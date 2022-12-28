Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Bride Invites Me To Wedding And Expects Me To Pay For Venue”: Woman Shares How She Got A Wedding Invitation That Came With A $550 Fee
36points
People, Wedding5 hours ago

“Bride Invites Me To Wedding And Expects Me To Pay For Venue”: Woman Shares How She Got A Wedding Invitation That Came With A $550 Fee

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Recently, Redditor Shades0fcool turned to the Wedding Shaming community on Reddit to share an incident she had with a former friend from her university days.

“So this friend I made in university and I were once close, until she got engaged 2 years ago and cut off all her single friends cause she’s ‘too good for single friends and can only now have engaged or married friends’ according to her,” the author explained. Turns out, they haven’t spoken for two years and the author has since gotten over it.

Fast forward to today, and Shades0fcool has an email pop up in her inbox that looks like spam. The Redditor opens it and realizes it’s a wedding invitation with a “little” catch.

Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

The author then added an update about this whole situation

Image credits: shades0fcool

The Redditor later shared more details in response to the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you dodged a bullet with her! omg

1
1point
reply
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if she will invoice her partner every time they have whoopie.

0
0points
reply
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you dodged a bullet with her! omg

1
1point
reply
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if she will invoice her partner every time they have whoopie.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda