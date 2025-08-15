ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional intelligence is underrated. Behaving like an entitled, toxic, hypocritical, immature, and manipulative human being is something that doesn’t give a damn about gender. In pop culture, so-called ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ are folks who pretend to be kind, only to show their true colors the moment things don’t go their way. They can’t take ‘no’ for an answer, say, when they get rejected by their romantic interests.

The ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is a popular online forum where people share some of the worst examples of people being disingenuous for the sake of approval and love. Scroll down to check out how these individuals communicate online so that you know what red flags to look out for. Oh, and keep in mind that this is all about calling out toxic behavior. There’s no room for sexism here.

#1

Sorry For Asking About Your Interests I Guess?

Text conversation screenshot illustrating toxic behavior in nice girls, highlighting toxic traits and attitudes.

WhoIsBobMurray Report

The bad news is that emotional intelligence (abbreviated as EQ or EI) doesn’t come naturally to all people. The good news? Like any other skill, you can learn and develop it.

The Harvard Business Review explains that there are 4 main components of EQ. These are:

  1. Self-awareness: identifying your emotions and how they affect other people
  2. Self-regulation: managing your emotions and behaviors to control your disruptive impulses
  3. Social awareness: being empathetic and understanding the emotions of others
  4. Social skills: the ability to build and maintain healthy relationships through teamwork, inspiration, influence, conflict management, etc.
    #2

    Nice Girl Found In The Wild

    Text message exchange showing toxic behavior from a nice girl after rejection, highlighting toxic nice girls in screenshots.

    AcrobaticPut8029 Report

    #3

    Seemed To Take Rejection Well, Till She Posted Me On “Are We Dating The Same Guy”

    Screenshot of an anonymous message discussing toxic behavior in relationships involving nice girls and nice guys.

    babyjake13 Report

    HBR notes that individuals who have high emotional intelligence understand the links between their emotions and behavior. They also handle stress well, remaining calm, cool, and collected when things get tense. Meanwhile, they’re able to effectively use diplomacy and tact to handle difficult people.

    On the other side of the scale, people with low EQ:

    1. Get upset very easily
    2. Get overwhelmed by their emotions
    3. Often feel misunderstood
    4. Have problems being assertive
    #4

    “I Make A Lot Of Money More Than Others.” So That Gives The Right To Ask A Rude Question

    Text message conversation showing a toxic interaction reflecting traits of nice girls and nice guys in dating.

    Chris_the_GM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Unreal, I Can't Escape Them

    Text message exchange on a dating app showing toxic behavior in a conversation about money and animals.

    YarhibolSaliceel40k Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey guys, can I have £20 to feed my three chipmunks? Alvin, Simon and Jeremy? (Theodore died. The neighbours cat got him.)

    #6

    Back Story: We Talked A Few Years Ago. Never Dated, Because Of The “The World Is Always Against Me” Behavior You’ll See Below

    Text message conversation showing toxic behavior from a nice girl revealing manipulative and dismissive attitudes.

    Khemistry067 Report

    “We are all having emotions all the time. The question is whether you are aware of these emotions and the impact they have on your behavior—and other people,” Margaret Andrews, the instructor of Emotional Intelligence in Leadership, former associate dean at Harvard University’s Division of Continuing Education, and executive director at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told Harvard Business Review.

    Andrews added that people with strong self-regulation can take a deep breath during stressful situations, remain calm, and think before speaking or acting. On the other hand, individuals with low EQ, who can’t contain their impulses and negative emotions, “often set off a chain reaction of negative emotions in others.”
    #7

    We Had One Date. All Of This Was Texted Over A Span Of A Couple Of Days

    Text message conversation showing screenshots proving nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys with long emotional exchanges.

    humanblobsled Report

    #8

    Does This Qualify?

    Text post about having over 100 unanswered likes, asking for a creative reason to accept, related to nice girls toxic behavior.

    Snowalles Report

    #9

    All Men Suck

    Text post showing a toxic statement about men, illustrating nice girls being as toxic as nice guys debate.

    Hestness5 Report

    vernon_bear avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If ALL men suck then maybe it’s not them, maybe it’s you?

    Broadly speaking, ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ are incredibly insecure. So, they resort to manipulation and pretence to get what they want.

