“Who The Hell She Is?”: Broadway Star Mercilessly Trolled After Complaining About Not Being Recognized On Plane

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 2, a Broadway star, Laura Benanti, posted a video from a flight, saying she was surrounded by a group of teenage theatre students who did not recognize her.

While the actress shared the moment as a joke, the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms and drew a wave of reactions from online users.

“I still don’t know who she is, and I especially don’t care to know now,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

Highlights Broadway star Laura Benanti sparked a massive social media debate after posting a humorous clip.

While Benanti intended the video as a self-deprecating joke, critics labeled her "delusional" and "entitled."

The Tony winner posted a follow-up video clarifying that she was "making fun of herself."

Laura Benanti’s recent plane video sparked unexpected reactions from online users

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“I would say about 83 percent of the people on this airplane are teenagers in a theater group, and not a single one of them recognized me,” Benanti said in the video.

She added that she approached them and mentioned she “does theater,” but the response she got was simply, “Cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She ended the story with a dry joke, saying, “RIP.”

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Image credits: TheChadLedger

Image credits: Adordev_

The video was later reposted on X, where it quickly reached a wider audience, and the tone of the reaction shifted.

“No clue who this lady is,” one person wrote. Another added, “I legit have no idea who she is. First time hearing her name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dom_lucre

ADVERTISEMENT

Some comments mocked the situation. “Anyone know who the hell she is?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Ain’t no one know who you are, lady, you obviously delusional.”

Others focused on her expectations. “Her ego is hurt because teenagers couldn’t recognize her,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, another flock of users defended her while others doubled down on her video

🔥🚨JUST IN: Hollywood actress Laura Benanti was in complete disbelief as not nobody recognized her on a plane. Benanti: “Not a single one of them recognized me and I could not tolerate that obviously.” pic.twitter.com/q00vD56tfU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 3, 2026

Image credits: traderdele_

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ChanceofEvan

While many criticized her, others pointed out that Benanti is a well-known name in theatre.

“She is a literal legend, and the fact that people are this uncultured is terrifying,” one person wrote.

Still, the criticism continued across platforms.

Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“I Googled her and still don’t know who she is. Was she in No Hard Feelings? Was she the mom?” one user wrote, referring to her role as Allison Becker in the Jennifer Lawrence-led film.

Other remarks were more personal. “Looks like another annoying Karen,” one comment read, while another added, “She looks like a lady I’d expect to be denied entry for drinking too much wine at the bar in the airport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following severe criticism, Benanti posted a follow-up video from the flight addressing the situation

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As the backlash grew, Benanti addressed the situation in a follow-up video posted on April 3.

“That video is me making fun of myself — not making fun of those kids, not expecting them to know me,” she said.

She added that she is aware of her place in the industry and does not expect widespread recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Performances (@pbsgreatperformances)

Image credits: paul_zoell68952

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know nobody cares about me. I literally have a comedy show called ‘Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares,’” she said.

In the caption, she reiterated her point, writing: “Dear Internet, I was making fun of MYSELF.”

Image credits: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Image credits: wicked_updates

She also admitted she didn’t expect the video to reach beyond her usual audience.

“I thought this was going to be my niche theater community and somehow, it ended up on the bad side of the internet,” she said.

Despite the backlash, several fellow actors came in to support Benanti

Image credits: laurabenanti

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Adlon and Bianca Del Rio reacted to her post with laughing emojis, while actress Alexandra Billings praised her, writing, “Your idea was brilliant… thank you for your joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GregorySManess

Image credits: DSB257Reet

Broadway actress Rachel Potter also showed support, commenting, “Your people got it… more importantly, did the kid in the jacket reach out yet?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Power_of_Banana

Benanti, who has had a long career on stage and screen, is best known for her Tony-winning role in Gypsy (2008) and performances in productions such as She Loves Me.

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also appeared on television in shows like Nashville, Younger, Supergirl, and The Gilded Age, and had a recurring role impersonating Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Who she is and what she acted in ?” questioned one user

Image credits: CarlosPl0311

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ETKevinsMind

Image credits: wicked_updates

Image credits: D2theflo

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: theatrelez

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BurtonFowles

Image credits: Pirate747John

Image credits: NewYorkNFTs

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: atylerisborn

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BrendanSchlaub

Image credits: Kel10000

Image credits: Beniwinn

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TrumanJasper

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: itzgreatken

Image credits: nadiaalexa59759

Image credits: Hailey18236912

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HeHeHeaney

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Heather_P_NYC