Salesperson Receives A Reprimand For Losing A Client After Assuming They Can’t Afford A Car

Most people can recall an incident from 2013 when Oprah Winfrey, one of the world’s wealthiest women, got told by a salesperson that a Tom Ford handbag was “too expensive” for her – which is a great example of a salesperson focusing on judging the customer’s buying capabilities instead of helping them according to their wishes. Such behavior comes down to crossing the line and treating a person based on assumptions that are none of the salesperson’s business. Naturally, this kind of treatment isn’t helping the business, in addition to being extremely disrespectful and showing poor manners. This Redditor shared a story of teaching one such salesperson some manners.

A couple was choosing between two different car models, but their choice was narrowed down in an unexpected way

Image credits: AutoTrade (not the actual photo)

They tested a Kia at their local dealership and went to test a Ford, which, to their surprise, they weren’t allowed

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

The couple told a salesman at Ford their budget, but he wished to know their salaries and other financial data

Image credits: kia (not the actual photo)

As the couple refused, asking to simply test drive the car, the man didn’t let them test it or even see inside one

Just recently one (un)lucky customer shared his story from some time ago with the “petty revenge” subreddit community, which is all about “small victories over those who’ve wronged you”. This man and his wife’s small victory started with their encounter with a salesman when trying to purchase a car.

Back in the day, the couple was choosing between two cars and after extended research, booked meetings with salesmen from both Kia and Ford dealerships. The meeting for the Kia Ceed went smoothly, so they happily trundled across to the Ford garage, as they still preferred the Ford Mondeo between the two.

The second meeting, however, brought some unpleasant surprises. The salesman for Ford, who seemed like he had been selling cars for years, made a snap decision about the young couple in front of him. “John” sat them down and asked about their budget, which they were happy to share. The salesman didn’t seem to accept their answer, though, and insisted that they told him their salaries as well as other financial data.

The couple naturally refused to share their private information and only asked to simply test-drive the car, which, to their surprise, the salesman wouldn’t allow, in addition to going as far as to not even let the clients see inside the car, as they were, according to him, “not serious buyers”.

The couple went straight back to the Kia dealership and purchased the car from them. They also made sure to send the picture of the Kia to the manager of the Ford branch! The response from the manager was quite rewarding, as the manager was devastated, because their margins were so tight at that point, while “John” got a reprimand for losing them money.

The couple went back to Kia and bought a car there, sending the pictures to the manager of the Ford branch

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

The manager was devastated as their margins were so tight, while their salesman received a reprimand

In his study, Customer-Oriented Selling, Charles H. Schwepker Jr. discusses effective and widely used customer-oriented selling practice, which was defined by Saxe and Weitz as “the degree to which salespeople are trying to help their customers make purchase decisions that will satisfy customer needs”. Scholars explained that such a customer-oriented approach seeks to increase long-term customer satisfaction and avoid behaviors that may lead to customer dissatisfaction.

Schwepker suggests that sales managers who wish to implement customer-oriented selling practice should put emphasis during training for salespeople not entirely on outcomes, but on how these outcomes are achieved. They are advised to make sure that their salespeople are aware of and understand the company’s code of sales ethics and ethical policies.

Managers themselves are encouraged to take the responsibility of building supportive relationships with salespeople that are based on trust, interaction, support, and rewards of various sorts. Schwepker suggests sales managers make use of their expertise to provide direction and guidance and to lead by mentoring rather than reprimanding.

