Chilling Plane Crash Simulation Reveals What Not To Do In An Emergency
Passenger in plane crash simulation assuming emergency brace position inside airplane cabin.
Lifestyle, Travel

Chilling Plane Crash Simulation Reveals What Not To Do In An Emergency

Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
A viral safety simulation has left millions unsettled after showing what happens when passengers adopt the wrong posture during a plane crash

The short PSA demonstrated in brutal detail what might happen to passengers who curl up into a ball during a crash, as well as those who adopt the proper brace position advised by airlines.

Highlights
  • A viral safety video has shocked viewers by showing how the wrong brace position can lead to devastating injuries in a plane crash.
  • Aviation experts have confirmed that leaning forward with your head covered reduces the risk of spinal and head trauma.
  • Despite myths about “lucky seats,” experts have stressed that bracing correctly and being aware matter far more.

The clip has already been viewed over 43 million times on YouTube alone.

    The viral simulation shocked millions online

    Commercial airplane flying low over dark storm clouds during a chilling plane crash simulation emergency scenario.

    Image credits: jimbophotoart/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    As could be seen in the video PSA, which was posted by content creator Zack D, curling into a ball actually leaves travelers vulnerable to several serious injuries, while adopting the proper brace position significantly improves survival odds.

    To demonstrate, the content creator showed animated passengers experiencing two very different outcomes, according to theNew York Post.

    Image credits: zackdfilms

    One passenger leaned forward in the proper brace position, covering his head as bags tumbled from overhead bins. The luggage hit the passenger and he emerged shaken, but he was otherwise unharmed. 

    The other passenger curled tightly into a ball and was flung into the cabin ceiling during the impact, before slamming back down and suffering a broken spine.

    Passenger in plane crash simulation, sitting curled up in seat, demonstrating what not to do in an emergency situation.

    Image credits: zackdfilms

    Viewers were stunned by the stark contrast. One commenter wrote, “Bro showed no mercy to the guy at the end.” Another added, “Bro was a f**king ragdoll at the end.” 

    While some doubted the realism of the sequence, the underlying message rang clear. Posture in those critical seconds matters in the event of a plane crash.

    Passenger in a chilling plane crash simulation demonstrating unsafe behavior in an emergency situation inside an aircraft cabin.

    Image credits: zackdfilms

    Zack D, who shares viral videos about a variety of topics with his 23 million YouTube subscribers, emphasized that the brace position minimizes injuries to the head, neck, and spine, areas that are most vulnerable in a violent impact.

    Aviation experts have confirmed that the brace position works

    Theunsettling clip prompted discussion among aviation specialists, who largely backed up its message.

    Passenger demonstrating the brace position during a chilling plane crash simulation to show what not to do in an emergency.

    Image credits: zackdfilms

    Nick Eades, a retired British Airways captain considered to be one of the most experienced Boeing 747 pilots, explained that the posture is designed to reduce whiplash and protect vital organs during sudden deceleration. 

    “You’re just trying to get the body into a position that’s going to suffer the least damage,” he toldLADbible, adding that the position prevents passengers from “breaking their necks in a big impact.”

    Man crouching in airplane seat during chilling plane crash simulation highlighting head injury risks in emergencies.

    Image credits: zackdfilms

    “It’s like whiplash. You’re trying to avoid that sudden movement of the head, which can result in serious injury, if not de*th,” the retired pilot added.

    Former pilot and aviationsafety expert Dan Bubb, PhD, reassured travelers that they will not be left guessing in a real emergency. 

    Passenger in plane crash simulation crouching with highlighted skeleton, demonstrating what not to do in an emergency survival situation.

    Image credits: zackdfilms

    While detailed brace instructions are often omitted from standard safety demonstrations to avoid alarming passengers, they are printed on safety cards and will be verbally reinforced by the crew if needed.

    “Should an emergency occur where passengers will need to brace for impact, the flight attendants will be very clear in giving instructions on what to do and how to do it,” Bubb said.

    Comment on a post discussing a chilling plane crash simulation that reveals what not to do in an emergency.

    Experts emphasized that survival factors matter during plane crashes too

    Other experts have stressed that posture is only one part of thesurvival equation.

