Bridesmaid Gets Demoted To Unpaid Photographer, Ditches The Wedding Altogether

Weddings rarely go as planned and often require making real-time adjustments. Reddit user OtoAforLife‘s friend’s ceremony was no exception. However, in this case, the changing circumstances were handled very, very poorly.

Everything started when the photographer fell ill and couldn’t make it to the ceremony. While there were various ways the couple could’ve handled it (like buying disposable cameras and distributing them among the guests), they decided to place the entire burden on OtoAforLife.

So she was demoted from a bridesmaid to an unpaid worker. But after realizing what had happened, the woman simply ditched. Feeling conflicted about the whole thing, she turned to the famous ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ subreddit to tell people what happened and get their unbiased opinion. Here’s what she wrote.

When her wedding photographer fell ill and had to drop out, this woman decided to demote one of her bridesmaids to an unpaid worker

Image credits: Mariah Krafft (not the actual photo)

And didn’t care that the woman was clearly uncomfortable with this

Image credits: Andre Hunter (not the actual photo)

Image credits: OtoAforLife

After her story went viral, the bridesmaid released an update

Image credits: OtoAforLife

And was glad to see that people supported her