Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

It can be devastating to learn that your workplace is trying to pull the wool over your eyes. When you’re promised one thing and you get something entirely different, this can lead to a lot of friction between the employees and management.

TikTok user @baldhead_nay went viral on the video-sharing platform after spilling the tea about how she started working at Burger King because they advertised a wage of $16 per hour. However, it was only after she started working that she learned that she only gets $13.25 per hour. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to @baldhead_nay via TikTok, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

The TikToker’s video was viewed 709.2k times and counting at the time of writing, as the topic resonated with many internet users. The video also got 115k likes and over 1.9k comments.

However, despite the lower wage, @baldhead_nay seems to be ambitious and in good spirits. She said in the video that she knows that this situation won’t last forever and that she has faith both in herself and in God.

According to the data collected by Indeed, the average salary for a Burger King ‘team member’ is $13.66 per hour in the United States.

Meanwhile, managers make $14.74 per hour, shift leaders get paid $15.38 per hour, assistant managers are compensated $17.03 per hour, and general managers make $19.86 per hour.

Moreover, on average, cooks get $13.15 per hour while restaurant staff earn $14.05 per hour. Indeed claims that, based on the feedback received from current and former workers, only 33% of Burger King employees are satisfied with their salaries.

Indeed’s Work Happiness survey, which is based on 24,521 Burger King employees, showed that merely 28% strongly agreed or agreed that they are being paid a fair wage. In the meantime, out of 11,271 respondents, 52% noted that they didn’t get overtime pay.

Unfortunately, a majority of current and former workers also said that they never got a raise at work. On top of that, only 15% of employees agreed that it was easy to take paid time off.

Before starting any job, it’s essential to clear up any murkiness. Before you sign anything, read the contract in full and talk to your hiring manager if you have any questions.

If something—anything!—gets your alarm bells ringing, ask for a bit of time to think things over. During that time, you can talk to your family and friends if you need a second opinion. If you happen to know anyone who works in the fast-food or food service industries, they can give you some pointers on what to watch out for.

It’s also important to clear up any miscommunications as soon as possible. If the job salary was advertised higher, but management sneaks in a lower wage without you even realizing it, it’s important to bring the issue up with your team leader.

If that doesn’t work, talk to your manager, your manager’s manager, or HR. It’s also possible to get free legal advice when dealing with cases where there’s a (possible) lack of transparency. There are also organizations and unions out there that help protect workers’ rights.

Something that helps in these talks with your superiors is keeping a paper or digital trail of all the things that you were promised during the hiring process. Emails, messages, photos of adverts, etc. All of these are proof that you’re being underpaid.

