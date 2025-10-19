Chainsaw-Wielding Thieves Drop Priceless Crown Outside The Louvre In Bizarre Scooter Getaway

ADVERTISEMENT

Thieves executed an audacious heist in the French Louvre on the morning of October 19.

The burglars used a basket lift to enter the facility through a window shortly after opening time and smashed glass cases to get to their contents.

It has since been reported that thieves made off with a loot of “inestimable value.”

The Louvre is described as the “most visited” museum in the world

The burglars entered through a window using a basket lift and smashed glass display cases.

Nine pieces of historic jewelry were stolen from the Apollon Gallery, officials said.

The Associated Press wire service reported that the heist transpired in seven minutes and took place while tourists were already inside the building.

As a result, police sealed the exits and forced what has been dubbed the “world’s most visited museum” to close its doors.

Visitors were ushered to the exit while local law enforcement tried to come to terms with the crime.

The French Minister of Culture has since confirmed the heist

The French government’s top brass has since become aware of the heist, and the country’s culture minister, Rachida Dati, confirmed it on X.

“A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum,” he wrote, claiming that there had been no injuries, but cited “exceptional” circumstances causing the establishment to close.

Dati was seen at the museum in the wake of the heist.

Thieves accessed the affected first floor from an area of the building that was being repaired

Image credits: Musée du Louvre

The New York Post reports that a necklace, a brooch, and a tiara were among nine items stolen from the Louvre.

The affected area is said to be the Apollon Gallery on the building’s first floor in view of the River Seine.

The thieves, said to have been carrying small chainsaws (per BBC), accessed the floor through a freight elevator from a section of the facility that was being repaired, and a crown believed to have belonged to the Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon, was found damaged outside the gallery.

An examination of CCTV footage has since revealed the culprits escaping on two scooters.

The exact number of heisters is yet to be confirmed.

When police arrived, they struggled to get into the facility, causing confusion among guests

It appears that the news reached the Parisian police before the Louvre’s visitors became aware of the robbery.

Speaking to the local outlet, one of the visitors, Kacie, told Le Parisien, said:

“The police were running near the pyramid and trying to enter the Louvre through the side glass doors, but they were locked and impossible to open.”

The disorganization among the circling police officers caused panic and confusion among the guests.

It is feared that the thieves will melt their stolen loot

Authorities have since indicated fears that the thieves will melt down the jewelry, and thus impede the investigators’ ability to track them down.

“The risk is that some of the diamonds could be sold at retail, which would make reconstituting the jewels very difficult,” an unnamed source told Le Parisien.

The theft comes nearly a year after the French Prime Minister announced a € 700 million revamp for the facility

The Associated Press reports that security in the facility is tight. This comes after the French Prime Minister Emmanuelle Macron announced in January 2025 that the country was implementing a decade-long “Louvre New Renaissance” plan that would see the facility modernized. The € 700 million program was intended to modernize infrastructure, minimize crowding, and give the Mona Lisa painting its own gallery. According to the Louvre’s employees, the revamp is yet to be seen on the first floor. The heist is one of at least four in Europe over the last 15 years

The attack comes six years after thieves thwarted security measures of Germany’s Green Vault in its far eastern city of Dresden.

Heisters are alleged to have made off with “hundreds of millions of euros” worth of loot.

Prior to that, in 2017, high-profile thieves struck in Germany’s capital, Berlin, and made off with a 220-pound (100-kilogram) solid-gold coin from its Bode Museum.

In 2010, it was Paris’ turn. Thieves struck the Museum of Modern Art and relieved the facility of five paintings, one of which was a Picasso.

It’s not the first time the Louvre suffered breach

It must be noted that this is not the first time the Louvre has been hit.

The Mona Lisa that the facility plans on placing in a dedicated gallery – that now stands behind bulletproof glass- was swiped by an Italian handyman in 1911.

Unaware that his countryman Leonardo Da Vinci painted the famous portrait in France, he decided he wanted to “return” the picture to its rightful home, which was, in his mind, Italy.

He was arrested after numerous failed attempts at selling it, and the painting was returned to the Louvre.

Social media things its poetic considering items in many museums are already “stolen” from other places in the world

