Add Post

Sis Disgusted By Bro Leaving Stains On The Toilet Seat, Has To Shame Him Publicly To Make Him Stop
Young man covering his face in a bathroom, depicting disgust related to stains left on the toilet seat by brother.
Family, Relationships

Sis Disgusted By Bro Leaving Stains On The Toilet Seat, Has To Shame Him Publicly To Make Him Stop

3

22

3

Sharing a home with family often means learning to live with small annoyances, but some habits cross the line from mildly irritating to genuinely uncomfortable. When personal space is limited and routines overlap, even something as simple as bathroom etiquette can become a daily source of conflict.

And when those issues are ignored or denied, frustration tends to build much faster than anyone expects. Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in this situation when after repeated attempts to address her brother’s annoying bathroom habits, she decided to handle the problem in an unconventional way.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Living in a shared household can sometimes turn everyday routines into sources of conflict, especially when basic hygiene is ignored

    Teen girl looking disgusted and frustrated while sitting on bed in her bedroom, upset about toilet seat stains issue.

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Every morning, the author found urine on the toilet seat, and her twin brother repeatedly denied responsibility, frustrating her

    Alt text: Sister disgusted by brother leaving stains on toilet seat shames him publicly to stop the habit.

    Text describing frustration over stains left on the toilet seat, highlighting disgust and need to shame brother publicly.

    Alt text: Sister frustrated by brother leaving stains on toilet seat, publicly shaming him to stop the bad habit.

    Text excerpt showing a sister frustrated by her brother leaving stains on the toilet seat and threatening to shame him publicly.

    Top-down view of a toilet seat and bathroom floor with bare feet visible, highlighting stains on the toilet seat area.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After complaints to her father failed to solve the problem, she began calling her brother to clean up whenever she found a mess, but he continued to refuse

    Alt text: Sister disgusted by brother leaving stains on toilet seat shares her story to shame him publicly and stop the behavior

    Text about sister disgusted by brother leaving stains on toilet seat and shaming him publicly to stop it.

    Text on a white background reads, "So, I decided to take things into my own hands," relating to shaming bro for leaving stains on toilet seat.

    Text describing a sister’s method to shame her brother for leaving stains on the toilet seat by sprinkling water and adding color.

    Text excerpt from a sister shaming her brother publicly for leaving stains on the toilet seat to stop him.

    Close-up of a wet wooden surface with water droplets highlighting stains and grime on the slatted wood.

    Image credits: jannoon028 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She started staging “fake urine” using water or water with yellow watercolor to make it appear as though he had left a mess, tricking him into being blamed in front of their dad

    Text showing frustration over brother leaving bodily fluids stains on the toilet seat, leading to public shaming to stop it.

    Alt text: Sister shaming brother publicly for leaving stains on the toilet seat to make him stop bad habits.

    Text showing a sister shaming her brother publicly for leaving stains on the toilet seat, demanding he stop the habit.

    Text reading expressing embarrassment about leaving stains on the toilet seat, highlighting sibling shaming to stop it.

    Text screenshot showing a quote about confronting a brother over leaving stains on the toilet seat.

    Text discussing a sister disgusted by her brother leaving stains on the toilet seat and shaming him publicly.

    Text message about cleaning up stains and mess, highlighting a sister shaming her brother for leaving toilet seat stains.

    Sister disgusted by brother leaving stains on toilet seat, confronting him to stop the behavior publicly.

    Image credits:

    Eventually, the author embarrassed her brother in front of his friends, and he began cleaning up after himself, effectively ending the ongoing bathroom problem

    The OP shared that her family consisted of her mom, dad, and her twin brother. She also noted that they shared the same bathroom and noticed that every single morning, the toilet seat was splattered with urine, a sight that went from annoying to infuriating. Already knowing it was her brother, she would report him to their dad who would scold him in turn.

    However, her brother would deny responsibility and do the same thing the very next day. She eventually grew tired of cleaning up after him every day, so any time she saw the toilet seat with urine one it, she would call him and ask him to clean it up. He would rant about how it wasn’t him and refuse to help, until she threatened to call their dad. Suddenly, that chore got done.

    After a friend came over and pointed it out, the OP was left embarrassed, infuriated, and with a clever idea. She would spray water and sometimes add yellow watercolor all over the seat after cleaning it, to make it appear that someone had messed up again. The father started blaming the brother more aggressively, and the brother, now experiencing the frustration of being falsely accused, began cleaning up more often.

    The OP thought it was all sorted until one day when her brother left urine all over the seat again. So one day when his friends came over, she planted the “evidence” and then called him out in front of them which left him deeply embarrassed. From that moment, he started cleaning up after himself.

    Young man covering his face, feeling ashamed in a bathroom after being publicly shamed for leaving stains on toilet seat.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Shared bathrooms, like the one in the story, are more than just a source of annoyance, but they can pose real hygiene risks if not properly maintained. Safe Home notes that neglected messes, splashes, and damp surfaces create ideal conditions for bacteria and fungi, which can thrive on toilet seats, sinks, and other surfaces, potentially causing infections or skin irritations for those with sensitive immune systems.

    Beyond the physical hazards, shared bathroom conflicts can also take a psychological toll. Relational Psych explains that persistent denial in shared living spaces often breeds hidden tension that slowly escalates into resentment. When one person refuses to acknowledge the problem, others feel invalidated, trust erodes, and healthy communication breaks down.

    Finally, the OP’s strategy aligns with insights from behavioral psychology. Experts like Montgomery Hassell emphasize that people rarely change their habits without direct consequences. Abstract warnings or complaints often fail to motivate change, but tangible accountability, like being confronted with evidence of the mess, can prompt recognition and adjustment.

    Netizens expressed strong support for the OP’s approach, noting that public embarrassment can be an effective motivator. At the same time, some focused on broader issues of hygiene and parenting, noting that children should be taught to clean up after themselves. What do you think? Do you think public embarrassment is ever a fair way to teach someone a lesson? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens emphasized that the author’s brother’s habits wasn’t just disgusting but unhealthy, applauding her for teaching him such a lesson

    Conversation about brother leaving stains on toilet seat and sister shaming him publicly to stop the behavior.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a sister shames her brother for leaving stains on the toilet seat.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about sisters shaming brothers for leaving stains on the toilet seat to stop it.

    Text comment about cleaning toilet seat stains, expressing frustration related to brother leaving messes.

    Comment expressing disgust over stains on toilet seat and suggesting publicly shaming brother to stop the habit

    Screenshot of an online comment reading a suggestion to use red food coloring to address stains on the toilet seat issue.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After more than half a century I have yet to hear just one man give an acceptable explanation for how a "stream" that cannot be more than 1/8 inch wide "misses" an opening that is at least 8 inches wide from a distance of less than two feet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a dude, but I've been going pee for nearly 44 years. Have you ever had to do the "pee in a cup" thing? Neither set of lower equipment produces a perfectly still, unmoving stream for the entire session of waste fluid ejection. Pressure changes that aren't under our control occur, the stream fluctuates (for both sets of bits.) There's no excuse for OP's brother for not cleaning up after himself, but guys can't magically pee a perfectly unmoving stream of urine no matter how close to the bowl they are. Plus, once they've emptied most of their bladder, it starts coming out as less of a stream and more of a drippy-drops thing, so of course some of that is going to get on the floor or the seat. You're looking at the wrong part of the issue. Brother needs to clean up after himself, but he's going to drip occasionally. It's normal. It's natural. Female bits do the same exact thing, we just don't usually get it on the seat or the floor because we're sitting down.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
