Air India Pilot Hailed A ‘Hero’ For His Final Act That Saved ‘Hundreds Of People’ In Tragic Crash
Air India pilot smiling in uniform and sunglasses, recognized as a hero for saving hundreds in a tragic crash.
News, World

Air India Pilot Hailed A ‘Hero’ For His Final Act That Saved ‘Hundreds Of People’ In Tragic Crash

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the main pilot of Air India Flight 171, is now being remembered as a hero after the latest information suggests he tried everything in his power to guide his failing aircraft away from a densely populated residential area in the final moments of his life.

The plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, shortly after takeoff last Thursday (June 12), ending the lives of at least 270 people

Investigators have concluded that the aircraft was in a state of severe disrepair, with minimal maintenance leading to multiple critical failures—including malfunctioning electronics, and landing gear that failed to retract.

Minutes after takeoff, Captain Sabharwal issued a Mayday call informing that the plane had lost its ability to lift and was losing altitude rapidly.

    The captain of the ill-fated plane that claimed 270 lives tried to steer it away from a residential area moments before the crash

    Air India pilot in uniform smiling, recognized as a hero for his final act that saved hundreds in a tragic crash.

    Image credits: OfficialJoel4_

    Sabharwal, a veteran pilot with over 8,200 hours of flight experience, tried desperately to steer the aircraft away from a medical college and civil hospital, as well as a nearby street lined with residential apartment blocks. 

    Air India pilot in uniform inside a vehicle, recognized as a hero for saving hundreds in a tragic crash.

    Image credits: aviationbrk

    The plane ultimately crashed into a student dormitory and ended the lives of at least 30 people on the ground, mostly students. Faced with a lose-lose situation, the pilot decided to avoid a direct hit on homes, which would have resulted in an even more catastrophic loss of life.

    Air India plane landing near buildings, highlighting pilot heroism in saving hundreds of people during tragic crash.

    Image credits: aviationbrk

    “Thanks to the pilot Captain Sabharwal, we survived. He’s a hero. It is because of him we are alive,” said 28-year-old Jahanvi Rajput, a resident of the apartment complex spared in the crash.

    “If the plane had crashed into this residential area, there would have been hundreds more victims,” added Chancal Bai, a mother of two.

    People watching thick black smoke and flames from Air India pilot crash site during emergency situation.

    Image credits: TheGemsofX

    On the other hand, many netizens were skeptical about the framing of the pilot’s actions as an heroic act.

    “How do they know he was gliding away? It sounds like they are trying to make some good out of something bad,” a user wrote.

    “Yeah, except for the fact that, by the pilots own radio transmissions we know that they had no control over the plane. So he did nothing to keep it in the air any longer, and crashed it into a building full of doctors,” another added.

    The captain was a beloved and respected member of his community

    Elderly Air India pilot supported by family members after being hailed a hero for saving hundreds in plane crash.

    Image credits: upuknews.in

    Tragically for his family, this was meant to be one of Captain Sabharwal’s last flights. According to his 82-year-old father, the veteran had told him mere days earlier that he intended to quit flying to take care of him full time.

    The captain’s father, a former official in India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, was said to be inconsolable.

    “Whenever he flew out, Sumeet would ask us to keep an eye on his father. He has now been left devastated,” neighbors told local media.

    Air India pilot in uniform with sunglasses, smiling, recognized as a hero for saving hundreds in a tragic crash.

    Image credits: Barkha Dutt/Facebook

    The loss has deeply affected residents of the Powai community, where Sabharwal lived with his family.

    “When society members learned about his passing yesterday, we all went into shock,” said family friend and Wing Commander Sanjay Pai. “Many people came to meet his family. It is hard to believe he is gone.”

    Man in a black coat smiling outdoors with a cityscape in the background, related to Air India pilot hero in tragic crash.

    Image credits: BDUTT

    Rescue teams recovered around 270 bodies from the crash site. Images from the scene show the wreckage scattered across the hospital grounds, with parts of the fuselage piercing walls and landing gear embedded in buildings.