    Text excerpt from a chilling plane crash simulation explaining the importance of body position in an emergency.

    Aviation safety specialist Christine Negroni stated that even the clothes passengers wear during flights could be a factor in survival. 

    She noted that wearing loose clothing over leggings, which can melt in fires or restrict circulation after an accident, could make a difference.

    Pilot in a plane crash simulation demonstrating emergency actions passengers should avoid during an in-flight crisis situation.

    Image credits: Mentour Pilot

    Experts have also cautioned that there is no magic “safest seat” in an aircraft.

    While rear seats sometimes offer better chances in nose-first impacts, no single spot guarantees survival. 

    There are plenty of variables that come into play during plane crashes, after all, such as how quickly fire spreads, or the proximity of passengers from an emergency exit.

    Passengers seated inside a plane cabin during a chilling plane crash simulation highlighting emergency safety measures.

    Image credits: tonefotografia/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    This proximity actually became the unexpected basis of a slight superstition earlier this year.

    Over the summer, one passenger seated in 11A made headlines after being the sole survivor of an Air Indiacrash

    The passenger’s survival inseat 11A resulted in the demand for the “lucky” seat to skyrocket.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Zack D. Films (@zackdfilms)

    Specialists, however, quickly explained that the passenger’s seat just happened to be close to an emergency exit.

    Ultimately, experts stress preparedness over superstition: knowing the brace position, counting rows to the nearest exit, and staying calm are the best defenses in a worst-case scenario.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the disturbing but useful air safety PSA on social media

    Comment by Alvin Tatel expressing disbelief about plane explosion in a chilling plane crash simulation emergency discussion.

    Comment by Paula Cruickshank discussing instant death versus painful death in the context of a chilling plane crash simulation.

    Comment by Gemma Louise Kenyon explaining impact and identification by teeth in chilling plane crash simulation emergency discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning that sitting at the front in a chilling plane crash simulation is dangerous.

    Comment from Ravenna Degenaro about passengers’ seating during a chilling plane crash simulation revealing emergency mistakes.

    Comment by Michelle Davies discussing how tight planes are now, suggesting no chance of that position, related to plane crash simulation.

    User’s text message about airplane safety tips in a flight crew emergency, related to plane crash simulation.

    Comment highlighting challenges of plane crash simulation, focusing on emergency brace position space in economy seating.

    Comment by Robert Hancox stating Mythbusters proved the chilling plane crash simulation saves lives and reduces injury.

    User comment about limited space on a plane, questioning why all flights don’t allow more room for safety in emergencies.

    Comment by Lee Marsh in a social media post discussing challenges faced during a plane crash simulation emergency.

    Comment by Scott Prothero discussing identifying crash victims from dental records in a chilling plane crash simulation.

    Comment by Steve Walton as top fan questioning legroom in economy class with 38 reactions, including likes and laughter emojis

    Simulation of a plane crash emergency demonstrating key mistakes to avoid during an aviation emergency situation.

    Social media comment discussing a plane crash simulation and survival chances during a high-speed fall from extreme altitude.

    Trish Sheffield commenting on difficulties of flying economy at almost 6 feet tall, related to plane crash simulation safety.

    Comment by Russ Cook questioning airline safety vest instructions amid chilling plane crash simulation revealing emergency mistakes.

    User comment discussing the chilling plane crash simulation and what not to do in an emergency for safety awareness.

    Comment by Stephanie Gray expressing reluctance to fly, related to chilling plane crash simulation safety insights.

    Comment by Larsen Henning discussing lack of space to brace during a chilling plane crash simulation emergency.

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interestingly enough, neither of them appeared to be wearing seatbelts...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought that too. It wouldn't have been possible to fall out of your seat to that degree if the seatbelt had been around their waist holding them in place.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Japan we did USAF space available to travel around East Asia. My personal favorite was sitting along the side of the windows on a bench with a massive (bedroom sized) airplane engine chained/strapped to the center. My mom asked the pilot the chances of survival if we went down. He said none. Ok! I was about 13 and at that age you just don't worry as hard. ............Also rode in a troop transport thing and flew sitting backwards.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
