackson Stun Amid Biopic Trailer Release

Frank Cascio, once known as part of Michael Jackson’s so-called “second family,” has come forward alongside his siblings with alarming new claims about the late singer.

He accuses Jackson of deceit, manipulation, coercion, and inappropriate conduct that he says left his family with lasting scars.

The account emerged in a series of court declarations in which Frank, 44, his sister Marie-Nicole Porte, 37, and brother Aldo Cascio, 34, describe being forced as children to hide from Jackson’s own lawyer while staying with him during one of the darkest periods of his life.

The estate allegedly paid them $3 million each in 2019 in exchange for a nondisclosure deal.

Co-executor John Branca called their new lawsuit “a calculated $213 million extortion attempt.”

Jackson’s estate, through co-executor John Branca, rejects the allegations and maintains that the siblings are attempting to extort the estate after violating a 2019 settlement agreement that was, according to him, paid in exchange for their silence.

Michael Jackson in a black jacket and red shirt, captured during public appearance amid disturbing new allegations.

The controversy exploded at a time when Jackson’s name has become topical again due to the release of the teaser trailer for the 2026 biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson.

According to Porte, in 2003 and 2004, when Jackson was arrested and indicted on charges unrelated to their family, she and her brother Aldo, then 15 and 12, were frequently present at the pop star’s homes and hotel suites.

During those times, Jackson’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, would often visit to discuss the criminal case. But, according to Porte, the siblings were ordered to vanish the moment Geragos arrived.

Michael Jackson with siblings and family members in a vintage photo linked to disturbing new allegations.

“We were told by Michael to hide,” she said in her declaration.

“Michael seemed nervous and very paranoid about the possibility of Mr. Geragos discovering we were there.

He told us things to the effect of ‘the lawyer cannot know you are here’ and ‘stay in here and do not come out until I say it’s okay.’ He also told us not to make any noise.”

Michael Jackson with a sibling in a candid photo highlighting siblings’ disturbing new allegations amid biopic trailer release.

Years later, the siblings revealed this to Geragos, who now represents them, and explained that Jackson had hidden them from him during his legal representation, and that they were ab*sed as children.

The siblings were each paid $3 million in exchange for their silence, and were allegedly told they couldn’t seek legal counsel

Michael Jackson holding a young child indoors, related to disturbing new sibling allegations amid biopic trailer release.

Image credits: VincentFAmen

The siblings further allege that Jackson’s estate acted deceptively in an effort to silence their accounts, accusing its executors of coercion.

Their declarations claim that in late 2019, months after Leaving Neverland reignited public scrutiny of the singer, representatives of the estate pressured them into signing what they describe as a “life rights agreement.”

“The entire situation was rushed, pressured, and overwhelming,” Marie-Nicole Porte said.

Commenter expressing skepticism about Michael Jackson’s innocence amid siblings’ disturbing new allegations.

Comment on disturbing siblings’ new allegations against Michael Jackson displayed in simple black text on white background.

Man in a suit and striped tie speaking in an office, surrounded by folders and papers, discussing Michael Jackson allegations.

She added that no lawyers were present when the contract was read aloud, and that only one copy of the document was made available for multiple family members to sign.

The siblings also claim they were warned that if they sought legal advice, “the deal would not get done or it would take years to finalize.”

Aldo Cascio revealed that they were told not to mention the agreement or “the underlying [inappropriate] conduct” to Jackson’s children, describing the secrecy as profoundly distressing.

The estate, through co-executor John Branca, dismissed the siblings’ claims as false and called their filing a $213 million extortion attempt

Leaving Neverland documentary poster highlighting disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson from siblings amid biopic release.

According to Branca, the 2019 payments, consisting of $3 million each to several longtime associates, including members of the Cascio family, were mutual settlements.

He said the deals were meant to protect Jackson’s children and legacy during a volatile period after Leaving Neverland aired, and that everyone involved signed strict nondisclosure clauses.

“It said you can’t even tell people there’s an agreement,” Branca told The New York Post. “It allowed us to move forward with projects that would preserve Michael’s legacy.”

Text comment expressing strong opinion on Michael Jackson's alleged disturbing behavior and family impact amid biopic release.

Text screenshot showing a comment discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson amid the release of a biopic trailer.

Michael Jackson speaking at an event, wearing a black satin shirt with a decorative belt and gloves.

The Cascio siblings, on the other hand, insist that the agreement was not entered into freely or transparently, saying they were denied legal counsel during the process.

“Being branded a liar or extortionist about my childhood ab*se has been humiliating, degrading and deeply wounding,” Aldo said.

Now, their decision to break their silence threatens to reopen one of the most controversial chapters in Jackson’s legacy.

Their claims have revived interest in the late singer’s behind-the-scenes conduct and the lengths his inner circle allegedly went to protect his image.

A judge will soon decide whether the case remains confined to private arbitration or moves into open court. There, for the first time, the full extent of the siblings’ experiences could finally come to light.

“What about the parents?” Readers shared their thoughts on the case across social media

Text excerpt showing opinion on siblings’ disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson amid biopic trailer release.

User comment discussing a documentary about survivors and mothers in relation to siblings' disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson.

Text comment on a white background discussing Jackson’s plan, related to siblings’ disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson.

Comment discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson amid biopic trailer release.

Screenshot of a disturbing online comment regarding siblings’ new allegations against Michael Jackson amid biopic trailer release.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson from his siblings.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing siblings’ disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson amid biopic trailer release.

Comment discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson and skepticism about parental decisions.

User comment discussing parents’ responsibility amid siblings’ disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson.

Alt text: Online comment expressing shock and confusion about disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson from siblings amid biopic release.

Comment discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson, questioning how many victims will come forward.

Comment text discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson from siblings amid biopic trailer release.

Comment expressing confusion and cruelty regarding allegations against Michael Jackson from a fan’s perspective.

Comment expressing criticism of Michael Jackson despite his large fanbase, related to siblings’ disturbing new allegations.

Text post discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson, related to siblings’ claims amid biopic trailer release.

Comment from user rosebudsinwater discussing disturbing new allegations against Michael Jackson amid biopic trailer release.

