BoredPanda

“Tell Me About An Obstacle That You Faced”: Life Coach Tells Job Seekers To “Just Lie” When Asked This Interview Question, Sparks Debate
Ieva Gailiūtė and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking. When the entire goal is to make yourself seem like a desirable candidate, you rehearse your answers and do your due diligence to take the edge off and to avoid surprises that might hurt your chances. You want to ensure you sound professional, so you cherry-pick your experiences to highlight your best side. And let’s face it, when you’re desperate to get the offer, you’re almost encouraged to twist the truth.

Of course, tweaking your resume and lying during the process to deceive your potential employer is usually frowned upon. But according to life coach and content creator Tashe’ Gray, it may be one of the smartest moves job seekers can make. Especially when answering one popular question that often comes up during the conversation.

In her video, which has attracted more than 1.3 million views, Grey shares rather unorthodox advice on how to seem fitter for the role at hand that immediately ignited a discussion on the platform. Scroll down to hear her reasoning, as well as the mixed reactions it received from viewers. Then be sure to share your thoughts and your own personal experiences in the comments below.

Life coach and content creator Tashe’ Gray has recently gone viral for advising job seekers to “professionally lie” when asked this question

Image credits: tashe_gray

Image credits: tashe_gray

You can watch the full video, which amassed over 1.3 million views, right here

@tashe_gray #corporate #lies #jobtips #jobinterviewtips #employee #baddie #MessFreeHero #GenshinTeleport #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ #viral ♬ original sound – Tashe’ Gray

In a follow-up clip, Gray provided a few examples — both real and completely made up — of how to respond to the question

Image credits: tashe_gray

Image credits: tashe_gray

Image credits: tashe_gray

@tashe_gray Replying to @Juliana Cheriza ♬ original sound – Tashe’ Gray

The woman’s reasoning sparked a debate on the platform, with some viewers agreeing with Gray and chiming in with their own experiences

And others said it’s best to stay honest as falsehoods can come back to bite employees in the back

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Details for behaviour-based questions don't matter, truth - lie - embellished - what the interviewer/recruiter need to know is - do you know the steps, and reason for these steps, to be able to handle the issue - that's it. If you can show that, you've answered the question.

0
0points
reply
POST