    Usually, they pretend to be nice (hence the name), kind, caring, and empathetic to create the illusion that they could be great people to date. When, in reality, they don’t have confidence, emotional intelligence, or genuine respect for others’ boundaries. In short, getting into a relationship with them would be a major mistake.
    #10

    Thought This Brief Exchange Was Amusing

    Text message conversation showing toxic behavior in a discussion about paying for nails, illustrating toxic nice girls.

    pit_bully03 Report

    #11

    Started Talking For About A Month

    Screenshot of a toxic relationship message listing controlling and unreasonable demands from a partner.

    ArtichokeAlive2207 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen more realistic demands from gunmen with hostages stuck in a house surrounded by cops.

    #12

    Whole Grown Beautiful Woman Demands Dinner

    Chat screenshot showing toxic conversation between two people highlighting nice girls toxicity in dating texts.

    RokulusM Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quicker and easier to have a simple drinks date at a bar or coffee shop, to see if there is any attraction/ interest than be stuck in a restaurant for a couple of hours having a meal.

    It’s not always obvious that someone’s only pretending to be the caring, mature, ‘genuine’ person they appear to be. Sometimes, you don’t pick up on the (not-so) subtle red flags. Other times, you want to believe someone’s better than they really are.

    Red-flag behaviors that indicate that you might be stuck in a toxic relationship include things like your partner not supporting you, hostile communication, extreme selfishness, not caring about your needs, and a constant environment of hostility, envy, and jealousy.
    #13

    This Person Broke Up With Me For Breaking Up With Them

    Text message exchange showing a toxic conversation between individuals, highlighting nice girls and nice guys behavior.

    Business_Banana1792 Report

    #14

    Wanted Me To Be Obsessed After 2 Dates…

    Text message conversation showing toxicity in relationships between nice girls and nice guys, illustrating toxic behavior patterns.

    TheAce5 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All you had to do was tell me you were going out, where you were going, the exact time, also full contact details of your friends and their known associates.

    #15

    Am I Crazy?

    Text message exchange debating gender roles and provider expectations in relationships, highlighting toxic nice girls behavior.

    Topgun37 Report

    According to Healthline, toxic partners are very controlling, dishonest, disrespectful, and pile on physical and mental stress.

    They drain you, cut you off from your other social relationships, and make you feel as though you’re walking on eggshells.

    Something’s very wrong if you feel like you can’t talk about serious issues with your significant other in an open, honest, healthy way.
    #16

    One Of The Worst Profiles I've Seen

    Screenshot from dating profile showing toxic behavior and statements reflecting the theme of nice girls being as toxic as nice guys.

    ufomose Report

    #17

    What Is She On Tinder For Then

    Chat screenshots showing conversation that highlights toxic behavior from nice girls in online messaging.

    ghastly_croc Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, all animals,everything really, I live in a germ free protective bubble.

    #18

    Is This A Nice Girl

    Text message exchange with toxic nice girls behavior, repeating insults and insisting on sharing a song despite confusion.

    InteractionAny7787 Report

    As per Verywell Mind, toxic significant others deplete your energy and make you feel devalued. These individuals blame you, disrespect your boundaries, and undermine your confidence.

    You feel like you always have to cheer them up. Meanwhile, you’re constantly exhausted, angry, tired, and depressed. If you’re chronically unhappy after spending time with your romantic partner, you are not in a healthy relationship.
    #19

    Girlfriend Loses Her Mind Because I Didn’t Get Her Food That She Specifically Told Me Not To Get

    Text message exchange showing toxic behavior in relationships, illustrating the concept of toxic nice girls and nice guys.

    AnonymousNeedzHelp Report

    #20

    After Opening With Saying Her Greatest Strength Was Kindness, Then Saying My Flannel Shirt Was The Ugliest Outfit She’d Ever Seen, She Hit Me With This

    Text message conversation showing a toxic exchange highlighting the theme of nice girls and nice guys being toxic.

    Murfree Report

    #21

    "Long Time Listener, First Time Caller"

    Screenshot of toxic text messages highlighting behaviors of nice girls, illustrating toxicity similar to nice guys in relationships

    bullman8 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you pass my test though? What… is the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow?

    The ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is incredibly well-known. Created in the autumn of 2011, over the years, it has amassed a following of 1.2 million members.

