“It’s Going To Take Away From The Beauty Of The Dress I Chose For Her”: Bride Can’t Stomach Her Bridesmaid’s Gray Hair, Tells Her To Dye It
Occasions, Relationships2 hours ago

“It’s Going To Take Away From The Beauty Of The Dress I Chose For Her”: Bride Can’t Stomach Her Bridesmaid’s Gray Hair, Tells Her To Dye It

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

We’ve all heard numerous stories about bridezillas desperate to control every single detail of their wedding. But this recent story shared on the Wedding Shaming community on Reddit shows what happens when that urge to control crosses the line.

Shared by a Redditor named Willsingforpopcorn who has been in the wedding industry for nearly 10 years, the screenshot shows an anonymous post from a bride asking for advice. Turns out, she’s not happy with her bridesmaid having some gray hair.

“This is without a doubt one of the most unhinged posts I’ve seen on a brides group,” the Redditor wrote and it seems that people couldn’t agree more.

The screenshot was posted by this person with lengthy experience in the wedding industry who could not believe this was for real

Here is the bride’s post which left many people in disbelief

The post stirred many reactions

