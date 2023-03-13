Angular, geometric shapes, hard edges, and monolithic constructions. You are either in a Lego set or looking at an example of brutalist architecture. It’s a devise style, with some seeing it as the pinnacle of function over form, while others just think of endless, soulless commie blocks, with rotting, exposed concrete.

To convert those with less positive impressions of brutalism and showcase the best of this design, the Instagram account brutbuilds gathers some of the best examples. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment on the designs that surprised you. If you want to see some other examples of brutalist design, Bored Panda has you covered, so check out our other article here

#1

High Altitude Meteorological Observatory. . . Border Poland / Czech Republic

High Altitude Meteorological Observatory. . . Border Poland / Czech Republic

brutbuilds Report

#2

Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa

Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa

brutbuilds Report

#3

Les Etoiles

Les Etoiles

brutbuilds Report

Brutalism owes its popularity to Swedish architects and designers Bengt Edman and Lennart Holm. They created a house with exposed beams, exposed bricks, and hard angles. Another Swedish architect, Hans Asplund described it vividly in an article in the 1960s, which garnered a lot of attention. From there, it spread to Britain, the United States, France, and even India. In French, the style is sometimes referred to as 'béton-brut,' or ‘raw concrete.’

Careful readers may have noticed that brutalist design and architecture are used here somewhat interchangeably. While the most notable examples are buildings, often made of exposed brick and concrete, brutalism can also be seen as a general philosophy. The goal is function, first and foremost, and with that comes what some designers would describe as honesty. 
#4

Amphitheater Museum

Amphitheater Museum

brutbuilds Report

#5

Edificio Fiesp, São Paulo, Brazil

Edificio Fiesp, São Paulo, Brazil

brutbuilds Report

#6

Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, 1985, Russia

Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, 1985, Russia

brutbuilds Report

Everything should look like what it’s intended to be. A residential building doesn’t need to be adorned with all sorts of decorations to make it look more like a palace or cathedral. Similarly, the method of construction is also clearly visible. Concrete walls, exposed brick, and beams. There is nothing hiding the functional parts of the construction. To take this a step further, glass is often used in large amounts to give those on the inside and outside the freedom to see. The style might seem ugly at times, though architects would argue that this is to avoid feelings of nostalgia, which, they believed, are worse.  
#7

Nakagin Capsule Tower . . Tokyo. . 1972

Nakagin Capsule Tower . . Tokyo. . 1972

brutbuilds Report

#8

Round House

Round House

brutbuilds Report

#9

Control Room

Control Room

brutbuilds Report

Often, the inner workings of a building are revealed. Pipes and conduits are on display and water tanks might be made visible to onlookers. This is in keeping with the theme of honesty. After all, most buildings and humans need running water and electricity to be functional, so why hide this obvious feature of existence? A lot of thought was given to interior space, at the visible cost of exterior decoration. The building's function is to house those inside it, not be a street decoration for onlookers.
#10

Hyatt Regency, San Francisco

Hyatt Regency, San Francisco

brutbuilds Report

#11

Brutal Man

Brutal Man

brutbuilds Report

#12

Japan Brutalism

Japan Brutalism

brutbuilds Report

While these lofty ideals seem good in theory, often they break down, quite literally, in practice. Concrete has a tendency to chip and rot, leaving a number of residential buildings looking like abandoned bunkers from the second world war. The public is also often hostile to the style, as the Economist found in Britain. Often enough, when there is a campaign to demolish a building, the unit selected will be brutalist in style. People hate how the facade gets damp and overrun with moss and lichen. Steel beams suffer from rust and the style’s emphasis on uniformity makes alienates its residents.
#13

Damsel In Distress. . . Wroclaw, Manhattan

Damsel In Distress. . . Wroclaw, Manhattan

brutbuilds Report

#14

1980 Trevior Fiore Citroen Karin

1980 Trevior Fiore Citroen Karin

brutbuilds Report

#15

Brutal Shore

Brutal Shore

brutbuilds Report

Their appearance also strikes many as heartless and monolithic. While they are functional by principle, sometimes humans feel isolated and restricted by uniformity. The choice of materials also leads to a lot of urban decay, necessitating constant preservation efforts. So some wonder if something can truly be called functional if it needs more upkeep than some 19th and 20th-century constructions. 
#16

Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, Oscar Niemeyer, 1996

Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, Oscar Niemeyer, 1996

brutbuilds Report

#17

Niterói Contemporary Art Museum

Niterói Contemporary Art Museum

brutbuilds Report

#18

Orange County Government Center . . . Goshen, NY

Orange County Government Center . . . Goshen, NY

brutbuilds Report

#19

Disney Contemporary Hotel

Disney Contemporary Hotel

brutbuilds Report

#20

The Iron Fountain . . . Polytechnic University Of Gyumri

The Iron Fountain . . . Polytechnic University Of Gyumri

brutbuilds Report

#21

1970 Lancia Stratos Zero Concept

1970 Lancia Stratos Zero Concept

brutbuilds Report

#22

Mercedes Benz . . . Coruña, Spain

Mercedes Benz . . . Coruña, Spain

brutbuilds Report

#23

London Aquatics Centre . . . 2014

London Aquatics Centre . . . 2014

brutbuilds Report

#24

Mid Century Home

Mid Century Home

brutbuilds Report

#25

World Waterpark. . . Edmonton, Alberta. . Canada

World Waterpark. . . Edmonton, Alberta. . Canada

brutbuilds Report

#26

Kyoto Conference Center

Kyoto Conference Center

brutbuilds Report

#27

Mcbrutal Please

Mcbrutal Please

brutbuilds Report

#28

Breuninger Department Store

Breuninger Department Store

brutbuilds Report

#29

Renaissance Center

Renaissance Center

brutbuilds Report

#30

Esqueleto Hotel. . . 1950s

Esqueleto Hotel. . . 1950s

brutbuilds Report

#31

Hotel Panorama

Hotel Panorama

brutbuilds Report

#32

Cbr Cement Company, Headquarters In Brussels

Cbr Cement Company, Headquarters In Brussels

brutbuilds Report

#33

Bus Stop. . . Taraz, Kazakhstan

Bus Stop. . . Taraz, Kazakhstan

brutbuilds Report

#34

Avala TV Tower, Yugoslavia

Avala TV Tower, Yugoslavia

brutbuilds Report

#35

Yellow | Brutal

Yellow | Brutal

brutbuilds Report

#36

Concrete Discs, Netherlands

Concrete Discs, Netherlands

brutbuilds Report

#37

Concrete Acoustic Sound Mirrors . . . 1920s

Concrete Acoustic Sound Mirrors . . . 1920s

brutbuilds Report

#38

Lada 4x4. . . Residential Towers . . Yerevan, Armenia

Lada 4x4. . . Residential Towers . . Yerevan, Armenia

brutbuilds Report

#39

Constantin Brodzki 1970

Constantin Brodzki 1970

brutbuilds Report

#40

Interior Of Barbican Foyer. . . 1981

Interior Of Barbican Foyer. . . 1981

brutbuilds Report

#41

Fab-Union Space

Fab-Union Space

brutbuilds Report

#42

Rusted Brutalism

Rusted Brutalism

brutbuilds Report

#43

Bbc Headquarters In Glasgow

Bbc Headquarters In Glasgow

brutbuilds Report

#44

Restoration

Restoration

brutbuilds Report

#45

José Martí Fountain. . . Cuba

José Martí Fountain. . . Cuba

brutbuilds Report

#46

Communist Headquarters In Paris

Communist Headquarters In Paris

brutbuilds Report

#47

Sc Johnson Headquarters

Sc Johnson Headquarters

brutbuilds Report

#48

Brutal Office

Brutal Office

brutbuilds Report

#49

UFO In Bulgaria

UFO In Bulgaria

brutbuilds Report

#50

Lugdunum Museum

Lugdunum Museum

brutbuilds Report

#51

New Sherp Just Landed In The States

New Sherp Just Landed In The States

brutbuilds Report

#52

Neelam Theatre

Neelam Theatre

brutbuilds Report

#53

Geisel Library. . University Of California

Geisel Library. . University Of California

brutbuilds Report

#54

Druzhba Sanatorium . . . Crimea. . 1985

Druzhba Sanatorium . . . Crimea. . 1985

brutbuilds Report

#55

Chiesa Di San Giovanni Battista

Chiesa Di San Giovanni Battista

brutbuilds Report

#56

Brutal Slide

Brutal Slide

brutbuilds Report

#57

Cold Comforts. . . Antarctic Research Base

Cold Comforts. . . Antarctic Research Base

brutbuilds Report

#58

Model M400 Helicoid Spiral Staircase

Model M400 Helicoid Spiral Staircase

brutbuilds Report

#59

Bolwoningen, S-Hertogenbosch. . . Netherlands

Bolwoningen, S-Hertogenbosch. . . Netherlands

brutbuilds Report

#60

Royal National Theatre . . . London

Royal National Theatre . . . London

brutbuilds Report

#61

House In Kikuzaka

House In Kikuzaka

brutbuilds Report

#62

Paul Rudolph’s Lower Manhattan Expressway. . . 1967

Paul Rudolph's Lower Manhattan Expressway. . . 1967

brutbuilds Report

#63

The National Library. . . Minsk, Belarus

The National Library. . . Minsk, Belarus

brutbuilds Report

#64

Žižkov Television Tower, Prague, Czech Republic

Žižkov Television Tower, Prague, Czech Republic

brutbuilds Report

#65

Communist Headquarters Paris

Communist Headquarters Paris

brutbuilds Report

#66

Brutal UFO Landed

Brutal UFO Landed

brutbuilds Report

#67

Disney’s Contemporary Resort. . . Orlando. . USA

Disney's Contemporary Resort. . . Orlando. . USA

brutbuilds Report

#68

Monument Of The Fallen Soldiers. . Serbia

Monument Of The Fallen Soldiers. . Serbia

brutbuilds Report

#69

Salgótarján . . . Hungary

Salgótarján . . . Hungary

brutbuilds Report