    The moderators stress the fact that you should never include anyone’s personal information in the posts you share on the sub. What’s more, there’s absolutely no space for sexism, racism, or any kind of intolerance.
    #22

    She Already Knew I Was Going To Be Watching A Movie

    Text message conversation showing toxic behavior, illustrating how nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys in relationships.

    omxel Report

    #23

    Bpd “E-Girl” Update

    Screenshot of toxic text messages showing emotional manipulation between two people, highlighting toxic behavior in relationships.

    megumin_enjoyer1 Report

    #24

    Probably The Most Down Bad I've Ever Seen A Girl

    Text message exchange showing toxic behavior in dating, illustrating how nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys.

    AdvancedTranslator99 Report

    According to the moderators keeping the community running smoothly, so-called ‘nice girls’ are women who complain that men are supposedly shallow while hypocritically focusing on their looks themselves.

    They are also women who “hold others to the highest possible standard, but have no standards for themselves.”
    #25

    I’m Legitimately Curious Could I Have Handled This Better?

    Text message conversation showing toxic interactions between nice girls and nice guys highlighting relationship conflicts and misunderstandings

    Alternative-Car-75 Report

    #26

    We Knew Each Other For 2 Days…

    Text message exchange showing mixed signals and toxic communication between nice girls and nice guys in a relationship chat.

    Perfect_Wrongdoer_41 Report

    #27

    Can Anybody Make Sense Of This?

    Text conversation screenshot showing toxic behavior in online dating, highlighting nice girls as toxic as nice guys.

    hooplah_charcoal Report

    Who are some of the worst ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ that you’ve ever interacted with, Pandas? How did they try to manipulate? How did they react when you rejected them? Were there any subtle red flags that showed their true colors? What do you think could help them become more self-aware, emotionally intelligent individuals?

    If you feel like sharing your thoughts on this sensitive topic, you can do so in the comments at the very bottom of this post. See you there.
    #28

    I Thought I Blocked Her…

    Screenshot of a toxic conversation highlighting how nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys in messages.

    Spirited_Sky4338 Report

    #29

    Green Bubble Hate Is Real

    Text message conversation showing toxic behavior from a nice girl refusing to be just friends and canceling plans.

    narthniv Report

    #30

    She Seems Pretty Nice

    Screenshot from toxic conversation between nice girls and nice guys showing harsh message about death wish on a first date choice

    dr_bruhl Report

    #31

    A Nice Girl

    Toxic text messages showing aggressive behavior and mixed signals, highlighting nice girls as toxic as nice guys.

    Gloomy_Discount_9925 Report

    #32

    Dodged A Bullet On This One… Went On Two Dates And Told Her I’d Text Her The Next Morning… Started A New Job That Morning And Forgot. Tried To Own It

    Text message exchange showing a toxic conversation illustrating nice girls being as toxic as nice guys.

    Subject-Hospital8038 Report

    #33

    Saw Some Unhinged Dating App Conversations And Thought I Would Share…

    Text message screenshot showing a woman describing her achievements and calling out toxic behavior from a "nice girl."

    geraltoffvkingrivia Report

    #34

    Tried Getting Me To Pay For Her Broken Nail After Hookup

    Text conversation with meme reaction showing toxicity in nice girls, illustrating toxic behaviors like nice guys in relationships.

    xxpenta Report

    #35

    Michelin Stars Only

    Text conversation screenshot showing a woman rejecting a pizza date, illustrating toxic nice girls behavior.

    Fannyspanties Report

    #36

    Nice Girl Implying I'm A Moron Apparently

    Text message screenshot showing a conversation about work from home, highlighting toxic interactions in nice girls and nice guys.

    Main-Examination-186 Report

    #37

    Apparently Wanting Someone With Substance Is "Too Much"

    Chat conversation screenshot showing toxic behavior from a nice girl discussing relationships and personal boundaries.

    LectureOrganic1250 Report

    #38

    Apparently Communication Is Racist

    Text message conversation showing toxic communication behaviors highlighting nice girls as toxic like nice guys in screenshots.

    LoveMeeeee10 Report

    #39

    So Her Value Is At $15?

    Text message exchange showing a toxic response from a nice girl rejecting a coffee date offer with harsh words.

    SheII-City Report

    #40

    Crazy Ex Regularly Hits Me Up With Life Updates

    Screenshot of toxic Instagram messages illustrating how nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys in online conversations.

