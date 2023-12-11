ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, for those conveniently oblivious to the rules surrounding personal belongings of others, there needs to be a lesson given on a bigger scale to make them recognize the matter in question at all.

Such was the idea behind this Redditor’s revenge against his younger brother’s habit of pinching things from his room.

A man’s younger brother kept poaching his personal belongings, so he struck back by taking all of his clothes

The man insisted his brother ask before taking his things, yet the 12-year-old continued taking them without permission

After several warnings, when the older brother was home for Christmas, he decided to strike back

The 18-year-old went to his brother’s room, took all of his clothes and hid them

This man’s story took place when he was an 18-year-old college freshman and his then-12-year-old brother kept pinching things from his room. The original poster kept reminding his brother to simply ask and he would probably be okay with lending things to him.

However, not only did the younger brother continue taking things without permission, but he was also notorious for not returning and tearing them up. Either way, after several warnings, when the older brother was home for Christmas, he decided to strike back.

While the young swiper was still at school, his older brother went to his room, took all of his clothes, and hid them. So once the boy was home, he came to the living room wearing a towel after taking a shower, freaking out over not finding any of his clothes.

The parents were in stitches, while the OP simply reminded his brother he had been warned. The man eventually reunited little broseph with his under and overgarments and felt proud of his role as an educator, as his brother started asking for permission going forward.

The younger brother freaked out when he arrived home and all his clothes were gone

The parents were in stitches, while the boy quit snatching things after being eventually reunited with his garments

Sibling conflict was discussed by C. Tucker and T. Whithworth for Psychology Today, noting that sometimes parents get the urge to eliminate sibling fighting completely by either stopping the conflict immediately or trying to ignore it. However, the researchers explained that fights are often great opportunities to learn some critical relationship and problem-solving skills.

Parents play an important mediating role by finding the right approach depending on a specific situation that may help children achieve a resolution and create a constructive conflict experience, which in turn helps to build such interpersonal skills as listening, cooperation, seeing another person’s point of view, and managing emotions.

Coming back to the original story, the man’s post gathered 4.9k upvotes on the Reddit Pettyrevenge community online while the incident had a positive impact on the younger brother’s behavior and their relationship, thanks to the older brother’s creativity as well as the parents’ sense of humor and not rallying with the boy’s case.

Redditors applauded the lesson and suggested OP should have taken the brother’s towel as well

