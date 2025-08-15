The ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is a popular online forum where people share some of the worst examples of people being disingenuous for the sake of approval and love. Scroll down to check out how these individuals communicate online so that you know what red flags to look out for. Oh, and keep in mind that this is all about calling out toxic behavior. There’s no room for sexism here.

Emotional intelligence is underrated. Behaving like an entitled , toxic, hypocritical, immature, and manipulative human being is something that doesn’t give a damn about gender. In pop culture, so-called ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ are folks who pretend to be kind, only to show their true colors the moment things don’t go their way. They can’t take ‘no’ for an answer, say, when they get rejected by their romantic interests.

#1 Sorry For Asking About Your Interests I Guess? Share icon

The bad news is that emotional intelligence (abbreviated as EQ or EI) doesn’t come naturally to all people. The good news? Like any other skill, you can learn and develop it. The Harvard Business Review explains that there are 4 main components of EQ. These are: Self-awareness: identifying your emotions and how they affect other people Self-regulation: managing your emotions and behaviors to control your disruptive impulses Social awareness: being empathetic and understanding the emotions of others Social skills: the ability to build and maintain healthy relationships through teamwork, inspiration, influence, conflict management, etc.

#2 Nice Girl Found In The Wild Share icon

#3 Seemed To Take Rejection Well, Till She Posted Me On “Are We Dating The Same Guy” Share icon

HBR notes that individuals who have high emotional intelligence understand the links between their emotions and behavior. They also handle stress well, remaining calm, cool, and collected when things get tense. Meanwhile, they’re able to effectively use diplomacy and tact to handle difficult people. On the other side of the scale, people with low EQ: Get upset very easily Get overwhelmed by their emotions Often feel misunderstood Have problems being assertive

#4 “I Make A Lot Of Money More Than Others.” So That Gives The Right To Ask A Rude Question Share icon

#5 Unreal, I Can't Escape Them Share icon

#6 Back Story: We Talked A Few Years Ago. Never Dated, Because Of The “The World Is Always Against Me” Behavior You’ll See Below Share icon

“We are all having emotions all the time. The question is whether you are aware of these emotions and the impact they have on your behavior—and other people,” Margaret Andrews, the instructor of Emotional Intelligence in Leadership, former associate dean at Harvard University’s Division of Continuing Education, and executive director at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told Harvard Business Review. Andrews added that people with strong self-regulation can take a deep breath during stressful situations, remain calm, and think before speaking or acting. On the other hand, individuals with low EQ, who can’t contain their impulses and negative emotions, “often set off a chain reaction of negative emotions in others.”

#7 We Had One Date. All Of This Was Texted Over A Span Of A Couple Of Days Share icon

#8 Does This Qualify? Share icon

#9 All Men Suck Share icon

Broadly speaking, ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ are incredibly insecure. So, they resort to manipulation and pretence to get what they want. Usually, they pretend to be nice (hence the name), kind, caring, and empathetic to create the illusion that they could be great people to date. When, in reality, they don’t have confidence, emotional intelligence, or genuine respect for others’ boundaries. In short, getting into a relationship with them would be a major mistake.

#10 Thought This Brief Exchange Was Amusing Share icon

#11 Started Talking For About A Month Share icon

#12 Whole Grown Beautiful Woman Demands Dinner Share icon

It’s not always obvious that someone’s only pretending to be the caring, mature, ‘genuine’ person they appear to be. Sometimes, you don’t pick up on the (not-so) subtle red flags. Other times, you want to believe someone’s better than they really are. Red-flag behaviors that indicate that you might be stuck in a toxic relationship include things like your partner not supporting you, hostile communication, extreme selfishness, not caring about your needs, and a constant environment of hostility, envy, and jealousy.

#13 This Person Broke Up With Me For Breaking Up With Them Share icon

#14 Wanted Me To Be Obsessed After 2 Dates… Share icon

#15 Am I Crazy? Share icon

According to Healthline, toxic partners are very controlling, dishonest, disrespectful, and pile on physical and mental stress. They drain you, cut you off from your other social relationships, and make you feel as though you’re walking on eggshells. Something’s very wrong if you feel like you can’t talk about serious issues with your significant other in an open, honest, healthy way.

#16 One Of The Worst Profiles I've Seen Share icon

#17 What Is She On Tinder For Then Share icon

#18 Is This A Nice Girl Share icon

As per Verywell Mind, toxic significant others deplete your energy and make you feel devalued. These individuals blame you, disrespect your boundaries, and undermine your confidence. You feel like you always have to cheer them up. Meanwhile, you’re constantly exhausted, angry, tired, and depressed. If you’re chronically unhappy after spending time with your romantic partner, you are not in a healthy relationship.

#19 Girlfriend Loses Her Mind Because I Didn’t Get Her Food That She Specifically Told Me Not To Get Share icon

#20 After Opening With Saying Her Greatest Strength Was Kindness, Then Saying My Flannel Shirt Was The Ugliest Outfit She’d Ever Seen, She Hit Me With This Share icon

#21 "Long Time Listener, First Time Caller" Share icon

The ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is incredibly well-known. Created in the autumn of 2011, over the years, it has amassed a following of 1.2 million members. The moderators stress the fact that you should never include anyone’s personal information in the posts you share on the sub. What’s more, there’s absolutely no space for sexism, racism, or any kind of intolerance.

#22 She Already Knew I Was Going To Be Watching A Movie Share icon

#23 Bpd “E-Girl” Update Share icon

#24 Probably The Most Down Bad I've Ever Seen A Girl Share icon

According to the moderators keeping the community running smoothly, so-called ‘nice girls’ are women who complain that men are supposedly shallow while hypocritically focusing on their looks themselves. They are also women who “hold others to the highest possible standard, but have no standards for themselves.”

