The born-wealthy 25-year-old “RichToker”, Becca Bloom, documented herself unboxing a massive Hermes haul, drawing an immense amount of indignation from another influencer.

Bloom, whose real surname is Ma, hails from billionaire parents, tech and real estate mogul Simon Yiming Ma and Heidi Chou, and has made headlines for her simplistic boasting about her immense wealth.

She’s not a billionaire herself and is reportedly holding down a day job in finance. What position, exactly, remains unclear — but she certainly seems adept at spending.

The woman showed off a trove of garments from the upmarket French brand, Hermes

Billionaire influencer posing in a blue dress on a balcony with luxury Hermès shopping haul backdrop.

Bloom’s most recent transaction was posted on September 13 and depicted the influencer surrounded by a sea of French designer brand Hermes’ tell-tale orange.

“I’ve got to stay hydrated for the amount of cardio I am about to do,” she says without a hint of irony—and then starts unpacking.

“This is their new color of the season, it’s in their signature cashmere,” she says of a pale cerulean sleeveless number that looks at least three sizes too big for her.

Billionaire influencer posing on balcony with Eiffel Tower, sparking backlash after Hermès shopping haul in Paris.

The unwrapping continues, and she presents a string of garments to the camera, including a “white cashmere T-shirt,” a red and gold handbag, a reversible pink and white ski jacket, a blazer in the same color as the sleeveless one, a belt, and a coat.

But that was not all: “We’ve got another delivery coming in,” she said in the same tenor as someone expecting their daily milk drop off.

Netizens marvelled at the wealth disparity

Billionaire influencer in red dress holding Hermès shopping bag and box inside a luxurious, ornate interior setting.

Netizens weighed in on the footage en masse, with one comparing Bloom’s delivery to their Shein order.

“The way she opens Hermes is the exact same as I open Shein,” they wrote, while another estimated that the results of Bloom’s shopping binge amounted to $200,000.

“I picked up some new sweatpants from Costco last week,” echoed another, highlighting the wealth disparity between her and her followers.

Another TikTok producer posted footage of her own, calling Bloom’s account boring

The commentary from fans was observably pale in comparison to that of another influencer who took issue with Bloom’s apparently endless capacity to spend on exorbitantly priced luxuries.

“The only instance (that I am aware of) of her donating any money was through a paid partnership with a brand, and it wasn’t even her own money,” remarked an influencer with the handle,1ilyp00h, on October 2.

Billionaire influencer relaxing on a sailboat in a yellow bikini, sparking backlash after Hermès shopping haul.

“Does anyone else find Becca Bloom’s account … boring?” the missive continued in a white text overlay.

“Like there is nothing interesting about her life beyond extreme wealth, which she spends in the most predictable uninspired ways.”

The critic called out Becca Bloom for buying Van Cleef and Hermes every day

“If I had that much money, I would build a water park or something, or maybe a hot pink museum or maybe fund the screen adaptation of my favorite book,” 1ilyp00h declared, instead of buying Hermes and Van Cleef every day.

The detractor took her criticism of Bloom even further when she claimed what Bloom was doing now was what she, 1ilyp00h, would have done with a wealth of money at the age of ten.

She went on to say that she has seen rich people with a lot less money do a lot more.

1ilyp00h has, in turn, faced criticism for the critique

Billionaire influencer in a blue ruffled dress posing with a luxury handbag in an ornate room with murals and chandeliers.

Netizens were overwhelmingly sceptical of the critique. “What’s up with the sudden Becca Bloom hate,” wrote one of her followers.

“Me when I am jealous,” remarked another.

One person took it upon themselves to break down Bloom’s right to brag in point form, claiming that firstly, she did not “owe anyone anything” and that she was entitled to spend her money as she saw fit.

The netizen further noted that wealth and disparity “did not start yesterday” and that 1ilyp00h would have wanted to spend it in a way that she saw fit if she were as affluent as Bloom.

Bloom racked up 4,7 million followers in less than a year

Billionaire influencer in floral dress holding a Hermès handbag on terrace with ocean and mountain view.

1ilyp00h’s response to Bloom’s has garnered 63,000 likes, while the big spender–feeding average netizens’ appetites and fantasies–attracted 725,000 likes.

It must be noted that the latter’s display of excess has been online since September 15, compared to which was posted on October 2.



Be that as it may, Bloom is said to have attracted 4.7 million followers since January 2025, when she posted her first TikTok.

While defending Becca Bloom, fans do not seem to connect with her at all

Comment from social media user healwithannabel mentioning missing a blue jacket from Hermès, related to billionaire influencer backlash.

Comment by Spencer reacting to Hermès shopping haul controversy, sparking backlash over billionaire influencer's post.

Comment by Raleigh Cheesy saying they picked up new sweatpants from Costco last week, related to billionaire influencer backlash Hermès haul.

Comment by McKenzie on social media, discussing a belt, related to billionaire influencer backlash Hermès shopping haul.

Comment from user RORO discussing the appearance of belts, highlighting differing opinions on luxury fashion items.

Social media comment reading Slap the word broke on my face, reacting to billionaire influencer Hermès shopping haul backlash.

Comment from social media user named raven expressing desire for a billionaire influencer's Hermès shopping haul.

Comment on social media post saying I want to shop like you without looking at prices, amid billionaire influencer Hermès shopping haul backlash.

Social media comment saying i don’t even have 10 dollars for lunch sparking billionaire influencer backlash.

Comment from social media user staffy sarcastically questioning wealth while reacting to billionaire influencer’s Hermès shopping haul backlash.

Comment saying some people are living while others are just surviving, sparking backlash over billionaire influencer Hermès haul.

Social media comment saying this makes me feel broke, reacting to billionaire influencer Hermès shopping haul backlash.

Comment on social media expressing concern about $14 cheese amid a billionaire influencer's Hermès shopping haul backlash.

Comment from user Suleikha Ismail expressing disapproval amid billionaire influencer Hermès shopping haul backlash.

