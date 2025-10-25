Paris Jackson’s Shocking Claim Against Michael Jackson’s Estate Sends Family Into Turmoil

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Jackson has been warned about biting the hand that feeds her after accusing her late father Michael’s attorneys of splurging her inheritance.

As reported previously by Bored Panda, Paris has a substance misuse track record, but cleaned up her act in recent years.

With the transformation came an outspokenness that is no doubt causing lawyers John Branca and John McClain at least some degree of discomfort.

Highlights Paris Jackson has filed a California court motion against Michael Jackson’s estate lawyers.

The filing accuses John Branca and John McClain of Handing out large gratuities.

The lawyers claim their management has benefited Paris.

The two have already retaliated, admitting they have not used the conventional playbook when dealing with Michael’s estate, but claimed that their modus operandi generated returns for the family, Paris concluded.

Paris has since officiated her accusations with a court filing

Paris Jackson posing in a tiger print outfit, related to her shocking claim against Michael Jackson’s estate.

Share icon

Image credits: parisjackson

A previous Bored Panda report relayed Paris’ description of Branca and McClain as a “close-knit” consortium skimming money off her father’s estate.

The allegations, which have since been officiated in a California court filing, reads:

“The five-year and growing lag inherently prejudices the ability of the Court and the beneficiaries to provide effective oversight.”

Paris Jackson posing on the red carpet with two men at a public event amid Michael Jackson estate turmoil.

Share icon

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty

“But the fact that this delay obscured the payment of non-contractual $125,000 and $250,000 gifts to Counsel is even more troubling,” Paris’s lawyer wrote.

Paris’s hawkishness comes amidst widespread criticism for McClain and Branca for pulling her father’s estate out of $500 million worth of debt and making it profitable again

Michael Jackson performing on stage with fireworks in the background during a live concert event.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty

The legal document calls for transparency on legal fees paid out between 2019 and 2023.

But this request is seen as ungrateful, given the fact that the lawyers were able to dissolve the $500 million debt Michael left behind when he passed away and turn his estate into a cash cow.

According to the New York Post, Michael’s lawyers have been widely praised for these results.

Branca and McClain have since responded in the form of a counter filing, which states that Paris “received roughly $65 million from the Estate” as a result of their work.

Despite her claims, Paris is seen as living off the estate’s gains, buying and flipping California houses at will

Michael Jackson with children Paris Jackson and Blanket, highlighting family and estate tensions in a posed backstage setting.

Share icon

Image credits: parisjackson

According to insiders, it is evident that Paris is enjoying the fruits of their labor.

The New York Post reported an unnamed insider saying that Paris has been buying houses in California, getting bored with them, and flipping them shortly after.



“That’s not the behavior of someone struggling financially,” the outlet quoted them saying.

An insider says Paris’s behavior is less about money and more about control

Michael Jackson with children and adult in a dimly lit room, related to Paris Jackson estate claims family turmoil.

Share icon

Image credits: Handout/Getty

Another source critical of Paris described her as “a case of privilege meeting defiance.”

“She’s grown up surrounded by wealth and fame,” the insider continued. “This feels less about money and more about control.”

“The truth is, they made Michael Jackson cool again,” they said of the so-named king of rock who for years battled allegations of misusing minors.

“They protected his image, paid off hundreds of millions in debt, and made sure his kids would never want for anything.”

The fact that Paris Jackson’s heir is also seen as a massive irony

Family dressed in black at a memorial, highlighting Paris Jackson’s shocking claim against Michael Jackson’s estate turmoil.

Share icon

Image credits: Pool/Getty

The source went deeper still and said:

“There’s an uncomfortable irony here: This was a black family from Gary, Indiana, that broke barriers and built generational wealth through hard work.”

“Now that wealth largely benefits a white descendant. Some in the family are struggling with what that means.”

The reports come amidst the making of the biopic, Michael, which Paris has also been very vocal about.

Paris has also slammed the upcoming biopic, which is expected to produce another revenue stream for the Michael Jackson’s estate

Paris Jackson resting on woman in blue, highlighting family turmoil over Michael Jackson estate claims.

Share icon

Image credits: parisjackson

A statement to the press by Col Domingo – who will play the Jackson patriarch – at an amfAR benefit gala in Venice on August 31, suggested he was on good terms with Paris.

People reported him saying that he “chatted briefly” to Paris and that she was “nothing but lovely and warm.”

The 27-year-old heiress disagreed and vented her scorn in no uncertain terms.

“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird,” she fired back in an Instagram post.

She told producers and fans to leave her “out of it”

Paris Jackson smiling and holding a small dog, highlighting her role in Michael Jackson estate family turmoil news.

Share icon

Image credits: parisjackson

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life,” he continued.

“A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

“The narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me.”



“Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it,” she concluded.

This production along with Sony’s renewed international MJ: The Musicaldrive is expected to produce a steady flow of revenue for the late singer’s estate.

Many fans think that there is substance to Paris’s claims

Comment on social media discussing Paris Jackson’s shocking claim against Michael Jackson’s estate stirring family turmoil.

Comment by Mark Reese saying that the estate was bankrupt, relating to Paris Jackson’s claim against Michael Jackson’s estate.

Screenshot of a comment discussing Paris Jackson’s shocking claim against Michael Jackson’s estate causing family turmoil.

Comment from Marlon Brown discussing a possible theft related to Paris Jackson’s claim against Michael Jackson’s estate.

Comment by Patrick Schimandle discussing attorney fees related to Paris Jackson’s claim against Michael Jackson’s estate.

Comment on Paris Jackson’s shocking claim against Michael Jackson’s estate causing family turmoil, posted by user Lyne Lesage.

Comment by James Garrison II on social media discussing Paris Jackson’s shocking claim against Michael Jackson’s estate.

Text message from Jamu Teahouse stating it is not enough to keep up with Kardashians, related to Paris Jackson claim turmoil.

Comment by Randy Economy on social media stating A great payday for lawyers related to Paris Jackson’s claim against Michael Jackson’s estate.

Comment by Chris Mcdermott questioning Michael Jackson’s estate financial status amid Paris Jackson’s claim controversy.

Comment by Elizabeth Thornton Wright questioning if her brothers received the same amid Paris Jackson’s estate turmoil.

Comment from Brenda Traverse stating lawyers paid themselves first, related to Paris Jackson’s claim against Michael Jackson’s estate dispute.

Commenter Giasone Bandinelli expressing doubt by saying she received way more than that on a social media post discussing Paris Jackson’s claim.

Comment by Logan J Sierra questioning what siblings received amid Paris Jackson’s estate turmoil discussion on a social platform.