Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok
30points
Work & Money

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Jonas Grinevičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

It can be devastating to learn that your workplace is trying to pull the wool over your eyes. When you’re promised one thing and you get something entirely different, this can lead to a lot of friction between the employees and management.

TikTok user @baldhead_nay went viral on the video-sharing platform after spilling the tea about how she started working at Burger King because they advertised a wage of $16 per hour. However, it was only after she started working that she learned that she only gets $13.25 per hour. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to @baldhead_nay via TikTok, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

One new Burger King employee recently went viral on TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Image credits: JeepersMedia

In her video, she shared how her salary is smaller than what was advertised at first

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Image credits: baldhead_nay

Hundreds of thousands of people watched the fast food restaurant worker’s clip

Image credits: baldhead_nay

Image credits: baldhead_nay

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Image credits: baldhead_nay

I’m going through a hardship right now – if you can’t already tell, look where I’m at!

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Image credits: baldhead_nay

But I do not care, simply because I know it’s not going to last forever – I got faith in myself and God.

You know how at the beginning of the year TikTok had a little edit like, “what’s 2023 going to be for you?” Mine said “a millionaire”. Sounds like I’m having a Tiffany Haddish moment. Just wait and watch.

You can watch the viral video in full right over here

@baldhead_nay Man 🍔😂😂 #fyp #foryou #burgerking #bk #funnyvideos ♬ original sound – nay bad ass. 🙄

The TikToker’s video was viewed 709.2k times and counting at the time of writing, as the topic resonated with many internet users. The video also got 115k likes and over 1.9k comments.

However, despite the lower wage, @baldhead_nay seems to be ambitious and in good spirits. She said in the video that she knows that this situation won’t last forever and that she has faith both in herself and in God.

According to the data collected by Indeed, the average salary for a Burger King ‘team member’ is $13.66 per hour in the United States.

Meanwhile, managers make $14.74 per hour, shift leaders get paid $15.38 per hour, assistant managers are compensated $17.03 per hour, and general managers make $19.86 per hour.

Moreover, on average, cooks get $13.15 per hour while restaurant staff earn $14.05 per hour. Indeed claims that, based on the feedback received from current and former workers, only 33% of Burger King employees are satisfied with their salaries.

Indeed’s Work Happiness survey, which is based on 24,521 Burger King employees, showed that merely 28% strongly agreed or agreed that they are being paid a fair wage. In the meantime, out of 11,271 respondents, 52% noted that they didn’t get overtime pay.

Unfortunately, a majority of current and former workers also said that they never got a raise at work. On top of that, only 15% of employees agreed that it was easy to take paid time off.

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Image credits: double_az1234

Before starting any job, it’s essential to clear up any murkiness. Before you sign anything, read the contract in full and talk to your hiring manager if you have any questions.

If something—anything!—gets your alarm bells ringing, ask for a bit of time to think things over. During that time, you can talk to your family and friends if you need a second opinion. If you happen to know anyone who works in the fast-food or food service industries, they can give you some pointers on what to watch out for.

It’s also important to clear up any miscommunications as soon as possible. If the job salary was advertised higher, but management sneaks in a lower wage without you even realizing it, it’s important to bring the issue up with your team leader.

If that doesn’t work, talk to your manager, your manager’s manager, or HR. It’s also possible to get free legal advice when dealing with cases where there’s a (possible) lack of transparency. There are also organizations and unions out there that help protect workers’ rights.

Something that helps in these talks with your superiors is keeping a paper or digital trail of all the things that you were promised during the hiring process. Emails, messages, photos of adverts, etc. All of these are proof that you’re being underpaid.

Image credits: restaurantguru

Here’s how some TikTok users reacted. Many of them even shared their salaries

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

A few internet users discussed how the fast food restaurant could have gotten away with their ad

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Fast Food Worker Finds Out That Her Hourly Wage Is Less Than Advertised, Goes Viral On TikTok

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda