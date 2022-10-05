“Tell Me About An Obstacle That You Faced”: Life Coach Tells Job Seekers To “Just Lie” When Asked This Interview Question, Sparks Debate
Job interviews can be nerve-wracking. When the entire goal is to make yourself seem like a desirable candidate, you rehearse your answers and do your due diligence to take the edge off and to avoid surprises that might hurt your chances. You want to ensure you sound professional, so you cherry-pick your experiences to highlight your best side. And let’s face it, when you’re desperate to get the offer, you’re almost encouraged to twist the truth.
Of course, tweaking your resume and lying during the process to deceive your potential employer is usually frowned upon. But according to life coach and content creator Tashe’ Gray, it may be one of the smartest moves job seekers can make. Especially when answering one popular question that often comes up during the conversation.
In her video, which has attracted more than 1.3 million views, Grey shares rather unorthodox advice on how to seem fitter for the role at hand that immediately ignited a discussion on the platform. Scroll down to hear her reasoning, as well as the mixed reactions it received from viewers. Then be sure to share your thoughts and your own personal experiences in the comments below.
Life coach and content creator Tashe’ Gray has recently gone viral for advising job seekers to “professionally lie” when asked this question
You can watch the full video, which amassed over 1.3 million views, right here
In a follow-up clip, Gray provided a few examples — both real and completely made up — of how to respond to the question
Details for behaviour-based questions don't matter, truth - lie - embellished - what the interviewer/recruiter need to know is - do you know the steps, and reason for these steps, to be able to handle the issue - that's it. If you can show that, you've answered the question.