#25 I’m Legitimately Curious Could I Have Handled This Better? Share icon

#26 We Knew Each Other For 2 Days… Share icon

#27 Can Anybody Make Sense Of This? Share icon

Who are some of the worst ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ that you’ve ever interacted with, Pandas? How did they try to manipulate? How did they react when you rejected them? Were there any subtle red flags that showed their true colors? What do you think could help them become more self-aware, emotionally intelligent individuals? If you feel like sharing your thoughts on this sensitive topic, you can do so in the comments at the very bottom of this post. See you there.

#28 I Thought I Blocked Her… Share icon

#29 Green Bubble Hate Is Real Share icon

#30 She Seems Pretty Nice Share icon

#31 A Nice Girl Share icon

#32 Dodged A Bullet On This One… Went On Two Dates And Told Her I’d Text Her The Next Morning… Started A New Job That Morning And Forgot. Tried To Own It Share icon

#33 Saw Some Unhinged Dating App Conversations And Thought I Would Share… Share icon

#34 Tried Getting Me To Pay For Her Broken Nail After Hookup Share icon

#35 Michelin Stars Only Share icon

#36 Nice Girl Implying I'm A Moron Apparently Share icon

#37 Apparently Wanting Someone With Substance Is "Too Much" Share icon

#38 Apparently Communication Is Racist Share icon

#39 So Her Value Is At $15? Share icon

#40 Crazy Ex Regularly Hits Me Up With Life Updates Share icon

#41 Glad I Dodged A Bullet Share icon

#42 We Talked For A Few Days And Then The Mood Changed Very Quickly Share icon

#43 Said We Shouldn’t Be Friends Anymore Because I Opened Up That I Felt Left Out During A Gathering Share icon

#44 Feels Like I Dodged A Bullet Here Share icon

#45 Am I Crazy? I'm 37, She's 33. I Feel Like I'm Crazy Share icon

#46 An Interaction I Had With A Girl One Time… Share icon

#47 My Ex Was The Ultimate Nice Girl, This Was Her Last Messages Before I Blocked Her Share icon

#48 This Chick Went From 0-100 Over A Misinterpreted Phrase Share icon

#49 I've Known This One My Entire Life Share icon

#50 Thought This Went Here Share icon

#51 I Think I Dodged A Bullet Share icon

#52 I Feel Like She’s Going To Ask Me To Sign An Nda Next Share icon

#53 I Don't Think The Person (My GF) Who Sent Me This Is Bad But I Sense Immaturity And Not Niceness. Am I Reading Wrong? Share icon

#54 I Just Wanted To Know If I Was Getting My Money Back… Share icon

#55 "Your Not 6'8 Prove It" Share icon

#56 Update To (Am I Crazy?) Share icon

#57 Posted This On R/Tinder, Felt That It Fit Here Too Share icon

#58 Think I Found One Share icon

#59 From A Friend In A Small Town Share icon

#60 This Is The First Time I’ve Seen This Sentiment Coming From A Woman And Not A Nice Guy Share icon

#61 Imagine What Life Is Like With This Level Of Entitlement? Share icon

#62 Figured This Belongs Here Share icon

#63 All I Said Was Lmao… Share icon

#64 Food Stamps Apparently Share icon

#65 We Went On Two Dates A Few Years Ago Share icon

#66 Matched With A Girl Yesterday. I Told Her I Had A Cat. She Asked Me To Get Rid Of It. I Don’t Even Know Her And Never Met Her Share icon

#67 Interesting Start To The Weekend Share icon

#68 Ftp Here. Got This One Yesterday. Didn't Even Bother To Answer My Questions Share icon

#69 When You Don’t Meet Someone’s Hidden Expectations… Share icon Went out with a girl from Bumble. The plan was to meet in the afternoon at a cafe and then go for a walk along the river park. We did exactly that but also extended the date into getting boba and then after some dinner. Went to Chinese restaurant she picked out because it looked very traditional in her opinion. After we got the food she pulls the waiter over and talks somewhat aggressively with him in mandarin. I ask her if everything is okay and she goes "Oh yeah I had just had to tell them that this food is not real Chinese food" lol.



After dinner I tell her well it was nice meeting you, I gotta go home and get to some work that needs to be done, and suddenly her whole mood changes. While walking to the train station she says nothing but suddenly pulls me aside and goes "I want you to know I'm very angry with you. How could you just abandon me for the evening and leave me to suddenly have to make my own plans, it's very rude and you ruined my evening now". I apologize and tell her I haven't experienced this situation before and that since we hanged for over 4hrs and more than what we originally planned I thought this was a good time to end it, but maybe it's some cultural difference or something.



Anyways I get home and she suddenly sends me this angry text lol!



#70 Ex Wants To Know If I'm Still Going To The Gym Share icon

#71 Is It Just Me Who Immediately Swipes Left When Someone Uses These Prompts? Share icon

#72 She Wasn’t Feeling It Because I Didn’t Pay For Her Shopping Spree Share icon

#73 I Was Dreamin Good Too Share icon

#74 The Dating Pool Is Filled With Piss Share icon

#75 Real Gentleman = Free Fancy Dinner Share icon

#76 Profile Said She Was Afraid Of Elevators And Nothing Else Share icon

#77 Weird Girl Matches With Me, Gets Mad When I Compliment Her, Then Says She Wasn't Into Me Because I'm White. (Nothing In Her Bio Saying She Didn't Like White Guys.) Share icon