    Riiizzgod Report

    #41

    Glad I Dodged A Bullet

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing toxic behavior from a girl trying to convince a friend to unblock her.

    TrafficParking4689 Report

    #42

    We Talked For A Few Days And Then The Mood Changed Very Quickly

    Text message screenshot showing a toxic conversation highlighting behaviors related to nice girls and nice guys.

    KickAssMullet Report

    #43

    Said We Shouldn’t Be Friends Anymore Because I Opened Up That I Felt Left Out During A Gathering

    Text message exchange showing conflict and resolution, illustrating toxic behavior in relationships between nice girls and nice guys.

    Kylemaster117 Report

    #44

    Feels Like I Dodged A Bullet Here

    Text messages showing toxic behavior from a nice girl, illustrating toxicity in relationships with nice girls.

    faultysky997 Report

    #45

    Am I Crazy? I'm 37, She's 33. I Feel Like I'm Crazy

    Text message conversation showing a meetup plan, illustrating toxic behavior in nice girls from screenshots collection.

    mrtexasman06 Report

    #46

    An Interaction I Had With A Girl One Time…

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a toxic interaction reflecting behavior of nice girls and nice guys.

    Crockerboy22 Report

    #47

    My Ex Was The Ultimate Nice Girl, This Was Her Last Messages Before I Blocked Her

    Text message conversation showing toxic communication, illustrating how nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys in relationships.

    Salt-Analysis1319 Report

    #48

    This Chick Went From 0-100 Over A Misinterpreted Phrase

    Text message screenshot capturing a toxic conversation illustrating behavior of nice girls being as toxic as nice guys

    GoodGuyGringo Report

    #49

    I've Known This One My Entire Life

    Text message conversation showing toxic behavior from a nice girl doubting phone usage and refusing help despite requests.

    [deleted] Report

    #50

    Thought This Went Here

    Text message exchange showing toxic behavior in relationships, highlighting toxic patterns from nice girls and nice guys.

    brink84 Report

    #51

    I Think I Dodged A Bullet

    Text message exchange showing toxic conversation with insults, exemplifying nice girls being as toxic as nice guys.

    alterrible Report

    #52

    I Feel Like She’s Going To Ask Me To Sign An Nda Next

    Text message exchange showing a toxic conversation between two people proving nice girls can be as toxic as nice guys.

    Rare-Yellow4061 Report

    #53

    I Don't Think The Person (My GF) Who Sent Me This Is Bad But I Sense Immaturity And Not Niceness. Am I Reading Wrong?

    Text message conversation showing someone deciding to be nice again, illustrating toxic behavior of nice girls and nice guys.

    East-Heart-2770 Report

    #54

    I Just Wanted To Know If I Was Getting My Money Back…

    Text message exchange showing toxic language and insults, highlighting toxic behavior in “nice guys” and “nice girls.”

    Intelligent_Poet_247 Report

    #55

    "Your Not 6'8 Prove It"

    Screenshot of toxic text messages exchanging insults highlighting nice girls as toxic as nice guys in online chat conversation

    DragonsRage69420 Report

    #56

    Update To (Am I Crazy?)

    Screenshot of a toxic dating message from a woman highlighting expectations and roles in relationships.

    Topgun37 Report

    #57

    Posted This On R/Tinder, Felt That It Fit Here Too

    Toxic text message exchange showing insults and rude language between people, illustrating nice girls toxic behavior.

    ampftw12 Report

    #58

    Think I Found One

    Text message conversation showing a woman discussing relationship expectations and willingness to travel, highlighting toxic nice girls.

    Rawrpk Report

    #59

    From A Friend In A Small Town

    Text message conversation showing a toxic "nice girl" attitude in an argument about driving and payment.

    Tankmush Report

    #60

    This Is The First Time I’ve Seen This Sentiment Coming From A Woman And Not A Nice Guy

    Screenshot of a journal entry discussing toxic behavior in nice girls and nice guys in relationships.

    Perthian940 Report

    #61

    Imagine What Life Is Like With This Level Of Entitlement?

    Screenshot of a toxic conversation between dating app users illustrating nice girls and nice guys behavior.

    JamesPlaysBasses Report

    #62

    Figured This Belongs Here

    Text message exchange revealing toxic behavior from a person named Jessica, illustrating toxic nice girls in screenshots.

