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“Who The Hell She Is?”: Broadway Star Mercilessly Trolled After Complaining About Not Being Recognized On Plane
Broadway star smiling at event, wearing gold earrings and black outfit, facing camera against a red and black backdrop.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Who The Hell She Is?”: Broadway Star Mercilessly Trolled After Complaining About Not Being Recognized On Plane

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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On April 2, a Broadway star, Laura Benanti, posted a video from a flight, saying she was surrounded by a group of teenage theatre students who did not recognize her.

While the actress shared the moment as a joke, the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms and drew a wave of reactions from online users.

“I still don’t know who she is, and I especially don’t care to know now,” wrote one user.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Broadway star Laura Benanti sparked a massive social media debate after posting a humorous clip.
    • While Benanti intended the video as a self-deprecating joke, critics labeled her "delusional" and "entitled."
    • The Tony winner posted a follow-up video clarifying that she was "making fun of herself."

    Laura Benanti’s recent plane video sparked unexpected reactions from online users

    Broadway star with brown hair and earrings smiling at event, reflecting celebrity trolling after plane recognition complaint.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    “I would say about 83 percent of the people on this airplane are teenagers in a theater group, and not a single one of them recognized me,” Benanti said in the video.

    She added that she approached them and mentioned she “does theater,” but the response she got was simply, “Cool.”

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    She ended the story with a dry joke, saying, “RIP.”

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Twitter post showing user Chad Ledger replying with "No clue who this lady is" related to Broadway star being trolled online.

    Image credits: TheChadLedger

    Tweet screenshot showing a user defending a Broadway star after complaints of not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: Adordev_

    The video was later reposted on X, where it quickly reached a wider audience, and the tone of the reaction shifted.

    “No clue who this lady is,” one person wrote. Another added, “I legit have no idea who she is. First time hearing her name.”

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    Broadway star speaking on a plane, wearing a cap and beige jacket, reacting to not being recognized by passengers.

    Image credits: dom_lucre

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    Some comments mocked the situation. “Anyone know who the hell she is?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Ain’t no one know who you are, lady, you obviously delusional.”

    Others focused on her expectations. “Her ego is hurt because teenagers couldn’t recognize her,” one comment read.

    Meanwhile, another flock of users defended her while others doubled down on her video

     

    Tweet by Taofeek A. Adeyanju commenting on Broadway star being trolled after complaining about not being recognized on plane.

    Image credits: traderdele_

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    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PageSix, referencing a Broadway star being mercilessly trolled online.

    Image credits: ChanceofEvan

    While many criticized her, others pointed out that Benanti is a well-known name in theatre.

    “She is a literal legend, and the fact that people are this uncultured is terrifying,” one person wrote.

    Still, the criticism continued across platforms.

    Broadway star on stage wearing vintage costumes, holding hands during curtain call after a theater performance.

    Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

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    “I Googled her and still don’t know who she is. Was she in No Hard Feelings? Was she the mom?” one user wrote, referring to her role as Allison Becker in the Jennifer Lawrence-led film.

    Other remarks were more personal. “Looks like another annoying Karen,” one comment read, while another added, “She looks like a lady I’d expect to be denied entry for drinking too much wine at the bar in the airport.”

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    Following severe criticism, Benanti posted a follow-up video from the flight addressing the situation

    Broadway star in pink striped pajamas performing on stage amid a vintage bedroom set, smiling and raising hand.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    As the backlash grew, Benanti addressed the situation in a follow-up video posted on April 3.

    “That video is me making fun of myself — not making fun of those kids, not expecting them to know me,” she said.

    She added that she is aware of her place in the industry and does not expect widespread recognition.

    Social media reply mocking Broadway star after complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: paul_zoell68952

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    “I know nobody cares about me. I literally have a comedy show called ‘Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares,’” she said.

    In the caption, she reiterated her point, writing: “Dear Internet, I was making fun of MYSELF.”

    Broadway star and cast members holding hands on stage during final curtain call, spotlight highlighting their smiles.

    Image credits: Walter McBride/Getty Images

    Broadway star Laura Benanti in casual wear and performing on stage, highlighting recognition struggles faced by theater actors.

    Image credits: wicked_updates

    She also admitted she didn’t expect the video to reach beyond her usual audience.

    “I thought this was going to be my niche theater community and somehow, it ended up on the bad side of the internet,” she said.

