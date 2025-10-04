“Richtoker” Under Fire After Showing Off Hermès Pieces Worth More Than Most Homes
The born-wealthy 25-year-old “RichToker”, Becca Bloom, documented herself unboxing a massive Hermes haul, drawing an immense amount of indignation from another influencer.
Bloom, whose real surname is Ma, hails from billionaire parents, tech and real estate mogul Simon Yiming Ma and Heidi Chou, and has made headlines for her simplistic boasting about her immense wealth.
She’s not a billionaire herself and is reportedly holding down a day job in finance. What position, exactly, remains unclear — but she certainly seems adept at spending.
The woman showed off a trove of garments from the upmarket French brand, Hermes
Image credits: beccaxbloom
Bloom’s most recent transaction was posted on September 13 and depicted the influencer surrounded by a sea of French designer brand Hermes’ tell-tale orange.
“I’ve got to stay hydrated for the amount of cardio I am about to do,” she says without a hint of irony—and then starts unpacking.
“This is their new color of the season, it’s in their signature cashmere,” she says of a pale cerulean sleeveless number that looks at least three sizes too big for her.
Image credits: beccaxbloom
The unwrapping continues, and she presents a string of garments to the camera, including a “white cashmere T-shirt,” a red and gold handbag, a reversible pink and white ski jacket, a blazer in the same color as the sleeveless one, a belt, and a coat.
But that was not all: “We’ve got another delivery coming in,” she said in the same tenor as someone expecting their daily milk drop off.
Netizens marvelled at the wealth disparity
Image credits: beccaxbloom
Netizens weighed in on the footage en masse, with one comparing Bloom’s delivery to their Shein order.
“The way she opens Hermes is the exact same as I open Shein,” they wrote, while another estimated that the results of Bloom’s shopping binge amounted to $200,000.
“I picked up some new sweatpants from Costco last week,” echoed another, highlighting the wealth disparity between her and her followers.
Another TikTok producer posted footage of her own, calling Bloom’s account boring
@beccaxbloom Massive Hermes Haul – ignore the tag coming out of my skirt I was too lazy to refilm :0 #hermeshaul#hermesbirkin#minikelly#birkin#luxuryfashion♬ original sound – Becca Bloom
The commentary from fans was observably pale in comparison to that of another influencer who took issue with Bloom’s apparently endless capacity to spend on exorbitantly priced luxuries.
“The only instance (that I am aware of) of her donating any money was through a paid partnership with a brand, and it wasn’t even her own money,” remarked an influencer with the handle,1ilyp00h, on October 2.
Image credits: beccaxbloom
“Does anyone else find Becca Bloom’s account … boring?” the missive continued in a white text overlay.
“Like there is nothing interesting about her life beyond extreme wealth, which she spends in the most predictable uninspired ways.”
The critic called out Becca Bloom for buying Van Cleef and Hermes every day
@beccaxbloom Hi! Get to know me <3 #fyp♬ original sound – Becca Bloom
“If I had that much money, I would build a water park or something, or maybe a hot pink museum or maybe fund the screen adaptation of my favorite book,” 1ilyp00h declared, instead of buying Hermes and Van Cleef every day.
The detractor took her criticism of Bloom even further when she claimed what Bloom was doing now was what she, 1ilyp00h, would have done with a wealth of money at the age of ten.
She went on to say that she has seen rich people with a lot less money do a lot more.
1ilyp00h has, in turn, faced criticism for the critique
Image credits: beccaxbloom
Netizens were overwhelmingly sceptical of the critique. “What’s up with the sudden Becca Bloom hate,” wrote one of her followers.
“Me when I am jealous,” remarked another.
One person took it upon themselves to break down Bloom’s right to brag in point form, claiming that firstly, she did not “owe anyone anything” and that she was entitled to spend her money as she saw fit.
The netizen further noted that wealth and disparity “did not start yesterday” and that 1ilyp00h would have wanted to spend it in a way that she saw fit if she were as affluent as Bloom.
Bloom racked up 4,7 million followers in less than a year
@beccaxbloom We got married 💌 (The etsy witches worked) #bride#wedding♬ original sound – Becca Bloom
Image credits: beccaxbloom
1ilyp00h’s response to Bloom’s has garnered 63,000 likes, while the big spender–feeding average netizens’ appetites and fantasies–attracted 725,000 likes.
It must be noted that the latter’s display of excess has been online since September 15, compared to which was posted on October 2.
Be that as it may, Bloom is said to have attracted 4.7 million followers since January 2025, when she posted her first TikTok.
While defending Becca Bloom, fans do not seem to connect with her at all
It is one thing to be wealthy, it is another to flaunt it and assume everyone is in your tax bracket.
It is one thing to be wealthy, it is another to flaunt it and assume everyone is in your tax bracket.
