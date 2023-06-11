Woman Shares How She Doesn’t Get Why Dog Owners Bring Their Puppos Absolutely Everywhere, Starts A Heated Discussion

If you’re anything like us, then you’re a huge fan of animals of shapes and sizes, from cuddly cats and derpy doggos to inquisitive iguanas and witty parrots. However, part of being a good owner is being very aware of your environment and the people around you. Sure, there are plenty of animal lovers out there! But there are also folks who are less than thrilled to meet your pet. They might be allergic, have a phobia from childhood, or might simply not like the mess your forever friends make.

Twitter user @madisontayt_, from New York, went viral on the social media network after sharing her thoughts about pet culture becoming far too permissive. According to her, owners shouldn’t be bringing their dogs with them every single time they leave to do an errand. This started a fiery discussion online with people on both sides of the doggy fence. Read on to see how the net reacted. Bored Panda has reached out to Madison via Twitter, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

One Twitter user went massively viral after suggesting that dog owners shouldn’t bring their pets absolutely everywhere with them

Madison’s thread was viewed a jaw-dropping 11.2 million times and got 123.8k likes. It just goes to show how much people care to share their thoughts and feelings when the topic turns to dogs!

The OP’s argument is very straightforward. She points out that even though she loves dogs, she’s “tired of tripping over” them every time she goes to a shop. She’s also not a fan of watching canines put up their paws on coffee shop counters. According to her, dog owners simply shouldn’t bring their best buddies with them every time they go out, unless they have an actual trained service dog.

Madison also doesn’t suggest outright banning dogs in public, she simply wanted to start a discussion about how prevalent pets have become in throughout life in the city.

Many people understood the woman’s nuanced line of thought. After all, no matter how much we might love dogs doesn’t mean that the entire world is going to enjoy them rubbing up against every surface in public and acting all derpy around their food. Others, however, were less than friendly with their response. Some folks were even rude to the OP instead of discussing the topic.

As we’ve mentioned before, one of the reasons why someone might not want to be surrounded by dogs when they’re having a cup of coffee or doing their grocery shopping is that they’re scared of them. Usually, we develop phobias due to traumatic events in our lives or because of how we were raised.

“If parents or people of influence have anxiety about dogs, for example, then it is more than likely a child growing up with them will also develop the same irrational reaction around dogs,” a representative of the UK Addiction Team Group explained to Bored Panda during a previous interview.

She started a fiery discussion online, with people on both sides of the fence. Some folks completely disagreed with her and called her out

“Unfortunately genetics and learned behavior can trickle into the development of other behaviors and disorders, such as substance misuse, eating disorders, or unhealthy relationships with food, as well as gaming and gambling,” he shared.

“Regardless of how a phobia originates, overcoming them can be difficult but is possible. It’s important to recognize if more than one person is suffering and encourage all to participate. Gradual desensitization or self-exposure to the cause is encouraged,” he suggested.

“A more complex and long-term phobia may need similar treatment given to someone with an anxiety disorder or mental health illness; counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy or psychotherapy are all good options to explore.”

But even if you’re the biggest canine lover in the area, you shouldn’t be rushing up to strange dogs without their owners’ permission! Talk to them first, ask them if you can pet the dog. And don’t feed the animals anything without learning more about their dietary requirements. You might want to show how generous you are by giving them a little treat, but they might be on a vet-supervised exercise and healthy diet routine. Again—communicate with the owner.

Meanwhile, you should always be aware of a dog’s body language. If you’re given the owner’s go-ahead and if the doggo has a wagging tail and floppy ears, it’s probably in a relaxed mood. In that case, go ahead and give it some head pats and belly rubs.

However, if the dog’s tail is low or tucked underneath them, their ears are pinned back, and they seem tense, it’s best to err on the side of caution and leave them alone. Some of these animals also show their belly when they’re feeling anxious. What’s more, try not to avoid looking canines straight in the eyes because you might come off as too aggressive.

The owners, on their part, should strive to be in control of their pets the entire time they’re out in public. That means putting on a leash, and sometimes even a muzzle (depending on the animal’s character and the local laws). But the very best thing that an owner can do is to take the time and energy to train their pets to obey commands and to behave like a gentledoggo when surrounded by people.

However, other Twitter users agreed with the author of the thread. Here’s their stance