    Despite the backlash, several fellow actors came in to support Benanti

    Broadway star's message about not being recognized on plane while facing merciless trolling on social media.

    Image credits: laurabenanti

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    Pamela Adlon and Bianca Del Rio reacted to her post with laughing emojis, while actress Alexandra Billings praised her, writing, “Your idea was brilliant… thank you for your joy.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti)

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a Broadway star being trolled after complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: GregorySManess

    Man in floral shirt pointing at woman in hat and sunglasses with text mocking Broadway star not being recognized on plane.

    Image credits: DSB257Reet

    Broadway actress Rachel Potter also showed support, commenting, “Your people got it… more importantly, did the kid in the jacket reach out yet?”

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    Broadway star Laura Benanti in a vibrant dress promoting her show Nobody Cares at Steppenwolf Theater.

    Image credits: Power_of_Banana

    Benanti, who has had a long career on stage and screen, is best known for her Tony-winning role in Gypsy (2008) and performances in productions such as She Loves Me.

    Broadway star in a sparkling burgundy dress smiling and holding a Tony Award at an event backdrop with CBS logos.

    Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

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    She has also appeared on television in shows like Nashville, Younger, Supergirl, and The Gilded Age, and had a recurring role impersonating Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    “Who she is and what she acted in ?” questioned one user

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a Broadway star who was trolled after complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: CarlosPl0311

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    Screenshot of a tweet with a user replying about a joke, referencing Broadway star mercilessly trolled after complaining.

    Image credits: ETKevinsMind

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Broadway star Laura Benanti being trolled after complaining about plane recognition.

    Image credits: wicked_updates

    Tweet from user David Flores expressing disbelief at Broadway star not being recognized, highlighting trolling and lack of fame.

    Image credits: D2theflo

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    Screenshot of a tweet trolling a Broadway star for complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: theatrelez

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    Twitter comment about a Broadway star discussing recognition and being trolled for not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: BurtonFowles

    Tweet showing user asking who the Broadway star is after she complained about not being recognized on plane.

    Image credits: Pirate747John

    Screenshot of a tweet by David Braybrooke trolling a Broadway star after complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: NewYorkNFTs

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    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Broadway star being trolled for complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: atylerisborn

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    Tweet from Brendan Schlaub criticizing a Broadway star not being recognized on a plane, sparking online trolling.

    Image credits: BrendanSchlaub

    Tweet text criticizing online bullying of a Broadway star after complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: Kel10000

    Tweet by verified user Beniwinn responding to a comment about a Broadway star not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: Beniwinn

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    Screenshot of a tweet about a Broadway star being trolled for complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: TrumanJasper

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    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a Broadway star for complaining about not being recognized on a plane, highlighting fame and trolling.

    Image credits: itzgreatken

    Tweet trolling Broadway star for complaining about not being recognized on a plane by theater fans and critics.

    Image credits: nadiaalexa59759

    Tweet discussing Broadway star being trolled after complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: Hailey18236912

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    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a Broadway star for complaining about not being recognized on a plane.

    Image credits: HeHeHeaney

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    Tweet criticizing theater kids for not attending theater or watching TV, linked to Broadway star trolling incident.

    Image credits: Heather_P_NYC

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was making a self deprecating joke.

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    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After watching..I agree . I also think had they questioned her , she seemed like she would have been more than happy to chat / offer advice etc

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    wendymalespinbendana avatar
    Shary Bobbings
    Shary Bobbings
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is Melania Trump, from The Late show with Stephen Colbert 😂😂😂

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    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best version of Melania on the planet...

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    oosterhofwa avatar
    Willem Andries Oosterhof
    Willem Andries Oosterhof
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm Dutch and even I would recognize her as the uncanny double of Melania Trump. She is hilarious as Mrs. Trump.

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    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was making a self deprecating joke.

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    0points
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After watching..I agree . I also think had they questioned her , she seemed like she would have been more than happy to chat / offer advice etc

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    0points
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    Load More Replies...
    wendymalespinbendana avatar
    Shary Bobbings
    Shary Bobbings
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is Melania Trump, from The Late show with Stephen Colbert 😂😂😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best version of Melania on the planet...

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    oosterhofwa avatar
    Willem Andries Oosterhof
    Willem Andries Oosterhof
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm Dutch and even I would recognize her as the uncanny double of Melania Trump. She is hilarious as Mrs. Trump.

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