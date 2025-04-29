30 Celebs Who Can’t Be Described As Self-Made
A famous family or a fortune waiting in the bank doesn’t guarantee success. But it does open a lot of doors most people never get close to.
That’s why it feels so out of touch when some celebrities insist they’re self-made, even though their last names practically opened Hollywood’s gates. No one’s saying they didn’t hustle, just that they weren’t exactly starting from scratch.
These are the ones the internet had a few questions for. Mainly, about who really built their empires.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis entered the entertainment industry with significant advantages as the daughter of established actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. While acknowledging her privileged background, she has built her own extensive and acclaimed acting career over several decades. Curtis has achieved considerable success and recognition, including winning an Academy Award.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner was controversially labeled the "youngest self-made billionaire" by Forbes in 2019, a title later rescinded. Critics argued that her success with Kylie Cosmetics heavily relied on her pre-existing fame from her family's reality show and massive social media following, rather than being built entirely independently. While she funded the company herself, the capital originated from opportunities related to her established public profile.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber has stated she wants her success to be independent of her famous Baldwin family name. However, critics often point out that belonging to such a prominent entertainment family likely provided her with significant advantages, particularly in launching her modeling career. Referring to the industry as her "family business" highlights the inherent connections she possesses.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore belongs to a prominent acting dynasty with roots dating back to the 19th century, essentially making her Hollywood royalty from birth. Adding to her connections, famed director Steven Spielberg is her godfather. Despite this privileged start in the entertainment industry, Barrymore has been open about facing challenges and is often perceived as relatable.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus began her career with advantages due to her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, which included her role on the Disney Channel. While acknowledging her start involved nepotism, many view her subsequent achievements as having established her own distinct and significant superstardom. She has arguably become even more famous than her father, moving beyond her initial connections.
I think country star is a bit strong. For most people outside the US, he was known only for 'Achy Breaky Heart'. Hardly 'star' material.
Maggie And Jake Gyllenhaal
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal are siblings whose parents work in the film industry as a screenwriter and director, respectively. Growing up in this environment provided them with inherent exposure and connections within Hollywood from a young age. While both have gone on to build successful and acclaimed acting careers based on their talent, their family background is an undeniable stepping stone to success.
Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr. had early exposure to the entertainment industry through his family connections, as his father was an avant-garde filmmaker and his uncle wrote for Saturday Night Live. While his current success is widely acknowledged, these relationships are often seen as having provided him with initial access and advantages in Hollywood.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has defended her family as "self-made," despite coming from a privileged background with a famous lawyer father and significant connections. While she told Refinery29 they didn't depend on their parents financially, critics note that their inherited wealth and network provided crucial advantages.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton has described herself as "self-made," despite being heir to the Hilton hotel fortune. She justified this claim in an interview with Refinery29, stating, "I work harder and travel more than any CEO I'm friends with." While acknowledging her success in building her own brand, critics often point out that her family name and wealth provided significant initial advantages.
She owes all of her fame to her name. Nothing else. She's not even entertaining to watch.
Bella And Gigi Hadid
Bella and Gigi Hadid, daughters of former model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, have achieved significant success as models. Their privileged upbringing and their mother's established presence and connections within the fashion industry are often highlighted as providing them substantial advantages early in their careers. While undeniably successful now, their entry into the modeling world was facilitated by this background.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham, son of Victoria and David Beckham, has pursued a career as a chef, primarily showcasing basic recipes online. Critics often point to his lack of professional culinary training and suggest his opportunities stem significantly from his famous family background and marriage into a wealthy family. His advice to "just follow your passion" is frequently contrasted with the substantial privileges afforded by his upbringing and connections.
It was him who wanted to be a professional photographer a few years ago if I recall
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, has acknowledged her "undeniable privilege" while also stating she is "not like other nepo babies" in an interview with The Cut. While she mentioned paying her own college tuition, critics noted this money came from a clothing line she co-launched with Madonna at age thirteen.
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp, whose parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, spoke to Vogue Australia about needing to "work twice as hard" and roles not just "landing on my doorstep." Observers often note that her prominent family background and early film roles involving her father provided significant initial opportunities and connections within the entertainment industry.
Ava Phillipe
Ava Phillippe, daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has begun working in the fashion industry, collaborating with major brands. Her resemblance to her famous mother and her parents' established Hollywood careers are often noted as significant factors providing her with visibility and opportunities.
Sofia Richie - Grainge
Sofia Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie, leveraged significant family connections when beginning her modeling career. While recently gaining attention for her personal style and marriage to music executive Elliot Grainge, her path is often viewed through the lens of her famous lineage.
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller, son of comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, grew up with significant exposure to the entertainment industry due to his parents' careers. He has commented on nepotism, suggesting Hollywood operates as a meritocracy and that everyone "has their path," statements that drew attention given his own background.
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor's parents are well-established figures in British television; her mother is a long-time soap opera star and her father is a screenwriter. Dynevor began acting as a child, gaining experience before her notable role in Bridgerton.
Riley Keough
Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has established herself as a successful actress, including the leading role in Daisy Jones and the Six. While her acting talent is acknowledged, her heritage as music royalty through the Presley family name is a legacy that money can't buy.
Lily Collins
Actress Lily Collins, recognized for roles like Emily in Paris, has forged her own way in Hollywood. She is also the daughter of renowned musician Phil Collins, a connection granting her significant name recognition.
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, a lineage often associated with her distinct public persona and perceived confidence. Unlike some with famous parents, Kravitz openly acknowledges her well-known family background.