Bulldog Loves To Stick His Head Through The Fence, So His Owners Paint A Costume To Make Him The King Of The Stree

Bogart is a beautiful and curious pup who loves to engage in people-watching.

One of his favorite pastimes is watching people walk past his yard, so you can imagine his distress when his family built a new fence around the yard which was too tall for him to peek over.

But luckily, he had a loving family that wasn’t going to let him be unhappy.

The new, taller fence was put in place because of Bogart’s brother, who used to skip over the old fence

Now, they didn’t have to worry about him running out into the street, but they did have to do something about poor Bogart who’d just lost his favourite hobby.

So, Bogart’s pet-mom decided that two holes would be carved into the fence – one for Bogart and one for his brother

That way, the curious pups could continue keeping an eye on the neighbourhood while still staying safe and sound.

The holes were a success but missed a little flair. So Bogart’s owner commissioned her daughter to paint the fence around the holes like the photo stand-ins you usually find at carnivals

The daughter painted one jester design and one royal design and the results were hilarious.

Every time Bogart or his brother peeks through the holes, the pedestrians on the other side get a good laugh.

Bogart favors the hole with the royal crown, and we’re sure he feels like a king watching over his little one-street-kingdom.