Bride Refuses To Make An Exception To A Child-Free Wedding For Her Teen Stepson
Planning a wedding often involves compromise, as couples might not see eye to eye about everything. But while some things can be negotiated, others are not a matter of question.
When the fiancée of this redditor told him she wanted a child-free wedding, the groom-to-be-agreed. The only thing he wanted was an exception for his 15yo son; but the woman stood firmly on her no-exceptions rule. She also criticized him for giving her an ultimatum, which led to the OP wondering if he was the [jerk] in the situation.
Some couples would rather not have kids at their wedding, which is why they opt for a child-free celebration
Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)
This redditor’s fiancée refused to make an exception for his son at their child-free wedding
Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ChildFreeWeddingSon
Huge red flag. He needs to sit down and seriously talk about how big a priority his son is and his expectations regarding including him in their new life. If they don't match up, he needs to cancel this wedding.
If this is true then I suspect the fiancée has merely been tolerating his son during the relationship. Now they're getting married she's showing her true intentions, which is to stop him from being involved in his sons life.
He ist 15, so hardly a child. Plus he is immediate family. If my fiance wanted to exclude my kid from our wedding, I would exclude him instead.
Huge red flag. He needs to sit down and seriously talk about how big a priority his son is and his expectations regarding including him in their new life. If they don't match up, he needs to cancel this wedding.
If this is true then I suspect the fiancée has merely been tolerating his son during the relationship. Now they're getting married she's showing her true intentions, which is to stop him from being involved in his sons life.
He ist 15, so hardly a child. Plus he is immediate family. If my fiance wanted to exclude my kid from our wedding, I would exclude him instead.