‘Full House’ Star Deletes Beach Pic After Getting Flooded With Comments About Her Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up once again about her complicated relationship with body image.

On September 6, the Full House alum explained on Instagram Stories why she removed a bathing suit photo that she had posted recently.

The 49-year-old actress told fans she chose to delete the picture due to a flood of unwanted remarks about her body.

Highlights Candace Cameron Bure stated that she deleted a recent bathing suit photo from Instagram due to body-shaming comments.

The Full House alum admitted she continues to struggle with body image pressures shaped in the ’80s and ’90s.

The actress has previously spoken about her past struggles with bulimia.

RELATED:

The disappearance of Bure’s bathing suit photo sparked conversations online

Image credits: candacecbure

The conversation began when a fan asked about the missing post on Bure’s Instagram profile.

She responded candidly, saying, “Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She paired her explanation with a new snapshot of herself in a yellow maxi dress, according toPeople magazine.

Image credits: candacecbure

Bure stressed that the photo was not intended to spark a discussion about her body. “It wasn’t about my bathing suit or my body,” she wrote.

“But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn’t worth it. I took it down.”

According toPage Six, this was not the first time that Bure decided to take the fight to body shamers who criticized her figure.

Image credits: candacecbure

Back in 2018, a critic decided to comment that she looked heavier than her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All that exercising, and you still look like you weigh more than your husband. Did you change your diet?” the troll wrote.

“If a 25-inch waist looks big to you… then you’re looking through an altered lens. Be well,” Bure clapped back at the body-shamer.

Bure has a long history of body image struggles

Image credits: candacecbure

ADVERTISEMENT

Bure has never hidden her difficult relationship with self-image and eatingdisorders.

In July, she toldFox News Digital that she continues to wrestle with troubling thoughts about achieving the so-called “perfect body.”

Bure stated that this mindset traces back to her formative years in the ’80s and ’90s.

Image credits: candacecbure

ADVERTISEMENT

“My daughter doesn’t have the same viewpoint of body image that I did growing up,” she said, adding that cultural pressures at the time left her “all messed up.”

She expressed concern over currentbeauty trends as well.

“It makes me sad to see everyone suddenly becoming skinny because I think it’s very triggering for a lot of people our age that grew up in the ’80s and ’90s.”

Image credits: candacecbure

“It was the ‘Kate Moss era’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what we have to be attractive.’”

Bure also opened up on her podcast about developingbulimia at 18. “I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia,” she said.

“I kind of lost my identity in a sense, and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone.”

Image credits: candacecbure

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She clarified that while she no longer engages in the behavior, the mental battle continues.

“The thoughts, whether I’m doing that or not, they never leave me. So I still need the tools to just say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that.’”

Bure’s parents encouraged healthy eating as a preventative measure

Bure explained that her parents encouraged healthy eating early on as apreventative measure, fearing Hollywood pressures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

“I’m on TV … My parents never wanted a producer to come up to me and say, like, ‘We need your child to lose weight,’ so let’s do everything preventative,” she said.

These measures, however, appeared to have adversely affected Bure’s relationship with food.

In her podcast, Bure stated that she had attempted “every single diet plan since (she) was 12 years old,” including Nutrisystem, Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig.

Image credits: candacecbure

ADVERTISEMENT

She also described having “very vivid memories” from her 5th and 6th grade years when she felt “so bad” about her body.

A good number of netizens, including some who do not share her conservative and religious views, shared words of support for Bure following her decision to delete her Instagram snap.

“Body shame what? She looks great and healthy. Nothing to shame here,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: candacecbure

“I think she looks great, too! Saw the bathing suit pic, thought she looked great there too!” wrote another.

“Listen, I disagree with her on a lot of stuff. However, body shaming should NEVER be tolerated,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Bure’s decision to delete her swimsuit photo and her body issues on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT