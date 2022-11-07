Olympic Athlete Shares How She Refused To Switch Plane Seats With An Entitled Couple, Sparks A Conversation Online

Even if you fly with the cheapest airlines and they have really cramped seats with no room for your legs, some seats are better than others. Many people consider themselves lucky if they get a window seat as you can observe the clouds and look down at Earth from a bird’s view. If you need to get up a lot, you may prefer the aisle seat and nobody really likes the middle seat.

To get their preferred seat, some people pay extra money and when someone wants to switch because they got separated from their family or friend, it is very annoying. Sure, it doesn’t hurt to ask, because they might not mind, but if they do, showing your dissatisfaction is quite rude.

This woman from Canada went on TikTok to vent about a similar situation she got into and just genuinely didn’t understand why people expect you to agree to switch seats and their request more often sounds like a demand.

The author of the TikTok video is Cynthia Appiah, a 32-year-old Olympian Athlete who debuted in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics where she represented Canada in the Bobsleigh category. Her team is based in Calgary and the woman herself is from Toronto, so she often takes flights between these cities.

Seeing that there are a lot of discussions happening on TikTok regarding seat switching in airplanes, the athlete decided to share an incident that she experienced a couple of years ago.

For that flight, Cynthia bought a seat in the Premium Economy class, which offers a bit more space and may come with more free baggage or a prioritized check-in. That means it is more expensive, and if you choose a specific seat, you pay extra.

Because the athlete likes to get up from time to time and hates being an inconvenience when she goes to the washroom, she pays the extra fee to always take the aisle seat. This time wasn’t an exception.

While approaching her seat, Cynthia realized someone was sitting there, so after checking if that was really her seat, she informed the woman sitting in it. Turns out, the woman wanted to sit with her boyfriend so she offered to switch seats.

Although the woman’s seat was Premium Economy as well, it was a window seat, so Cynthia refused. There wasn’t a big fight there and a flight attendant’s intervention wasn’t necessary, but the woman was clearly disappointed this didn’t work out.

The point the athlete wanted to make was that if you want a specific seat, you have to book it in advance and not hope that someone will allow you to switch them. If you don’t want to pay for having the right to pick a seat, then deal with the consequences of being put in a random seat and separated from your traveling companions.

People in the comments completely agreed that if you are relying on someone’s kindness to switch seats on a plane, then you should be prepared to hear a negative answer, because that someone is supposed to sit there even if they didn’t pay extra for it.

There are no rules or laws against switching seats on the plane and you are entitled to the seat that is written on your boarding pass, so even if the person who asked you to switch might think that you are being rude by refusing to go somewhere else, you don’t owe them this favor. As it is a favor, whether they want to sit next to their traveling companion or if they want a better seat.

Mel Magazine also acknowledges it: “A person asked to switch seats often feels obligated to say yes for fear of being rude, even when it means a more unpleasant flying experience,” even if they would never request such a thing because they perceive the person asking as rude.

It is especially hard to say no if it’s a parent wanting to sit with their child or a couple wanting to travel sitting next to each other. Also, if you do say no, it creates confrontation and you never know how badly the person wants that seat.

Here on Bored Panda we have covered several such stories when a passenger refused to switch seats and the person asking created a scene. If you click on the links here and here, it will take you to a couple of such articles.

If you do want to ask someone to switch seats, a Delta flight attendant for 28, Leigh Masterson, who spoke to Mel Magazine, said that it’s fine if you switch a seat that has the same ‘value.’ For example, if you switch a window seat for a window seat. The flight attendant also suggests being polite regardless of whether you are the person requesting a switch or the person to whom this request is addressed.

In which circumstances would you switch seats with someone? Would you ever ask for such a favor yourself? How do you feel about people taking your seat and only then asking if it’s alright to switch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