    BurntSmoothieee Report

    #63

    All I Said Was Lmao…

    Screenshot of text messages showing toxic behavior between individuals, illustrating nice girls being as toxic as nice guys.

    iM3rcy Report

    #64

    Food Stamps Apparently

    Screenshot of a toxic conversation on Snapchat highlighting messages from a "nice girl" showing hostility and insults.

    WalrusLost8049 Report

    #65

    We Went On Two Dates A Few Years Ago

    Text conversation showing a toxic exchange highlighting behavior in nice girls from screenshots collection.

    Plenty_Classic_7983 Report

    #66

    Matched With A Girl Yesterday. I Told Her I Had A Cat. She Asked Me To Get Rid Of It. I Don’t Even Know Her And Never Met Her

    Screenshot of toxic text message conversation highlighting toxic behaviors from nice girls in a heated exchange.

    [deleted] Report

    #67

    Interesting Start To The Weekend

    Text message screenshot showing a conversation revealing toxic behavior from nice girls and nice guys.

    Informal_Care4036 Report

    #68

    Ftp Here. Got This One Yesterday. Didn't Even Bother To Answer My Questions

    Text message exchange showing a woman asserting independence, with toxic dating advice from another person.

    ah-nano-mouse Report

    #69

    When You Don’t Meet Someone’s Hidden Expectations…

    Screenshot of a toxic conversation in a chat, illustrating toxic behavior from nice girls in messages.

    Went out with a girl from Bumble. The plan was to meet in the afternoon at a cafe and then go for a walk along the river park. We did exactly that but also extended the date into getting boba and then after some dinner. Went to Chinese restaurant she picked out because it looked very traditional in her opinion. After we got the food she pulls the waiter over and talks somewhat aggressively with him in mandarin. I ask her if everything is okay and she goes "Oh yeah I had just had to tell them that this food is not real Chinese food" lol.

    After dinner I tell her well it was nice meeting you, I gotta go home and get to some work that needs to be done, and suddenly her whole mood changes. While walking to the train station she says nothing but suddenly pulls me aside and goes "I want you to know I'm very angry with you. How could you just abandon me for the evening and leave me to suddenly have to make my own plans, it's very rude and you ruined my evening now". I apologize and tell her I haven't experienced this situation before and that since we hanged for over 4hrs and more than what we originally planned I thought this was a good time to end it, but maybe it's some cultural difference or something.

    Anyways I get home and she suddenly sends me this angry text lol!

    MrChikubi Report

    #70

    Ex Wants To Know If I'm Still Going To The Gym

    Screenshot of toxic messages in a conversation showing examples of nice girls being as toxic as nice guys.

    tyhhhhhhhfd Report

    #71

    Is It Just Me Who Immediately Swipes Left When Someone Uses These Prompts?

    Screenshot of a dating profile highlighting toxic behaviors of nice girls with height and non-negotiable preferences.

    Perthian940 Report

    #72

    She Wasn’t Feeling It Because I Didn’t Pay For Her Shopping Spree

    Text message exchange showing toxic behavior of nice girls discussing expectations and money during a casual meetup.

    ThrowRASquiddyLitty Report

    #73

    I Was Dreamin Good Too

    Screenshot of toxic text conversation highlighting toxic behavior in nice girls and nice guys interactions.

    69tacocat96- Report

    #74

    The Dating Pool Is Filled With Piss

    Screenshot showing a dating profile highlighting toxic behavior traits of nice girls and nice guys in relationships.

    Infinite_Ocean89 Report

    #75

    Real Gentleman = Free Fancy Dinner

    Text message exchange showing toxic communication between nice girls and nice guys in a social conversation.

    Low_Classroom_7103 Report

    #76

    Profile Said She Was Afraid Of Elevators And Nothing Else

    Chat screenshot revealing toxic behavior in a conversation between two people, highlighting nice girls being toxic.

    cptn-jakesparrow Report

    #77

    Weird Girl Matches With Me, Gets Mad When I Compliment Her, Then Says She Wasn't Into Me Because I'm White. (Nothing In Her Bio Saying She Didn't Like White Guys.)

    Screenshot of a toxic text conversation exemplifying how nice girls can display toxic behavior similarly to nice guys.

    rawtoast1312 Report

    #78

    New Red Flag Unlocked

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a toxic exchange highlighting red flags in nice girls and nice guys behavior.

    BraveExercise9592 Report

