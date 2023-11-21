Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Refuses To Make An Exception To A Child-Free Wedding For Her Teen Stepson
Relationships

Planning a wedding often involves compromise, as couples might not see eye to eye about everything. But while some things can be negotiated, others are not a matter of question.

When the fiancée of this redditor told him she wanted a child-free wedding, the groom-to-be-agreed. The only thing he wanted was an exception for his 15yo son; but the woman stood firmly on her no-exceptions rule. She also criticized him for giving her an ultimatum, which led to the OP wondering if he was the [jerk] in the situation.

Some couples would rather not have kids at their wedding, which is why they opt for a child-free celebration

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

This redditor’s fiancée refused to make an exception for his son at their child-free wedding

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ChildFreeWeddingSon

The OP provided a bit more information in the comments

Netizens didn’t hold back their opinions, some even suggested that the OP end the relationship

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

rosieetike avatar
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huge red flag. He needs to sit down and seriously talk about how big a priority his son is and his expectations regarding including him in their new life. If they don't match up, he needs to cancel this wedding.

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is true then I suspect the fiancée has merely been tolerating his son during the relationship. Now they're getting married she's showing her true intentions, which is to stop him from being involved in his sons life.

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He ist 15, so hardly a child. Plus he is immediate family. If my fiance wanted to exclude my kid from our wedding, I would exclude him instead.

