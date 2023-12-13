ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61.

The actor, celebrated for his performances in popular crime series such as Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died this Monday. The news of his death came after a recent illness, a representative of the star told People.

The star’s acting career spanned over three decades. Braugher first gained recognition playing Det. Frank Pemberton in Homicide which led to his first Emmy award win in 1998. His role as the stern yet caring police officer Capt. Raymond Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine also garnered critical acclaim resulting in four Emmy nominations.

In total, the actor earned eleven Emmy nominations during his career, including another win for Thief – a miniseries released in 2006 in which he starred as Nick Atwater, a leader of a heist crew.

Image credits: Getty Images

During the peak of Black Lives Matter movement last year, the talented actor reflected upon how real-world police relations influenced him while portraying fictional police officers like Holt from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it’s been so pervasive that I’ve been inside this storytelling, and I, too, have fallen prey to the mythology that’s been built up,” Braugher told Variety.

“Cops breaking the law to quote, ‘defend the law,’ is a real terrible slippery slope. It has given license to the breaking of law everywhere, justified it and excused it. That’s something that we’re going to have to collectively address — all cop shows.”

Image credits: IMDB

“I’m honored to have shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” co-star Terry Crews wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)



Following the news of his passing, heartfelt tributes from his co-stars began to surface.

Terry Crews, a fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, paid homage to the late actor in a touching Instagram post, writing, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

He continued: “Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time.”

“You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

“Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat,” co-star Chelsea Peretti wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity)

Chelsea Peretti, who starred as Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also shared a heartbreaking post on social media saying farewell to the actor.

“Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep,” Braugher’s on-screen NYPD assistant penned.

“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.”

The actress reflected on the relationship between her and Andre’s character on the hit Fox-NBC series, writing, “Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Braugher’s career began in 1989 when he starred alongside Denzel Washington in Glory. His other notable works include Law & Order, City of Angels, Salt, and Salem’s Lot.

