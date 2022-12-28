“Bride Invites Me To Wedding And Expects Me To Pay For Venue”: Woman Shares How She Got A Wedding Invitation That Came With A $550 Fee

Recently, Redditor Shades0fcool turned to the Wedding Shaming community on Reddit to share an incident she had with a former friend from her university days.

“So this friend I made in university and I were once close, until she got engaged 2 years ago and cut off all her single friends cause she’s ‘too good for single friends and can only now have engaged or married friends’ according to her,” the author explained. Turns out, they haven’t spoken for two years and the author has since gotten over it.

Fast forward to today, and Shades0fcool has an email pop up in her inbox that looks like spam. The Redditor opens it and realizes it’s a wedding invitation with a “little” catch.

A woman was left in disbelief after a former friend she hasn’t spoken to for two years sent her an invitation to her wedding for which the guests will have to pay themselves



Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

The author then added an update about this whole situation

Image credits: shades0fcool

The Redditor later shared more details in response to the comments