“We Were Scammed”: 16 Years After His Passing, Michael Jackson’s Iconic Lean Sparks New Doubts
Michael Jackson performing his iconic lean on stage with dancers in pinstripe suits during a live concert.
Celebrities, News

“We Were Scammed”: 16 Years After His Passing, Michael Jackson’s Iconic Lean Sparks New Doubts

Michael Jackson, undeniably one of the greats in the history of the music industry, was seen as someone who could outsmart the laws of nature due to one of his signature dance moves — but it appears as if ‘defying gravity’ should be reserved for the world of Wicked instead.

In his Smooth Criminal video, MJ pulled off a forward lean that left fans in awe. Now, of course there was some kind of mechanic behind it to create the illusion of Jackson defying gravity.

Highlights
  • Michael Jackson's famous forward lean in 'Smooth Criminal' has garnered a lot of attention, just like his signature dance moves.
  • A viral video showing how black shoes with slots in the heel can anchor to stage bolts got over 43M views in two days, reigniting debate about MJ's lean.
  • Fans reacted with shock and humor online, some feeling deceived while others still defended MJ's seemingly gravity-defying dance move.

But, unlike his other famous dance moves such as the Moonwalk, no one else seemed to be able to do it but MJ himself.

    Michael Jackson’s famous forward lean has finally been debunked by a viral video on social media

    Michael Jackson wearing sunglasses and a red jacket, making a peace sign with his hand, sparking iconic lean doubts.

    Image credits: Carlo Allegri / Getty

    For years, people have been theorizing how he could have managed the stunt. And now, a viral tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, gave a potential solution to the years-long question.

    Garnering more than 43M views in just two days, a user named Tansu Yegen posted a video of a dancer wearing a specific kind of black shoe that had a slot in a heel. From here, this hole would hook with a peg that rose from the stage floor at the right moment.

    Once the two were anchored, it allowed Jackson — or any dancer — to lean forward far beyond belief, with the help of their upper body strength and core control, of course.

    Michael Jackson performing his iconic lean move on stage with backup dancers in pinstripe suits and hats.

    Image credits: MoonwalkerTV

    As the video made its rounds, people reacted in a dramatic and hilarious fashion, some mourning their childhood while others felt utterly deceived.

    “We were scammed by Micheal [sic] Jackson,” one user joked.

    “This just shattered my childhood,” another deemed.

    A third chimed in, “No, he could actually levitate.”

    Fans joked that their childhood had been ruined

    Close-up of black leather shoe and bolts highlighting Michael Jackson's iconic lean and related doubts years after his passing.

    Image credits: TansuYegen

    “If course he did, if you look at videos of his concerts you can see them slide their feet in to bolts on the floor and slide them out,” one person analyzed. “Bolts are visible.”

    A few netizens didn’t quite believe the theory, however.

    “NO he did not,” someone said. “It would be too noticeable.”

    “If this was the case he would have been Exposed way before… This is just bullsh–t,” another denied.

    Person dressed as Michael Jackson performing the iconic lean pose, sparking new doubts about the move years after his passing.

    Image credits: TansuYegen

    It’s been nearly two decades since the King of Pop passed away so it’s unlikely we’ll ever get a concrete answer, but the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, scheduled to release in October 2025, may shed some light into the iconic dance move, as well as other major milestones in his life.

    According to Biography, MJ’s humble beginnings began in Gary, Indiana, where he was born. His family encouraged their children to pursue musical ambitions, so Jackson started young at just 5 years old.

    A new upcoming biopic focusing on Michael Jackson’s journey will be released in October of this year

    Michael Jackson performing his iconic lean move on stage with backup dancers in suits and fedoras.

    Image credits: funnysoccer111

    His father molded his sons into a musical group in the early 1960s, and they would later become known as the Jackson 5. When MJ joined, he emerged as the group’s lead vocalist, showing remarkable range and depth, especially for such a young performer. 

    They played local gigs and started gaining a lot of interest. Eventually, the group moved to Los Angeles in early 1969, where they made their first television appearance.

    As years passed, Jackson decided to pave his own path as he was still part of the group, releasing his debut solo album Got to Be There at age 13 in 1971.

    His stardom quickly rose as he tried dipping his toes in the world of acting, portraying the Scarecrow in The Wiz (1977). His breakthrough came with Off the Wall (1979), his first album with Epic Records. 

    And the rest of his journey is history.

    MJ was labeled as a “pure entertainment genius”

    Side-by-side images of Michael Jackson’s iconic lean and a person recreating the famous Michael Jackson lean move.

    Image credits: DemoOfUK

    Tweet from KenyanGermanLady discussing Michael Jackson's legacy and iconic lean sparking new doubts years after his passing.

    Image credits: german_kenyan

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Michael Jackson's iconic lean and related scam doubts 16 years after his passing.

    Image credits: DeaconFrost6

    Tweet by Chris_GSD praising entertainment genius, referencing Michael Jackson's iconic lean and ongoing debates years after his passing.

    Image credits: gsd_chris

    Tweet by smiledawg replying to a Michael Jackson discussion, claiming he could actually levitate, sparking new doubts.

    Image credits: smiledawgmusic

    Tweet by user Nerio replying to @TansuYegen saying michael made the iconic lean look easy sparking new doubts about the move.

    Image credits: zdb0803

    Tweet by Sister Agatha discussing Michael Jackson with a sarcastic comment referencing Temu, posted in May 2025.

    Image credits: __chinwe

    Social media post showing Valerie Vasquez reacting with surprise, related to Michael Jackson's iconic lean controversy.

    Image credits: valerievasquezx

    Tweet from The_Insider responding to doubts about Michael Jackson's iconic lean, sparking new debates 16 years after his passing.

    Image credits: Saquibpashaa77

    Michael Jackson iconic lean pose in black outfit sparking new doubts 16 years after his passing.

    Image credits: picturessstudio

    Tweet by Dark Amin stating we were scammed by Michael Jackson, discussing doubts about Michael Jackson's iconic lean.

    Image credits: iam_dark_amin

    Social media post discussing new doubts about Michael Jackson’s iconic lean years after his passing.

    Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

    Screenshot of a tweet by Andrew Conklin discussing the patent related to Michael Jackson's iconic lean and the ongoing doubts.

    Image credits: AndrewConklin

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning the authenticity of Michael Jackson's iconic lean years after his passing.

    Image credits: StationOnly

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    chrisramage avatar
    Chris Ramage
    Chris Ramage
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought this was common knowledge for decades! I'm surprised people are finding out about this just now.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I first saw this explained 15 years ago, and the prog I watched was not knew. It is hardly a secret. Are there people out there genuinely rejecting this practical effect? Wanting to believe he was imbued with magical powers somehow?

    corey-brown124 avatar
    2econdSelf
    2econdSelf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was never a mystery, it’s been known since the day the Smooth Criminal video came out.