    Among the devastation, a single life was spared: 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, whose testimony would become crucial in determining what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

    Authorities are investigating Air India’s fleet for signs of disrepair and a lack of maintenance

    Injured man in hospital gown being interviewed, related to Air India pilot hero in tragic crash rescue.

    Image credits: DD India

    Vishwash was seated in 11A—right next to what he says may have been a critical failure point. The door next to his seat blew off during its final descent.

    “I managed to unbuckle myself. I used my leg to push through that opening and crawled out,” he told local media from his hospital bed, the shock of his harrowing experience still present in his voice.

    “I still don’t understand how I escaped. I saw people losing their lives in front of my eyes—the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me.”

    Woman wiping tears during a gathering, reflecting grief over Air India pilot hailed as a hero for saving hundreds in crash.

    Image credits: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    According to reports, concerns about the aircraft’s condition emerged even before takeoff. A video posted by a passenger named Akash Vatsa showed technical malfunctions inside the cabin.

    “AC is not working at all. And as usual, the TV screens are not working. Not even the light is working,” Vatsa said in the video, showing how passengers had resorted to fanning themselves with magazines as a result.

    Emergency responders assess the site of an Air India pilot's heroic final act during a tragic plane crash into a building.

    Image credits: TheProjectUnity

    What might’ve initially appeared to be minor issues have, to some observers, revealed deeper systemic problems with the aircraft’s overall condition. Authorities are now conducting a probe into Air India.

    Wreckage of Air India plane crash with crowds and rescue workers at the site honoring pilot hailed a hero.

    Image credits: Saurabh Sirohiya/NurPhoto/Getty Images

    The compounding evidence has led to a full round of inspections across the company’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleets. This includes pre-departure takeoff parameter checks, flight control inspections, and engine power verification.

    According to reports, eight aircraft have been examined as of Saturday.

    “He did what he could.” Netizens took to social media to argue over the tragedy

    Comment praising Air India pilot’s heroic final act to save passengers in tragic crash, expressing condolences and respect.

    ALT text: Air India pilot hailed a hero for his final act that saved hundreds of people in a tragic crash, with heartfelt condolences shown.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support for Air India pilot hailed a hero for his final act saving hundreds in tragic crash.

    Comment praising Air India pilot as a hero for his final act saving hundreds in a tragic crash.

    Comment by Michael Anene saying quite unfortunate he tried his best on social media discussing Air India pilot hero act in crash.

    Air India pilot praised as a hero for his final act saving hundreds in a tragic crash, showing courage and duty.

    Comment praising Air India pilot hailed a hero for final act saving hundreds of people in tragic crash.

    Comment praising Air India pilot hailed a hero for his final act that saved hundreds of people in tragic crash.

    Air India pilot hailed a hero for steering aircraft away from dense habitation to save hundreds in crash.

    Comment expressing condolences and respect for the Air India pilot hailed as a hero for saving hundreds in a tragic crash.

    Comment praising the Air India pilot hailed as a hero for his final act that saved hundreds of people in a tragic crash.

    Comment by Maurice Anderson defending Air India pilot hailed a hero for saving hundreds in tragic crash.

    User comment praising the Air India pilot hailed a hero for his final act that saved hundreds of people in tragic crash.

    Comment praising Air India pilot hailed a hero for saving hundreds of people in tragic crash shown on social media.

    Text message on a screen reading A tragic hero by user Okechukwu Okoye discussing Air India pilot praised for final act in crash.

    Comment praising Air India pilot’s heroism for saving hundreds of people in tragic crash situation.

    Comment praising Air India pilot Sumeet Sabharwal for heroism in saving lives during tragic plane crash.

    Comment by Mark Anderson expressing skepticism about Air India pilot being called a hero after crash cause is found, with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Anatalia Bonifacio stating suspicion of sabotage, related to Air India pilot hailed as hero in tragic crash.

    A social media comment highlighting wisdom, related to the Air India pilot hailed as a hero for saving hundreds in a crash.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Perhaps there should be "facts" rather than theories and "an expert thinks" before every social media site jumps on their individual bandwagon and starts screeching. It was a tragic loss of life. Did that one man actually walk away? Or didn't he? Or did he book the seat for his brother, blah blah blah. Another conspiracy theory for the lovers of such.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
