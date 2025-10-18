Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Bad PR”: Ex–Victoria’s Secret Model Battling Cancer Reveals She Was Rejected From This Year’s Show
Former Victoriau2019s Secret model with long brown hair wearing a red outfit and white feathered accessory on runway.
Celebrities, Health & Wellness

“Bad PR”: Ex–Victoria’s Secret Model Battling Cancer Reveals She Was Rejected From This Year’s Show

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Three days intoVictoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show, cancer survivor Bianca Balti, who walked its 2005 ramp, has revealed that she offered to do the same in 2025 but was turned down.

Balti hoped that since the show coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the brand – which has been seen as trying to “mend past and present wrongs” – would extend the breadth of its inclusivity.

Highlights
  • Bianca Balti revealed she asked Victoria’s Secret to walk the 2025 show but was declined.
  • The model pitched her appearance as a breast cancer awareness moment but received “It doesn’t work this year” as a reply
  • Balti is a stage 3C ovarian cancer survivor who previously underwent a preventive mastectomy.

But alas, they responded to her idea with a simple “It doesn’t work this year.”

    In her letter sent on the anniversary of her first chemotherapy session, she lauded ‘Victoria’s Secret’ for their “inclusion”

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model wearing black suit and glasses at event, facing camera with serious expression, crowd in background.

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model wearing black suit and glasses at event, facing camera with serious expression, crowd in background.

    Image credits: Robino Salvatore/Getty

    “Last week, I did something bold,” Balti began her deeply personal essay.

    “I searched LinkedIn for email addresses and sent this open letter to anyone I could find at the company,” and told them, “I should be there too.”

    She opened the communique with platitudes, one of which was directed at the company’s take on diversity.

    “I’ve watched your brand’s beautiful transformation — a true commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

    Bianca Balti claims the women and children with cancer write to her daily

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer with wet hair, looking serious while standing outside near a building.

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer with wet hair, looking serious while standing outside near a building.

    Image credits: biancabalti

    “Inclusivity means making your audience feel seen,” her letter continued. “And here’s the truth — 1 in 3 women will face cancer in their lifetime. 1 in 8 will face breast cancer. Thousands will face ovarian cancer.”

    “I am one of them.”

    Balti went on to say that since her diagnosis last year, she had become an advocate for the cause, claiming that “women in treatment, survivors, mothers, even children” wrote to her daily.

    In these communications, she claimed they say how much her television appearance gives them hope.

    The Italian model penned the letter to ‘Victoria’s Secret’ on the one-year anniversary of her first chemo session

    Victoria’s Secret model walking runway in red holiday-themed lingerie during fashion show event with blurred audience background

    Victoria’s Secret model walking runway in red holiday-themed lingerie during fashion show event with blurred audience background

    Image credits: Peter Kramer/Getty

    @llrunwayssll#biancabalti for #victoriassecret♬ Dano sarrada remix – Merlin

    On February 14, 2025, Vogue headlined: “Bianca Balti Reminds Us of the Power of Authenticity.”

    The fashion outlet was referring to Balti’s appearance at the Italian singing competition, Sanremo 2025, with her head completely bald.

    She awed her fellow countrymen and women in gowns by Valentino, Giorgio Armani Privé, and Fendi.

    The hairless appearance was due to her first chemotherapy session that, according to her latest revelation, started a year ago to the date she penned the Victoria’s Secret letter (October 14).

    Victoria’s Secret responded by saying, “It doesn’t work this year”

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model smiling in hospital bed, battling cancer with flowers and markers on nearby table.

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model smiling in hospital bed, battling cancer with flowers and markers on nearby table.

    Image credits: biancabalti

    “I’m not the youngest, curviest, or fittest. But I am strong, brave, and alive — and I’m still [attractive]. I wear my scars proudly and rock my newly grown hair with pride,” she said of herself.

    “Having me on that runway wouldn’t just be a personal dream fulfilled; it would send a message to millions of women: ‘Life goes on in the face of adversity. You are not less of a woman. You are whole. You are [attractive]. You are unstoppable.’”

    “I’m living proof of that,” she concluded her letter.

    Former Victoria’s Secret model in hospital gown smiling while receiving treatment, highlighting cancer battle and show rejection.

    Former Victoria’s Secret model in hospital gown smiling while receiving treatment, highlighting cancer battle and show rejection.

    Image credits: biancabalti

    Balti did not elaborate on the full content of Victoria’s Secret’s response, but the fashion house said: “Thank you so much, but it doesn’t work this year.”

    “And that’s okay,” Balti wrote. “The show was already cast.”

    Balti was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a little over a year ago

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model sitting in a chair at home, appearing contemplative during her cancer battle.

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model sitting in a chair at home, appearing contemplative during her cancer battle.

    Image credits: biancabalti

    Balti was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer on September 8, 2024. She disclosed the news in an Instagram post that read:

    “Last Sunday, I checked myself into the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3C ovarian cancer.”

    “It’s been a week full of fear, pain and tears but mostly love, hope, laughter and strength.”

    “I have a long journey ahead, but I know I will beat this,” she said next to an image of herself in a hospital bed.

    Two years prior, she had parts of her breasts cut away to preempt the onset of cancer

    But doctors realized that she was prone to the illness in 2022 already, when they discovered the BRCA1 gene, which more often than not leads to cancer in women.

    In a bid to preempt it in Balti, they performed a prophylactic mastectomy (an operation in which breast tissue is removed).

    “I was terrified. I didn’t know what removing my breast tissue would mean for my appearance or my career. But I had to do it anyway,” she recalled.

    “My aunt had [passed away] young from metastatic breast cancer, and I wanted to live.”

    “More than that — I wanted to set an example for my daughters, who might one day face the same decision.”

    Bianca Balti made the cover of Vanity Fair as recently as April 2025

    Former Victoria’s Secret model with shaved head wearing fur coat and lace dress at a public event.

    Former Victoria’s Secret model with shaved head wearing fur coat and lace dress at a public event.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty

    At the age of 40 and even with her bald head, asking to partake in an event like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is not far-fetched.

    Not for Balti, at least, who is still making it onto the cover of Vanity Fair and showing off her figure for brands like Fendi and BVLGARI.

    Netizens think Victoria’s Secret missed out by not taking up Bianca Balti on her offer

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer speaks out after being rejected from this year’s show.

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer shares experience of being rejected from this year’s show despite PR potential.

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer shares experience of being rejected from this year’s Victoria’s Secret show.

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer shares her rejection from this year’s Victoria’s Secret show amid chemotherapy struggles.

    Comment from user MissSL23 expressing disappointment about bad PR after ex-Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer was rejected from the show.

    Ex-Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer shares experience of rejection from this year’s fashion show.

    Comment by user KaitM criticizing Victoria’s Secret for rejecting ex-model battling cancer from this year’s show.

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer shares her rejection from this year’s fashion show.

    Comment expressing support for ex-Victoria’s Secret model rejected from this year’s show despite cancer battle and beauty.

    Comment discussing the ex-Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer and her rejection from this year’s show.

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer shares her experience of rejection from this year’s show.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Victoria’s Secret, mentioning bankruptcy and cheap mass factory latex products.

    Ex–Victoria’s Secret model pictured smiling, sharing her story about cancer battle and being rejected from this year’s show.

    Comment on a news article about an ex-Victoria’s Secret model battling cancer sharing her rejection from this year’s show.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
